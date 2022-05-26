Keeping an Eye on the Murder Rate

Posted on by Leave a comment
Source info compiled @caribbeansignal.com

Barbados Murder Statistics January to April 2022

After a long hiatus (due in part to my spending time tracking and posting data on Covid-19 and the 2022 General Elections), it’s time to catch up on tracking murders across Barbados.

Data presented below is from January to April 2022 (I will post 2021 numbers in the near future). The steps involved in the analysis essentially remain the same from those carried out in the 2020 analysis.

Barbados 2022 murders table - Jan to April
Table 1 – Murders in Barbados 2022 (click to enlarge)

Note to Table 1: Data extracted from The Nation’s website.

Murders by Month (2022)
Chart 1 – Murders by Month (2022)
Murders by Parish (2022)
Chart 2 – Murders by Parish (2022)
Murders by Method (2022)
Chart 3 – Murders by Method (2022)

Read full text@caribbeansignal.com

tagged with

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s