Abortion: Liberator or …
Submitted by Steven Kaszab
I hate this subject with a passion. Nothing can drive apart a relationship, group of people or stop a conversation stat like abortion.
Abortion: A medical procedure that saves the life of one and ends the life of another. Simple.
It crosses all boundaries and introduces an erroneous perception of belief for many of our neighbor’s.
What is the lie you may ask? Well it is all in the terminology used by the medical profession, politicians and those who support this human right. Human right? Well if we can accept one lie, “that we all as free people are equal in many ways”, then we should have the right to our safety and healthy bodies. Women have the right and ownership of their bodies. Good, well that’s done. Now the central lie. That the life within the womb is called a “fetus”, and not a child since its still in the woman’s body. A life, but somehow denied protection by the law to remain alive in time. Its life force is superseded by the life of the woman carrying it.
Who made that decision? Well the US Supreme Court did, passing into law Roe & Wade, a decision that allowed for abortions in America, and ultimately through out the world too. Hey, if the biggest democracy in the world can decide this, so could others. Follow the quacking duck. This past Friday , a conservative lead Supreme Court has overturned this ruling, opening up a huge bag of firecrackers ready to be lighted into an explosion of who the hell knows for sure. Can’t be good. Not for the victims of rape, incest and those whose lives are threatened by , yes the fetus and its condition. Horrors upon horrors, we will now have each State within their Union able to decide how, when and where the State can control their female population. Its all about control.
The Conservative Right, with their religious allies will claim the right to control Women and their bodies, mostly for religious reasons(What would Jesus Do?), but it is a guy thing. That’s right folks. A further lie raises its ugly head, that being ” Women are equal to Men”. Well in several States within the US Union that is not true. They want you to believe that Women are equal to Men in Texas, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and so many other States but we all know that is not true, otherwise Women would be allowed to respectfully, intelligently and morally decide what to do with their bodies.
I am a spiritual and religious person, and I abhor abortion, capital punishment, paying excessive taxes and the like. As a former Franciscan Friar TOR, I met several Women who truly needed an abortion. Yah, we talked and debated until we could do it no more. I could have said horrible things right out of the Religious Playbook most Catholics have read. Your committing a terrible sin, your going to be damned etc, etc. I did not., and in fact accompanied a young Woman to and during the procedure.
Why did I assist these Ladies? Well what was the truly greatest of laws given us by Christianity and many other sacred religions? We can make our own decisions. WE Have The Right & Ability to CHOOSE. Well here go the Men again, playing God. They want to tell 50% of this planet what the hell to do. Long ago I have met Men who murder owners of abortion clinics, nurses and doctors that work there too. Real God fearing Men who were members of The Army of God, a known domestic terrorist group t hat has declared a holy war upon the abortion genocide(as they called it). Abortion is a destroyer of life in so many ways. I hate its conception and practice, but I acknowledge its purpose to liberate Women from a future of pain and distress. Socio-economic aside, no one makes a decision like this easily. I don’t see the religious right and its many membership offer much more than words and prayers to those who truly need this procedure and assistance.
ALLAHU AKBAR – GOD is Great-God is Greatest That is true. The sacred books of most religions tell us that The Righteous, is a person of Wisdom, who decides Well. Well folks while America is going backwards towards the time when Women were to be present, but not heard. A time when Men ruled the roost, even if that meant that of their wives, daughters, sisters and mothers would be under their command. It’s The Hand Maiden(book to movie) in the flesh.
Ladies, is this not the time and anywhere being the place, to stand up for your rights as a human being?
Most Men care about family, community and nationhood, but they have a collectively tarnish out look on life. Many will impregnate someone, and some will stand by their choice and action by being responsible, yet many will not. I lived in the Bronx for a year, and cannot remember how many single Women with children lived down the block from the guy who will not acknowledge his children. The number of single Women with children has grown from 9% in 1994 to 16% in 2014. That stat has gone up since then. Ladies, the society you live in will care for you, support and protect you only if you force it too. Take it by the horns and lead.
Ladies how can you allow a bunch of elderly lawyers(the Supreme’s) overturn Roe & Wade without a seriously revolutionary fight? In many States that you live in, politicians are going to start pressuring for other sever changes to the law, and how society views citizens rights and privileges. Friends in the LBGTQ Community, look out! Your next in line. How about overturning same sex marriages? Maybe there will be a return to some horrid southern traditions. Who knows?
Fight for what is right, including the Right to Life. Stop lying about your intentions. If God were like us, would each of you be dictated too? Or would you be allowed to CHOOSE, even if it is a bitter thing.
Two.courts looking at the same issue in different ways and terminology
The last court decision based on a principle that such a right was not constitutionally binding within the laws of the Constitution
The complexities and complications embedded in this issue begs for wisdom and understanding which the christain right and law makers avoids
What a poorly written submission. The author should at least respect the audience enough to have a clear line of thought with well reasoned arguments.
That aside, can we have the same fervour in advocating the right to refuse putting experimental jabs in our bodies?
This RvW decision, short of a full repeal is one of the most sensible things the SCOTUS has done in a long time. Anytime the world is calling for something that’s usually a clue that it is wrong, evil or destructive — often all three.
This world is upside down and the closing of the age can’t come soon enough.
Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness, who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter. Is 5:21
Am I allowed to comment?
Woe to men who seek to control women when they cannot even control themselves!
Poorly written but I get the main point.
And the minor points as well.
“Who help yuh buy a big guts horse, doan help yuh feed um!”
“Ask not for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for thee!”
Clarence Thomas has already signalled to his posse. There will be more planned actions to instigate legal challenges
to all sorts of laws whose origins were similarly decided on the same amendment.
The so-called religious right is giddy with success. They will not stop until the US is a theocracy under their control. They will do so by any means possible, including the gun and bomb.
But a little more digging into the origins of this fight might reveal that it was not the “Christians” who manipulated the politics but the GOP politicians who manipulated the “Christians” to secure themselves a fanatical base.
I learnt this from tv and the internet. Where facts can be found. People making statements on video etc. etc. etc. Lol.
But….
Ain’t nobody getting locked up or killed in Barbados for having or providing abortions now or in the near future.
We are moving towards equal rights for LBGTQ. The Christian God is reputed to have afforded us choices about how we live our lives on earth. As long as it has no direct detrimental effect on the rights of others, the State should recognised those choices. Let your God be the judge, jury and executioner as is prescribed by your bible! Your God will not ask you to answer for anybody else’s choices. This is not supposed to be a theocracy. There is supposed to be freedom to be Christian or not Christian. You should not be imposing your beliefs on another unless they take your rights away.
But I digress!
So….
Contraception will NEVER be banned.
Incomplete miscarriages will not be investigated as possible abortions when completed by doctors.
No nosy parker will be suing a woman’s doctor to release her medical reports to prove why her belly has gone flat, so that they can collect a bounty.
America can go backwards! Not my concern. My several female cousins of childbearing age who live in America are not important to me. I sticking tuh the problems of my cousins who live here.
DullardJune 26, 2022 6:25 AM
That aside, can we have the same fervour in advocating the right to refuse putting experimental jabs in our bodies?
Is there a law that states all must have the jab
I take note of the millions who have refused to take the jab and was not drag before the law courts for not doing so
Who’s to blame for this situation in the AmeriKKKan nation?
I blame the 45th man who grabbed the Statue of Liberty’s Pussy when he was roasted by #44 a black man (with a white mamma)
@Dullard
The author gets points for jotting their thoughts and submitting for posting. It is more than some of you have ever done.
I wonder if you are bending over backwards with someone else
Roe v Wade: ‘Feels like we’re going backwards,’ says Coco Gauff
https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/61942989
