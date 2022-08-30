That Multi-racial Advertisement is Dangerous to Society
Submitted by Fatimah Farah Mohammed-Ali
This Trinidad and Tobago Republic Bank “Kern and Alana’s love story” advertisement is an attack on all Black women. Most of us are already struggling to survive as single mothers. Our Black men are often absent fathers in the home which is the main cause of so many of our sons, brothers and nephews being gunned down every day with their blood soiling the streets. Every day, two and three Black men are murdered like dogs. There are few Black role models for our young sons in the home.
And on top of that, you have our young black successful men leaving and making a new home with other women. The bank advertisement shows a fatherless young man living with his granny. He works hard making a backyard garden to eat food in the kitchen. He studies hard at university. He graduates. He buys a car. And after all that sacrifice and care with his grandmother, he gets a job and wants to settle. And who does he choose to marry? Certainly not a black woman. He is too ambitious and bright for that.
Where does this situation leave the Black woman? According to a 2018 U.S. survey, black mothers are four times more likely to be single and serve as the primary breadwinners of their home, as granny is depicted in the advertisement. The headline of a nbcnews item published in 2010 reads: “Blacks struggle with 72 percent unwed mothers rate”. The article begins: “Debate is growing within and outside the black community of how to address the rising rate of unwed mothers. Seventy-two percent of black babies are born to unwed mothers, government statistics say — and changing that is a complex issue.”
There is a clear link shown between family structure and delinquent or gang behaviour. Children who grow up in a single-parent household headed by the mother appear to be most at risk. This finding was published in an article entitled “Black Single Female-Headed Households and their Children’s Involvement in Gangs” published in 1992. These kinds of advertisements are setting a trend and promoting a model that is destructive to the black community with a negative impact on society with respect to an increase in crime by black youths.
See Relevant Links:
https://www.facebook.com/republicbanktnt/videos/571173347999237
Beware
Be Aware
The Bu Bible
The Devil lurks within
Bible classes should be taught to the children when they are young when they are still naive enough to believe the unreal stories and can be frightened by the manifestation of the Devil
The person you marry is not the same person who you will live with, as people change and that is the reason why many marriages fail along the way.
Marriage is just the start of a journey stuck on a boat for two people on a long voyage where they will have many problems navigating the world and surviving. Many will have problems after having children.
The question to dwell on about marriage should not be discussions about 2 peoples races, by those outside of the bedroom doors judging as that is superficial, but whether it will survive and last the full distance.
Never Had A Love Like This Before
Uncle Tom’s cabin is alive and kicking amongst the Conservative’s minority front bench.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/30/ghosts-of-empire-what-kwasi-kwartengs-book-tells-us-about-him
TLSN…Afrikan people need to start REJIGGING everything particularly the way they see the world through colonial lenses and refuse TO SMASH THOSE GLASSES filled with lies.
i can’t even be bothered to give details anymore, gotta redirect that energy to more useful pursuits.
There are Blacks
and there are Black Leaders
There are Rastas
and there are Rasta Leaders
The Black File
What’s the difference between Rastafari, Bobo or Dread?
Any Black Conservative bows down to the white man and wombman in my most humble opinion and is not serving black people he is serving his master
what-kwasi-kwartengs-book-tells-us-about-him
No need to read a book to guess the colour of the Black Conservatives wife
They call it Jungle Fever
Oh dear! Lord knows I understand where you are coming from. We had a lot of that happening when the Guyanese were running to Barbados a few years back. The igrunt Bajan men left their women for the Guyanese straight hair. Many of these treated the man like a king until they got the ring. It was after that the children started appearing from Guyana and sometimes even an “uncle”.
We know the weakness many black men have and how they view non-black women as a step up from the black woman. This is the mental slavery that we have to overcome.
But we have to do it OURSELVES. The advertising industry, though improving just a little over the years, still predominantly portrays light skin and straight hair as the preferred way to be.
I have raised my son mostly on my own. It has had NO EFFECT on him.
Spend time teaching your child to love and respect himself and he will love and respect black women.
Just to point out that these are the SAME TYPES, minorities, that Afrikan people take great PRIDE in DEPENDING ON for jobs and their survival right along with being OPPRESSED, SUPPRESSED, DISENFRANCHISED and ROBBED GENERATIONALLY BY THEM…..and not a whisper whimper or protest…in the last 60 YEARS…
maybe that’s the whole problem…..seeing them as saviors only to be ROBBED BY THEM….with no complaints issuing forth from their victims…….stupidly believing they are superior business people when they are merely COMMON CLASS SCAMSTERS….
they GOT YA PENSION…stolen over decades and STILL NOT A WORD IN OUTRAGE…
they send their children to GET A JOB from them, setting them up for a lifetime of misery and racist practices……..same crooks…
i think everyone is getting the picture….
1/1
Not one story can fit everyone.
I share similar thinking as FMA (the author) but my experience has thought me that it is more complicated than stated here.
One of my sharpest memories is a white roommate turning to me and saying “XXX, why don’t you have a girlfriend here. You are smart, you are ambitious and seem to have your head on”
At that time, I did not have two pennies to rub together or one penny to stand on it own. (similar to when I was in Barbados). But fortunately, in my days at UWI, I met a young woman(black) in a similar position and somehow the two of us managed to complete our journey and then get together. When we got married, we had less than $5000.00 together.
When the average man (a nobody) is catching his butt, he is usually alone. The women he knows are focused on just a few men and ignoring quite a few others. When looking for a mate, one tends to gravitate towards those who are attracted to them and ignores who ignore them. Perhaps, some men are saying “if you cannot join me in the struggle then you cannot join me when the going is sweet”.
It is complicated. Men aren’t born big. Men go through several stages and these influence our actions. You have to know what went into making the final product.
I am quite certain that a woman can come and write of a man she supported and when he became established he went with another. But that’s my point. Life is complicated. It is not a jigsaw puzzle that has to be put together and the final product may not be what we expected or want.
Finally, I do not believe that an inter-racial relationship is a solution to anything. It is a relationship.
—xx–
\Have a great day all.
Reasons
The reason why mixed race people get married is
people of races mix and become intimate friends
