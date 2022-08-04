How Many More Must Die…We Are to Blame

The reaction by Barbadians to two more murders on the weekend evoked a predictable response – the AG should resign, what has gone wrong with our young people blah blah blah. The confirmation from the Barbados Police Service one of the men murdered was out on bail for 3 separate murders and the other well known to the ‘system’ added to the tongue wagging. The defense lawyers will argue a key tenet of jurisprudence is the presumption of innocence.

Two important considerations that are always consumed by predictable narratives at this time are parental delinquency and rehabilitation of incarcerated citizens . From where the blogmaster is perched there are no adequate mechanisms to support the two concerns which are at the root of what is causing young men and an increasing number of girls to fall through the cracks. The result is an unacceptable rate of recidivism. If there is a breakdown in the home and family unit, and the problem is made more acute by a system that pays lip service to rehabilitation of victims then society must take blame. A disproportionate focus on enforcement – which is important – will not move the needle to prevent crime in Barbados. A dysfunctional society will always be the root of the problem.

Barbados Murder Statistics 2017 to 2022

Attorney General Dale Marshall (Image Source: nationnews.com)

The recent surge in gun play in Barbados has been featured prominently in the media over the last few days (see hereherehereherehereherehere and here). 

On July 8, the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, The Honourable Dale Marshall, addressed this, and related matters, during a press conference (see here). During the presser, the AG also shared some statistics relating to murders and firearms between 2017 and present day:

“In 2017, of those 30 murders, 16 have been solved so far. In 2018, of the 28 murders, 19 have been solved, that 19 amounts to 68 per cent. In 2019, 27 of the 48 murders reported were solved; that’s 56 per cent. Of the 41 murders committed in 2020, 26 or 63 per cent have been solved [and] in 2021, 23 or 72 per cent of the 32 murders were solved. And for this year, of the 17 murders thus far, 10 have been cleared up and some of those have only happened in the last few weeks,” the Attorney General disclosed. 

Source: Barbados Government Information Service

As a Barbadian citizen and resident, the topic of crime and violence (especially gun related) is of great importance and a worry to me. However, the majority – if not all of my posts – rarely deal with my personal views and opinions. As a data analyst on the other hand, I try to focus on what is being reported (in terms of facts, figures, et cetera), and collecting, compiling and analyzing said data and information. I was therefore excited when the AG shared some statistics which I will now look at below.

Read more @caribbeansignal.com

  • David
    August 4, 2022 2:00 AM

    Remanded on double murder charge
    A 27-YEAR-OLD man was remanded to Dodds Prisons in St Philip yesterday, on a double murder charge in relation to the deadly gunplay at a birthday party in June.
    Shawayne Deshawn Williams was not required to plead to the indictable charges that he murdered Tyrese Caesar and Tre Harris whilst they were at Orange Cottage, St Joseph, on June 29 this year.
    Green Hill
    Williams, of Mahaica Gap, Green Hill, St Michael, appeared in the Holetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was remanded until August 9 by Magistrate Wayne Clarke to reappear at the same court.
    In addition Williams is also charged with engaging in conduct which endangered the life of Andre Beckles, and also wounding Seth Towler, wounding Kemar Bradshaw and having a firearm without a license to do so, all on June 29. The families of Caesar and Harris were thrown into shock, after both men were shot to death near the popular Cottage Bar and Grill at Orange Cottage, St Joseph. Police had responded to
    the area after receiving a report of people hearing numerous explosions, which sounded like gun fire. They found the body of 20-year-old Caesar of Durants, Christ Church near the bar, and the body of Harris, 34, of French Village, St Peter, a few yards away. Towler was also shot in the leg during the incident. Caesar’s grandfather Neil Watson said his grandson had been at the bar attending a birthday lime. Watson said he felt was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Harris’s family did not speak to the media. ( BA)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    August 4, 2022 2:04 AM

    Television to assist with prison rehab

    INMATES at Dodds Prisons now have access to a new smart television to assist with their rehabilitation programme.
    ANSA McAL Barbados and their subsidiary Standard Distribution and Sales (Barbados) Ltd recently donated a 75-inch Samsung smart television to the Barbados Prison Service.
    Assistant Chief Officer Anthony Holder said: “The Barbados Prison Service’s mission is to rehabilitate our charges so that they enter society as a productive and contributing member of society. Thus, our rehabilitation strategy
    is to sensitise all inmates so we can achieve our vision.
    Rehabilitation
    “This television will be part of a prison television network system that will deliver structured rehabilitation programmes, therefore reducing recidivism.”
    Over the past eight years ANSA McAL and its subsidiaries have produced with the prison’s art department, a beautiful calendar comprising of paintings from inmates including many which won
    NIFCA awards.
    Attending the handover which was held at Standard Distribution in Wildey were Leana Weekes, sentence service manager; Angela Simpson, fundraiser volunteer; Anthony Holder, assistant chief officer; Alexia Halliday, retail sales manager of Standard Distribution and Glen Sobers, chief financial officer of ANSA McAL Barbados.
    (PR)


    Source: Nation

  • Crusoe
    August 4, 2022 2:32 AM

    Reality is live by the sword….

    The same is true for the effects of the drug business on the fabric of Barbadian society.

    Live by drug earnings, top to bottom, and what has been sown, will be reaped in horrors of many faces.

    That is one of the three existential challanges facing many countries, including Barbados.

    The other main ones are addressing poverty and developing productive work for all citizens, no one left behind.

    If these can be addressed, everything else will flow.

    The rub is that these three are all rooted in socio-cultural ethos, if I may craft that phrase to suit.

    Meaning that the ethos is so deep rooted in all aspects of our social life and cultural lifestyle, that the issue is very difficult to deal with.

    How are you going to tell a wealthy high lifer on the West Coast to not use cocaine, but instead drink his rum and coke and let that alone give him his buzz?

    Or the guy on the block to stop the weed and join a carpentry class and reading club instead?

    Because at the root of it, that is what you actually need.

    Abandonment of any reliance on the drug culture and an impetus on a learned and productive society.

    Much of this is caused by the adoption of a capitalist consumption society, but all blame cannot be placed on that.

    At some point we need to assess what life really means and this impacts our views and lifestyle.

