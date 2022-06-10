Thought Leadership Urgently Needed
The following discussion with a Nate Hagen was interesting for the blogmaster and exposes a huge gap in the local space of new perspectives to solving problems and generating scenarios for consideration to use Hagen;s thought process. A shocking observation given the level of investment in education post independence.
It is obvious the social and political prattle we continue to hear – more of the same with minimal attempt to engage in needle changing interventions.
Here is the discussion the blogmaster thoroughly enjoyed compliments of BU family member Bentley.
As Ursula K. LeGuin the amazing author said “We live in capitalism. Its power seems inescapable. So did the divine right of kings. Any human power can be resisted and changed by human beings. Resistance and change often begin in art, and very often in our art, the art of words.”Melanda Schmid-Ochieng
Source: Nation
