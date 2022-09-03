Number of Murders On-track to Surpass 2021
The following was submitted by Amit from caribbeansignal.com. The number of murders increased from 26 to 28 since the submission – Blogmaster
There have been at least 26 murders between January and August 2022. The steps involved in the following analysis are similar to my 2020 analysis.
Read full report @caribbeansignal.com
Source: Nation
“From our investigation it is very clear to us the majority of these murders are persons affiliated with these groups and they are exacting their own vengeance.”
Well, that’s very reassuring to know. I can now watch television with my door open again without fear as I’m not a member of a gang and I can walk freely with my family on the boardwalk because none of us are out on bail. I don’t even have to worry about being shot by accident as I sit at my widow because “I ent got nuh murdah raps gainse my name.
