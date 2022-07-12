Carlisle Bay Matter – What’s in the Mortar

Submitted by Plain&Simple

So it came to pass that some land was advertised for sale in the newspaper

Clement Gill and Earl Carlisle both submit sealed tenders as this what was

required of those Interested in purchasing the land. Is my understanding

only a few people did submit.

So de tenders were unsealed by de board Clement Gills offer was

considerably higher. Board tells Clement Gill that his offer was the

highest but the land is really worth more so they want a million more.

Clement Gill agreed and Agreement for sale was done and deposit paid. All

above board.

Some very strange things transpired after deposit was paid…. Board kept

delaying until court case has to be filed. Clement Gill got a few calls one

that told him Earl Carlisle’s son seems to have been at a party where he had

some “kill devil” but it did not seem to have effect or perhaps it did…

Anyhow it turns out Earl Carlisle’s son decides he is going to tell a body

very close to Clement Gill that they will soon own the land being sold and deposit already paid on….

Well now yah know that a phone call was quickly made. Next thing not to

many weeks later Elephantas Gorganous a local contractor (don’t let yah mind

go wild because I am sure it’s not who you think) calls Clement Gill and

says Gilly man I though you were buying that land but Earl Carlisle contact

me with some plans for what he wants built there…..

Anyhow time does pass as time always does and the sleeping giant was no more

and there was great hope because fair is fair and was believed to be …

One more for now and then a rest…. So yah know Babadas small and BabBajan is

be far and wide and it does mek yah feel everyone connected to Babbadus

somehow well is like that yah see … so one fine day a body is come from

yonder and tell a story about a board that try to sell to the lowest bidder

on a government tender… them did want to sell dis land to Earl Carlisle even

though Clement Gills bid was higher so a particular body on dat board did

stand up as an Honest body and say no it can not be. De body said the land

worth more and Clement Gills bid higher than Earl Carlisle so that can not

fly… so dis is how a extra million get ask…. I doan think they thought

Clement Gill would pay it but he did… as for Earl Carlisle I hear something

bout him renting land from government for free….. yes there is more in that

Mortar indeed there is much more. Lord have mercy on us all if it all spill out