The young and the reckless are having access to guns at an “unprecedented” level, with police admitting they have “not yet touched the surface” on the issue.Attributed to Assistant Commissioner of Police Erwin Boyce
Source: Nation
This call from the PSV sector is ironic.
The fundamental problem is that the damn place is being run by a set of clowns, so it is no wonder that we have a circus.
How long ago has Bushie warned that we have created an ass-backwards ‘eddykashun system’ that promotes low-esteem sheeplike jokers, while alienating assertive, creative, alpha types?
It is why we now see hoards of feeble women and shiite men everywhere in ‘leadership’ contending with the alpha type deviants that we have created, and condemned to the Blocks.
This will be ‘no contest’, just like the ZR shiite.
Shitehounds ALWAYS lose to alpha types. It is the way of Nature.
The situation can ONLY be resolved now by the intervention of a SUPER alpha-type who is righteous enuff to restore sanity to the situation.
Perhaps our Enuff will step up to the plate…. 🙂
This not only applies to Brassbados and our ZR / crime / poverty / housing / nursing / transport / energy / water / bribery / incompetence …
…but also globally.
So when the Bible speaks of a super alpha-type bushman coming back in all his macho glory, to restore sanity, it is difficult to conceive how much more practical and appropriate that scenario can be, to our current (and worsening) situation.
Hurry up and come Boss….
It does not augur well if a top cop is saying the BPS has omly scratched the surface AND hinting at corruption in the frontline at the ports. How do we solve a problem that citizens who should be law abiding seem to be aiding and abetting?