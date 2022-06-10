Thought Leadership Urgently Needed

The following discussion with a Nate Hagen was interesting for the blogmaster and exposes a huge gap in the local space of new perspectives to solving problems and generating scenarios for consideration to use Hagen;s thought process. A shocking observation given the level of investment in education post independence.

It is obvious the social and political prattle we continue to hear – more of the same with minimal attempt to engage in needle changing interventions.

Here is the discussion the blogmaster thoroughly enjoyed compliments of BU family member Bentley.