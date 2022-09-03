Number of Murders On-track to Surpass 2021

The following was submitted by Amit from caribbeansignal.com. The number of murders increased from 26 to 28 since the submission – Blogmaster

 

Richard Ricardo Jordan, 51, charged with the July murder of 86-year-old Gloria Leacock (Image Source: Barbados Today)

There have been at least 26 murders between January and August 2022. The steps involved in the following analysis are similar to my 2020 analysis.

Read full report @caribbeansignal.com

  • David
    September 3, 2022 5:54 PM

    Running scared
    By Maria Bradshaw mariabradshaw@nationnews.com

    Some “bad boys” who were being hunted down by their enemies have been running into the arms of the law for protection.
    Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce said the already alarming murder rate of 28 deaths so far for the year could have been higher if police had not placed these men in protective custody.
    He made this revelation yesterday during a press conference at Police Headquarters, Roebuck Street, The City, which involved Attorney General Dale Marshall and the high command of the Barbados Police Service. It was called in the wake of the recent spike in shooting deaths.
    Resources
    “You might not know but I must say that persons who have been identified as targets, we too extend tremendous resources in protecting those persons,” Boyce said. “We take those persons into safe custody and keep them safely until things die down. If we were not doing that, mind you, our murder rate would be skyrocketing. But we have a heart; we see them as our brothers and sisters and we put the resources to protect them.”
    He acknowledged that some people would ask why protect a bad boy but he said: “We don’t see it that way. We embrace them, we nurture them, we protect them.”
    Marshall also disclosed that one of the four men who was recently gunned down was being investigated for at least three murders.
    Furthermore, he said, all of the deceased were associated with groups which have been warring among themselves.
    As he sought to assure the public of their relative safety, Marshall said: “Of the four that met their unfortunate death in the last three days, each of them was known to the police and at least one of them was under investigation for as many as three homicides. They are all known to have associated with groups which we spoke about.”
    Boyce confirmed that the gun-toting men were known to each other.
    “They are persons who would’ve gone school together or as people would say, persons who pitch marbles together. So these are the persons who are against each other and the thing for them is to acquire a firearm. It gives them that Dutch courage to get out there and want to do things with a firearm . . . .”
    He said police had also found out that family members were aiding and abetting in the movement of firearms into Barbados.
    “What has been discovered is that family members of persons who reside in the island are getting on board now and facilitating the movement of firearms from one jurisdiction to our jurisdiction, and that is some concern to us. That is something that must be called out and action taken against because once we identify those persons, our partners would work with us and we will bring that situation under control.”
    Firearms
    The Commissioner also said some people were taking home firearms and leaving them in full view of family members.
    “What we have noticed is persons bring home firearms from fetes and are leaving the firearms in the living room, dining room and parents tidy up the house, sweeping and dare not touch those firearms,” he said, as he advised family members to have the courage to say “not in here”.
    The top cop pointed out that police were aware that some people were also involved in the trading of firearms.
    “Whether it is lending, whether it is selling and buying, there is a market for them and we have to dismantle that market,” he said, while calling on law-abiding citizens to “come on board and partner with us and make sure we get this situation under control”.
    Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police David Griffith, the person in charge of managing crime, also made some revelations about the recent spate of shootings.
    He disclosed that 14 of the 21 people who were gunned down this year were on bail for various serious offences, including murder, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm and serious bodily harm.
    “When we look at it in relation to those persons who were on bail, one can see from our investigations that these persons are affiliated with certain groups in Barbados, and it is no secret these groups are warring against each other,” he told the media.
    Griffith noted that in one case, one of the men who was killed was on bail for three murders. “One would expect that along the way he would have created several enemies,” he added.
    “From our investigation it is very clear to us the majority of these murders are persons affiliated with these groups and they are exacting their own vengeance.”
    While he did not disclose the areas where these groups exist, Griffith said they were not new, and the warring was confined to within these particular groups.

    Source: Nation

  • FearPlay
    September 3, 2022 6:27 PM

    “From our investigation it is very clear to us the majority of these murders are persons affiliated with these groups and they are exacting their own vengeance.”
    Well, that’s very reassuring to know. I can now watch television with my door open again without fear as I’m not a member of a gang and I can walk freely with my family on the boardwalk because none of us are out on bail. I don’t even have to worry about being shot by accident as I sit at my widow because “I ent got nuh murdah raps gainse my name.

