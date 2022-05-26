Keeping an Eye on the Murder Rate

Source info compiled @caribbeansignal.com

Barbados Murder Statistics January to April 2022

After a long hiatus (due in part to my spending time tracking and posting data on Covid-19 and the 2022 General Elections), it’s time to catch up on tracking murders across Barbados.

Data presented below is from January to April 2022 (I will post 2021 numbers in the near future). The steps involved in the analysis essentially remain the same from those carried out in the 2020 analysis.

Table 1 – Murders in Barbados 2022 (click to enlarge)

Note to Table 1: Data extracted from The Nation’s website.

Chart 1 – Murders by Month (2022)

Chart 2 – Murders by Parish (2022)

Chart 3 – Murders by Method (2022)

Read full text@caribbeansignal.com