Keeping an Eye on the Murder Rate (2) Posted on June 12, 2022 by David 3 comments More details can be sourced @caribbeansignal.com. Table 1 – Murders in Barbados January to May 2022 (click to enlarge) Read full report @caribbeansignal.com Please share this blogEmailWhatsAppTweetPrintShare on TumblrTelegramMorePocketLike this:Like Loading... Related tagged with Crime, Murders Barbados News
Here we go, managing crime by the statistics!
Source: Nation
LikeLike
Here we go again, the parroting of the usual message from the BAR.
By Colville Mounsey
colvillemounsey@nationnews. com
President of the Barbados Bar Association, Rosalind Smith Millar QC, does not believe the public trust in the legal fraternity will be eroded following a recent string of guilty verdicts for attorneys accused of stealing money.
Making it clear that a single act of dishonesty was one too many, Smith Millar questioned whether it would be fair to treat all lawyers with mistrust because of the actions of a few. She said the convictions to date represent less than one per cent of the BAR’s membership.
“The Bar Association makes no excuse for dishonesty or lack of integrity on the part of anyone, but especially its members, who are rightly held to a high standard of trust and professional ethics; our clients’ trust must not be broken. The fall from grace of any single attorney at law is a concern for the entire Bar,” said Smith Millar.
Small percentage
She added: “Consider that it is a very small percentage of lawyers who have been convicted of theft, less than half of one per cent of our current numbers. Consider also that the matters for which they are convicted occurred at different times over a number of years. It then becomes apparent that there are no overwhelming instances of dishonesty as the recent convictions may suggest . . . . Do all lawyers deserve to be treated with mistrust as a result of the actions of a very few? Are all professionals negligent or dishonest if a few fail in their duty?”
Unfortunate reflection
She further noted that the instances of misconduct recently highlighted occurred at different times in the past even though the convictions may have occurred within a short space of time. She lamented that this was “perhaps an unfortunate reflection of the speed at which the wheels of justice sometimes move”.
Responding to calls for these attorneys to be disbarred, Smith Millar explained: “There is no provision in law for automatic disbarment on conviction, although a request for legislative change to achieve that position has been advanced by the association to the powers that be. The trial judge
or the Registrar of the Supreme Court may apply to the Disciplinary Committee, as of right, to have a convicted attorney at Law sanctioned.
The association would have to seek leave to apply, and that action is under active consideration in appropriate cases.”
Last month attorney Ernest Jackman was found guilty of stealing $678 414.75 from HEJ Limited between June 23, 2006, and March 5, 2007, and of laundering the money between June 23, 2006, and October 18, 2011. Similarly, Norman Lynch was also recently convicted of theft. In 2020, Cheraine Parris was sentenced to four years for stealing $302 000 from a client.
Meanwhile, Vonda Pile, who is facing a second theft -related charge, is currently serving a three-year sentence for stealing $191 416.39 from a client.
Smith Millar argued that the issue at hand boils down to personal character or circumstances, more so than training. She said the association does provide training to attorneys in handling clients’ monies.
“The Bar Association is not vested with any disciplinary powers. The persons convicted are not inexperienced young lawyers who one could speculate lack training or are struggling to find their feet, but seasoned practitioners who know right from wrong. It is less a failure of training or awareness than it is of personal character or perhaps circumstance.”
“The association cannot speculate about the reasons for the actions wrongly taken. The association does provide continuing legal education specific to the issue of the proper manner in which clients’ funds are to be treated. In fact, we had one such session just a couple of months ago, led by a senior attorney at law and a practising accountant, and it was very well attended,” she said.
Source: Nation
LikeLike
Congrats to former AG Michel Lashley. Full of suggestions of late.
Source: Nation
LikeLike