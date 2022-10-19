Barbados Murders Continue to Climb, Civil Society Clueless

BU’s projection is that the number of murders for 2022 will exceed 2021 – See BU Murder Tracker. Have we done enough to identify and address the underlying factors driving gun violence in Barbados? Obviously there is need to improve enforcement measures but what about the pressing need to also address social behavioural factors? We must do better.

YearMurders
201730
201828
201948
202041
202132
202230
See caribbeansignal.com for the latest update to the Barbados Murder Database (2022) and Barbados Murder Statistics January to September 2022.

There have been at least 29 murders between January and September 2022 (up from 26 last month). The steps involved in the following analysis are similar to my 2020 analysis.

NOTE: For up to date numbers, please visit murders.opendatabarbados.org

Barbados Murder Map Jan to Sep 2022

Read the sordid numbers @caribbeansignal.com.

