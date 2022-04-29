Beware the Other When They Come Bearing Gifts?

Posted on by 2 comments
Greeks bearing gifts
Submitted by Caleb Pilgrim

Blogmaster:

I would be remiss if I did not address in brief the issue of the Chinese mine manager in Rwanda sentenced to 20 years in prison for whipping local workers, Yahoo News, Michelle De Pacima, April 21, 2022.

Sharing the foregoing, which one might reasonably have thought unimaginable in 2022.

Of course, most if not all “aid” is tied aid.   However, the question remains what would/could have led this Chinese mine manager, Sun Shujun, to conclude that he could so act with impunity.  I am confident that this was not his first rodeo.   Ditto perhaps other Chinese “businessmen” in the mineral and some other sectors in Africa, and their business practices.    It is also worth noting in passing that a Rwandan man, Renzaho Alexis, was sentenced to 12 years  for his alleged role as an accomplice in the beatings.

But, was it not yesterday in Rwanda that during their civil war the Hutus described the Tutsis “as cockroaches” and practised Genocide and extermination on a grand scale? 

https://t.co/QBWEjHBRbv

tagged with , ,

2 comments

  • Pachamama
    April 29, 2022 7:34 AM

    What a display of an underlying ignorance by Caleb Pilgrim.

    And while elements of this anecdotal tale are undoubtedly true it would be mistake to give such prominence to a throw away line in the absence of all the other deeper and more meaningful forces operating around it.

    Certainly, we should not have to choose between Chinese or Russian or Indian imperialism. All forms of imperialism must be rejected by Afrikans.

    Like

  • David
    April 29, 2022 7:45 AM

    Pacha

    It seems whether you prefer to gloss over that Blacks whether on the continent or scattered in the diaspora are treated with a lack of respect by hegemonists.

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s