The monthly murder analysis extracted from caribbeansignal.com – BU, blogmaster

The final month of the year saw two murders taking place. The victims were Rondell Alexander (27 years old) and Kirk Bowen (26 years old). The killings took place in the parishes of St. Michael and St. Thomas respectively. Both deaths were shooting related. 2019 saw a total of at least 49 murders taking place across Barbados.

Heat Map of Murders in Barbados – January to December 2019

Table of Murders in Barbados – December 2019

Chart: Murders Per 100,000 People January to December 2019

Read full report on caribbeansignal.com.