  • David
    June 12, 2022 4:56 AM

    Here we go, managing crime by the statistics!

    Police seeing rise in theft

    By Colville Mounsey colvillemounsey@nationnews.com
    With the rising cost of living, police are bracing for an uptick in crime.
    In fact, Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce told the Sunday Sun that the Barbados Police Service has already seen a rise in theft.
    “We are seeing an increase recently in persons breaking into homes and stealing jewellery, cash and sometimes they steal food stuff. Whether or not it is a direct link to the increased prices that we are seeing, is something that will probably need more examination and analysis. There may be that link but we need that further in-depth study to say definitely that it is there, but for sure there has been an increase in that area,” he said.
    The Commissioner did not disclose the figures for this year thus far, but a check into last year’s crime statistics showed that robberies and thefts recorded the largest decline. A 48 per cent drop in robberies and 53 per cent decrease in theft from individuals was reported then.
    Boyce explained that lawmen were concerned that an increase in crime, especially “time-consuming”, financiallyrelated offences such as cheque fraud, could mean their already limited resources would be further stretched.
    “In times like these when there is increased cost of living, the Barbados Police Service by its very nature and mandate will have to take stock of the situation. We must examine the likely challenges which such an event would have on our resources, as we deal with these increased calls for services.
    “We are well aware that any long-term increase in the cost of living will have an impact on the most vulnerable persons in society, persons who are finding it difficult to make ends meet for themselves and their families. We are aware that if there isn’t that supporting structure to help them, more are likely to gravitate to crime,” he added.
    Boyce said based on the trends during previous challenging financial cycles, as well as current reports, police would be on the lookout for spikes in bogus cheques, shoplifting and praedial larceny.
    Crop theives
    “We are concerned about an increase in persons who may write cheques and don’t have the funds in their savings. This will impact negatively on us because we will have to dedicate the manpower and resources to investigate these crimes. We are also looking at the issue of increased shoplifting because as persons grow desperate in these strained cycles, they are likely to take chances. More often than not these persons are caught, and we would find ourselves having to investigate. We are also looking at crop thieves, as we are seeing an increase
    in persons stealing vegetables,” he said.
    He said while Barbados was not at that point, police were also mindful that drugrelated as well as violent offences could also be influenced by the rise in inflation.
    “There is the possibility that persons will seek other avenues to get that extra dollar. Criminal action, whether it be drug running or persons snatching jewellery from others on the road, are all possibilities that can happen due to the rise in cost of living. Any time there is any increase in cost of living, there are always persons who would take advantage and blame their action on the strained circumstances that they are in. This is something we would also have to look at and put appropriate measures in place,” he said.
    The Commissioner also revealed that plans were in the works to increase mediation where possible, so too much of a heavy-handed approach by police did not add to the public tension, while at the same time ensuring the courts were not further clogged.
    “Wherever it is possible that we can bring mediation, we will seek to engage in that area. We will be talking to the public, holding their hand until we get through this cycle. We see this as a good option to practise. The main thing for us is to ensure that no one we come in contact with is worse off than when we make that initial contact,” he said, noting police officers were being mentally prepared for the potential increased workload.
    “We understand the situation and we will not wait until it gets out of hand, because I have seen in other countries that when prices rise, persons, instead of talking through the process, tend to become violent and riotous. We do not want to see that happening here and that’s why we will take that gentle approach so we can come together and get through this process,” Boyce stressed.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    June 12, 2022 4:59 AM

    Here we go again, the parroting of the usual message from the BAR.

    Bar: Not all lawyers bad


    By Colville Mounsey
    colvillemounsey@nationnews. com
    President of the Barbados Bar Association, Rosalind Smith Millar QC, does not believe the public trust in the legal fraternity will be eroded following a recent string of guilty verdicts for attorneys accused of stealing money.
    Making it clear that a single act of dishonesty was one too many, Smith Millar questioned whether it would be fair to treat all lawyers with mistrust because of the actions of a few. She said the convictions to date represent less than one per cent of the BAR’s membership.
    “The Bar Association makes no excuse for dishonesty or lack of integrity on the part of anyone, but especially its members, who are rightly held to a high standard of trust and professional ethics; our clients’ trust must not be broken. The fall from grace of any single attorney at law is a concern for the entire Bar,” said Smith Millar.
    Small percentage
    She added: “Consider that it is a very small percentage of lawyers who have been convicted of theft, less than half of one per cent of our current numbers. Consider also that the matters for which they are convicted occurred at different times over a number of years. It then becomes apparent that there are no overwhelming instances of dishonesty as the recent convictions may suggest . . . . Do all lawyers deserve to be treated with mistrust as a result of the actions of a very few? Are all professionals negligent or dishonest if a few fail in their duty?”
    Unfortunate reflection
    She further noted that the instances of misconduct recently highlighted occurred at different times in the past even though the convictions may have occurred within a short space of time. She lamented that this was “perhaps an unfortunate reflection of the speed at which the wheels of justice sometimes move”.
    Responding to calls for these attorneys to be disbarred, Smith Millar explained: “There is no provision in law for automatic disbarment on conviction, although a request for legislative change to achieve that position has been advanced by the association to the powers that be. The trial judge
    or the Registrar of the Supreme Court may apply to the Disciplinary Committee, as of right, to have a convicted attorney at Law sanctioned.
    The association would have to seek leave to apply, and that action is under active consideration in appropriate cases.”
    Last month attorney Ernest Jackman was found guilty of stealing $678 414.75 from HEJ Limited between June 23, 2006, and March 5, 2007, and of laundering the money between June 23, 2006, and October 18, 2011. Similarly, Norman Lynch was also recently convicted of theft. In 2020, Cheraine Parris was sentenced to four years for stealing $302 000 from a client.
    Meanwhile, Vonda Pile, who is facing a second theft -related charge, is currently serving a three-year sentence for stealing $191 416.39 from a client.
    Smith Millar argued that the issue at hand boils down to personal character or circumstances, more so than training. She said the association does provide training to attorneys in handling clients’ monies.
    “The Bar Association is not vested with any disciplinary powers. The persons convicted are not inexperienced young lawyers who one could speculate lack training or are struggling to find their feet, but seasoned practitioners who know right from wrong. It is less a failure of training or awareness than it is of personal character or perhaps circumstance.”
    “The association cannot speculate about the reasons for the actions wrongly taken. The association does provide continuing legal education specific to the issue of the proper manner in which clients’ funds are to be treated. In fact, we had one such session just a couple of months ago, led by a senior attorney at law and a practising accountant, and it was very well attended,” she said.


    Source: Nation

  • David
    June 12, 2022 5:01 AM

    Congrats to former AG Michel Lashley. Full of suggestions of late.

    QC: Zoom in more for court cases
    By Maria Bradshaw
    mariabradshaw@nationnews.com

    Queen’s Counsel Michael Lashley wants the courts to utilise the Zoom technology more to conduct hearings.
    He told the Sunday Sun that COVID-19 cases at Dodds Prison had resulted in chronic delays in the criminal justice system and thus was even affecting inmates who had not tested positive.
    “Given the fact that there is uncertainty in relation to when prisoners are coming down, the video hearing was very effective during the COVID period. However, every other week we are hearing that there is a lockdown at the prison and this is leading to delays.”
    He added that even though in-person hearings had resumed, Zoom should be used more given what was happening at the St Philip prison.
    “We could probably further utilise it in the magistrates’ court and the High Court. At present the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court is the only magistrates’ court that is using it. I am saying that we have issues with the availability of inmates, so why can’t we use the technology across the board so that prisoners who test negative could still have their bail hearings, rather than being automatically remanded for 28 days, which I question because I think it is wrong?”
    Lashley said the courts were not usually informed about an inmate’s COVID-19 status, but if an inmate was negative there was no reason why his matter could not be heard via Zoom.
    “We should have something before the court stating whether that person is negative or positive, and whether they are in isolation. I feel if the person is negative, we can do a Zoom link of the hearing particularly in cases where the person is unrepresented.”
    Use technology
    The senior attorney charged that the ongoing situation was leading to a further backlog in the court system, as most of the time the court was only informed on the day of the hearing that the inmate would not be available.
    “It is really affecting the court system because [last] week we had to adjourn a matter that I was involved in because of a situation due to COVID at the prison. So we have to find ways and means to use the technology to get around it. There is already a backlog, so to put a backlog on top of that will just cripple the criminal justice system and push it back further,” he reasoned.
    When contacted, Minister of Home Affairs Wilfred Abrahams said it would be better dealt with by management of the prison since he was not involved in its day-today running.
    On Friday, Justice Carlisle Greaves lamented the late arrival of inmates from the prison.
    “Whatever the reason is, let it be revealed. If you don’t have enough COVID-19 tests, let us find out. If you administer the COVID-19 test on mornings instead of at night, let them say that. If the Ministry of Finance or some other ministry is not providing you with transportation, let them say that and put the pressure on those people who won’t provide the equipment. But we can’t stay silent,” the frustrated High Court judge said while he waited for over an hour for inmates to arrive.
    Dodds Prison is undergoing a threemonth inquiry by an independent threemember panel chaired by Queen’s Counsel Philip Pilgrim.
    The team will be looking into, among other things, the general operations at Dodds, including the recruitment and promotions processes as well as the treatment of staff. They will also be examining the inmates’ medical care and protection when they are in transit or attending court or clinic.

    Source: Nation

