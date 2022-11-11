Guns and More Guns – Murder Statistics January to October 2022

Acting Commissioner of Police Erwin Boyce

The young and the reckless are having access to guns at an “unprecedented” level, with police admitting they have “not yet touched the surface” on the issue.

Acting Commissioner of Police Erwin Boyce

Barbados Murder Statistics January to October 2022

  1. More guns, warns top cop
    This alarm was sounded yesterday by Acting Commissioner of Police Erwin Boyce, who disclosed that they were now seeing a trend of guns that were new to the system being used in the commission of firearm offences. This is s shift from the sharing of weapons previously.
    Boyce was speaking to the media at a press conference yesterday in the wake of yet another brazen early morning shooting, this time in a public service vehicle (PSV) in Eagle Hall, St Michael, one of the busiest intersections, during the week.
    Reports from the police stated a man came up behind a ZR on its left side while it was stationary at the traffic lights and discharged a number of shots inside it, injuring a man in his back. He was transported in a private car for medical treatment.
    Ports
    In the televised press conference, Boyce, who was flanked by other members of the top brass of the Barbados Police Service, took aim at the ports of entry.
    “You would have recognised in recent times that we had a significant find at one of our ports of entries and that is significant because you are not talking about one or two firearms, you are talking about 38 firearms.
    “We are not manufacturers of firearms. What we have found, though, is that notwithstanding the collaboration we have with our critical partners at the port of entries, we are now beginning to see on our streets, firearms that are not wanted guns,” said Boyce, who described wanted guns as firearms that have not been traced to multiple hits.
    “This indicates to us that there is access to firearms that over time is now reaching the hands
    of some very young and reckless men. So we are seeing firearms and we are not seeing wanted guns, which would be guns that are shared. We do believe that there are a number of firearms out there and we have not touched the surface as yet,” the top cop further explained.
    Boyce disclosed that to date the Barbados Police Service had recovered 127 firearms, compared to the 78 seized by law enforcement for the same period last year.
    Back in 2018, Government announced that as part of its mission critical objectives it would be beefing up security at the ports of entry and since then has invested heavily in several scanners to detect any contraband through these points.
    However, stopping short of calling it corruption, Boyce said the security systems at these points of entry were only as effective as the persons manning them.
    “The chain is as strong as its weakest link and sometimes the weakest link is the human being and unless the human being comes to a realisation that the technology, the scanners are only going to do what they want them to do and to get the results that we want, then there will always be challenges. There must be a human element that is influencing some of these movement,” Boyce said.
    When asked if he was referring to corruption, Boyce said: “It does not matter how many scanners or technology is being used while a person is bent on doing a particular act to circumvent the system, then he will do the act and get through. This is something that is quite evident.”
    Despite the challenges, Boyce said he remains confident that law enforcement has a grip on the gun crime situation in the country. He revealed that police had solved 60 per cent of the killings.
    In gun-related killings, arrests have been made in 18 of the 29 shooting deaths for the year. He disclosed that as part of the strategy, traffic
    police would be incorporated into the road policing. However, he made it clear that this was not a job for the police alone and that it was going to take an all-hands-ondeck approach to arrest the problem. “One of the things about the investigation of crime is that it is not a solo activity for police officers. It is an activity that requires every law-abiding member of society, every corporate entity, every NGO, every government entity, every church and every family to be part of the solution.
    “Police do not have a silver bullet in relation to crime, we need to have a level of buy-in and we need to have that level of support,” he stressed. (CLM)

    Source: Nation

    • Shooting leaves some fearful
      By Jamar Knight
      jamarknight@nationnews.com
      A brazen daylight shooting in Eagle Hall yesterday morning has left many residents and workers in the area fearful of further retaliation.
      Those who witnessed the daring shooting were so scared that they were tight-lipped. In fact, they were so fearful that when a Weekend Nation team visited the scene, they were unwilling to give their names even though they shared their feelings about what they had witnessed.
      The shooting, occurred outside the popular R. A. Mapp Bar and Rotisserie around 7:40 a.m. near the traffic lights at the Eagle Hall junction.
      One man was left seeking medical attention for an injury to his back.
      According to witnesses, a man exited a vehicle behind a minibus which had come to a stop at the traffic lights. He approached on its left side and discharged a number of shots inside at a passenger. There was a flurry of activity as panic set in as people attempted to flee from the gunfire by jumping through the windows of the public service vehicle (PSV).
      While vehicular traffic had returned to normal by mid-morning, there were some people in the area who were still on high alert, sending nervous glances towards other pedestrians who traversed the area which hours earlier was the scene of the bold shooting.
      A Rubis service station employee who witnessed what happened explained that it was the third major shooting since she
      had started working nearby. While she was afraid of the current surge in gun crimes, she said she couldn’t set aside her civic responsibilities.
      She recalled some of what she witnessed. “I was dealing with a customer outside. I heard a loud ‘pax’ so I thought it was somebody car wheel that had burst. When I looked ‘round’, I see the van and see people jumping out of the windows to get away.”
      Shanniqua Brathwaite, who worked at the Street Pasta outlet in the area, said the spate of gun violence across the country had become “tiring and overbearing”. She pleaded with those involved to stop before innocent people were caught in the crossfire.
      “This is a busy area, people always here waiting for food so it coulda happen, and somebody coulda get hit that was innocent. I just want the men out there to just put down the guns and stop the violence. In terms of how it will affect business, it’s a 50/50. People might be sceptical to stand up outside to wait for their orders, so I ain’t sure – it’s a wait and see,” she said.
      Another pedestrian who had been in the market nearby when the incident occurred, Kimberley Prescod, echoed the plea to put an end to the violence. Prescod said the latest incident had reinforced feelings of “fear and terror” for those in the area as individuals needed to be more aware even doing mundane tasks like running errands.
      “When you coming in environments with innocent people, children, somebody may be liable to get hurt. It is not good enough. Nobody feels safe anymore. Every day it feel like somebody getting kill. Look at this morning; people going to be wondering if it safe to catch a
      bus or a ZR or a minivan. It is not good enough,” she said.

      Source: Nation


    • This call from the PSV sector is ironic.

      Call to address root of gun violence
      Public service vehicle (PSV) owners and operators’ safety concerns increased yesterday after a man was shot while travelling on a minibus.
      Although gun violence and other lawless acts have been carried out on board PSVs before, chairman of the Association of Public Transport Operators (APTO), Kenneth Best, and chairman of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) Roy Raphael, believe there needs to be a comprehensive strategy and conversation to get to the root of the issue.
      “The PSV industry has always been concerned because robberies occur on them and a guy lost his life on a PSV in St Lucy some years ago. It is not a good thing to leave home early to earn a living to carry law-abiding citizens to their destination only to be disrupted by some lawless act by an individual.
      “This is uncharacteristic and out of control because every day somebody is being gunned down,” Best said.
      While making it clear that he believed the issue was bigger than politics, he suggested that a multi-modal approach was needed.
      “What happened today was a microcosm of what is happening in society because there are serious underlying problems and we as a society need to get to the root of the problem.
      “Is it that we have moved away from the way we trained and raised our children? Is the school or parenting failing? Whatever it is, we need to put our heads together and I don’t mean politically, but as a country, to see how best we can grapple this,” Best added.
      Police said that around 7:40 a.m. yesterday a man shot several bullets into a yellow PSV while it was stopped at traffic lights by the Barbarees Hill/ Eagle Hall, St Michael junction.
      One man was injured in his back and he was transported in a private car for medical treatment.
      Raphael said police had to step up before people
      started to take measures into their own hands.
      “I did a study on gangs years ago when I was in Eden Lodge Community Council and we found out gangs started because the police were unable to provide that level of security for the community and people started to protect themselves,” Raphael said.
      The AOPT chairman said the situation could not continue unchecked.
      “This is very serious because it can impact innocent people that go about their business and tourists. We cannot continue to allow our operators to work under those conditions, particularly late at night. I am calling for a national discussion on crime that would include police, politicians, and the public because the public needs to be safe,” Raphael said.
      (TG)

      Source: Nation


  2. The fundamental problem is that the damn place is being run by a set of clowns, so it is no wonder that we have a circus.

    How long ago has Bushie warned that we have created an ass-backwards ‘eddykashun system’ that promotes low-esteem sheeplike jokers, while alienating assertive, creative, alpha types?
    It is why we now see hoards of feeble women and shiite men everywhere in ‘leadership’ contending with the alpha type deviants that we have created, and condemned to the Blocks.

    This will be ‘no contest’, just like the ZR shiite.
    Shitehounds ALWAYS lose to alpha types. It is the way of Nature.

    The situation can ONLY be resolved now by the intervention of a SUPER alpha-type who is righteous enuff to restore sanity to the situation.
    Perhaps our Enuff will step up to the plate…. 🙂

    This not only applies to Brassbados and our ZR / crime / poverty / housing / nursing / transport / energy / water / bribery / incompetence …
    …but also globally.

    So when the Bible speaks of a super alpha-type bushman coming back in all his macho glory, to restore sanity, it is difficult to conceive how much more practical and appropriate that scenario can be, to our current (and worsening) situation.

    Hurry up and come Boss….

    • It does not augur well if a top cop is saying the BPS has omly scratched the surface AND hinting at corruption in the frontline at the ports. How do we solve a problem that citizens who should be law abiding seem to be aiding and abetting?

