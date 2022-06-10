Thought Leadership Urgently Needed

The following discussion with a Nate Hagen was interesting for the blogmaster and exposes a huge gap in the local space of new perspectives to solving problems and generating scenarios for consideration to use Hagen;s thought process. A shocking observation given the level of investment in education post independence.

It is obvious the social and political prattle we continue to hear – more of the same with minimal attempt to engage in needle changing interventions.

Here is the discussion the blogmaster thoroughly enjoyed compliments of BU family member Bentley.

As Ursula K. LeGuin the amazing author said “We live in capitalism. Its power seems inescapable. So did the divine right of kings. Any human power can be resisted and changed by human beings. Resistance and change often begin in art, and very often in our art, the art of words.”

Melanda Schmid-Ochieng
  • David
    June 10, 2022 6:14 AM

    Smith: Diversify without delay
    Ex-CDB chief lighting fire under region
    Immediate past president of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Dr Warren Smith, is seeking to impress on single-sector economies such as Barbados the urgency of diversification.
    Smith, a panellist on the CDB’s President’s Chat yesterday, said this must be one of the key takeaways coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that successive global crises over the years have shown tourism-dependent countries to be among the more vulnerable within the region to these exogenous shocks.
    “The dependency on one sector for small borrowing member countries is fraught with risk and makes them more vulnerable. We had seen this to a lesser extent after the 9/11 crisis. The first lesson that we learnt from the pandemic was that diversification of our economies is critical to the sustainability of our BMCs (borrowing member countries),” he said.
    “What started out as a health crisis quickly emerged as one of the greatest economic crises to impact our borrowing members, particularly those dependent on revenues from a single sector. For example, our tourism-dependent countries had almost an immediate impact.”
    Challenges
    The former CDB head reminded those in attendance virtually of the challenges that many borrowing members faced in order to keep their heads above water during the pandemic. He added that now that the world was coming out of the pandemic, it was important that diversification of economies be placed high on the list of priorities
    for regional territories.
    “We had widespread lockdowns globally, airlines drastically reduced flights and cruise lines even had difficulty finding ports for discharging passengers and crews. Borrowing member governments had to have fiscal space and borrowing headroom in this type of global crisis to increase expenditure for the heightened health care requirement, including for isolation and quarantine facilities, vaccination, increases in health care providers and PPEs [personal protective equipment],” said Smith.
    “Additionally, fiscal space was needed to treat to the widespread unemployment, especially within the tourism sector and its knock-on effects on the wider economy. Social safety nets, where they existed, required replenishment from Government while public coffers needed additional support from multilateral agencies such as CDB.
    “Food security emerged as a major concern as supply chain issues became evident during lockdowns while shipping cost skyrocketed.” ( CLM)


    Source: Nation

