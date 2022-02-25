Should We Ban the Russians or Ban the Comrade?

Submitted by Nathan Green

St Vincent and the Grenadines

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have to instruct our Government that we want nothing more to do with Russia. But unfortunately, for many years, the state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been voting with Russia and for Russia at the UN. That has to stop right now.

Due to the Gonsalves Vincentian regime being in bed with Cuba and Venezuela, we support Russia. Ralph Gonsalves [the Comrade] would describe it as solidarity with his allies. Remember those words “his allies”. Because they really should not be regarded as friends or allies of the Vincentian people, they are his communist allies, not ours. SVG is not quite communist yet, but it could be with a bit of extra push from the Gonsalves regime and his dynastical backers.

I have warned the people of SVG on many occasions of the creeping peasantisation of SVG. More people have been reduced to peasant status during the last twenty years than before in Vincentian history.

Russia is clearly in the wrong and has been making veiled threats of using nuclear weapons against any country that intervenes.

This is the second phase of the rebuilding of the Soviet Union.

We must do our part as a nation and ban Russian vessels from our Ports, all their boats and aircraft. We should make that a public statement.

If we have students in Russia, they should be recalled. We must break all ties with Russia.

Also, if the Chinese want to back Putin’s actions, we must ban them; besides, we should stop buying everything Chinese. Hit them in the pocket, along with Russia; they are a grave threat to the World.

We must not vote at the UN in any way that supports or gives Russia comfort, which includes abstention from a vote because that is another form of support.

You will remember how SVG voted at the UN when Russia invaded Crimea. https://www.ieyenews.com/opinion-bought-by-the-chinese-taiwanese-japanese-and-now-the-russianese/

https://www.curacaochronicle.com/post/opinion/rambo-putin-pupitizes-maduro-and-the-caribbean-marxist-leaders/

and this article may be more relevant than ever:-

https://www.mnialive.com/articles/is-a-nation-or-a-man-responsible-for-unleashing-a-biological-war-on-the-world

We should be looking for a statement from Gonsalves that he is sanctioning Russia and any Russian investors in SVG; unless he can tell us he is doing that, it is time for him to pack up and go.

He can now choose to move to Cuba, Venezuela, or Russia.

Once again, it is time for the World to condemn Russia. At the last election, Ralph Gonsalves gave himself the World Boss title. But that is a title that Vladimir Putin wants for himself.

Let us have your input, Comrade, and see what you are made of. Are you World Class or Stinker Class?

  • David
    February 25, 2022 8:01 AM

    University lecturer says de-escalation calls should be made without finger-pointing
    Article by Kareem Smith
    Published on
    February 25, 2022

    Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her Caribbean Community (CARICOM) counterparts have been admonished to leave no stone unturned in their calls for a swift de-escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

    International relations specialist at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Dr Kristina Hinds warned that the first world war in nearly a century could be triggered if the situation is mishandled with devastating socioeconomic consequences for small states.

    At the same time, the outspoken academic has cautioned regional governments against “overtly” taking sides.

    “Our position, I believe, should be in support of de-escalation and a way to diplomatically resolve this conflict in the soonest possible time,” Hinds told Barbados TODAY on Thursday.

    “Generally in the region, we are not supportive of these kinds of conflicts that disturb international peace and security and that end up in severe loss of life, dislocation of populations and general harm to people who are caught in the middle of these kinds of aggressive actions.

    “The other response, which I think we’ve seen already is to consider how this conflict will affect the cost of living in Barbados and the region and what measures we will be putting in place to ensure we have adequate access to energy and the products that we need, bearing in mind that we are likely to see price increases from this conflict,” the lecturer added.

    Earlier in the day, PM Mottley and CARICOM issued separate statements essentially calling on Russia to cease hostilities, respect Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and withdraw its forces.

    According to Dr Hinds, the local and regional calls ought to be made “without pointing a finger”.

    “I think there is support for the safety and security of the people of Ukraine but I don’t know that it is especially productive in a situation like this to overtly appear to be taking one side or another when you are seeking a diplomatic solution,” said Dr Hinds.

    “Violation of sovereignty is something that is very serious in international affairs, we see it in this conflict and it is not acceptable. However, getting all parties to cool this situation down and resolve this is a priority, rather than affixing blame to one side or another,” she added.

    Dr Hinds believes the regional response should also be targeted at those influential super powers who could be critical in either fanning or extinguishing the flames of war.

    “I don’t want to say that another world war is inevitable, but it is certainly not impossible. I think it is still possible to have a de-escalation of this situation, but it will take a little bit of time because we have already reached the point of a military invasion and military aggression,” said Hinds.

    “It really is important for the countries that can exercise some influence over Russia to do so. China for instance and countries that have friendships both ways; India, for instance, and other countries and there definitely is a role for the United Nations as well. Once a conflict of this nature has begun, I believe it could go in either direction, depending on the way in which the international community responds.

    “We have relationships in this region with Russia. There are countries that have received the Sputnik vaccine for instance, St Vincent and the Grenadines. So we clearly do have ties with Russia and we have to be very aware of what is happening and I do think that there is a space for us to have our voices heard and seek a diplomatic solution. Even though we may not be affected by the invasion itself, we will face significant consequences to the cost of living, cost of doing business and accessing goods that we need to import to the country and also potential exports out of the country,” Hinds added.

    In a separate statement, Stefan Newton, who specialises in International Human Rights law explained that the complex unfolding conflict is occurring at a time when populations have very little appetite for disastrous events as they recover from the pandemic.

    This, he believes, could lay the foundation for Russian president Vladimir Putin to expand the scope of his geopolitical ambitions.

    “Taking into account domestic political calculations, leaders may be somewhat more amenable to making concessions in negotiations over Ukraine,” said Newton, an international legal consultant with Rommel St Hill Attorneys & International Law Consultancy.

    “Peaceful solutions that may be thrown around include a power-sharing agreement or sort of bringing back [Ukraine] into the Russian empire”…but with a separate governance structure,” he added. kareemsmith@barbadostoday.bb

    Source: Barbados Today

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    February 25, 2022 8:52 AM

    Search Results for: ukraine

    Chernobyl used to be in USSR aka Russia

    Is Bu like MSM chatting about Ukraine just for war

    I remember it was a hot Bu topic back in 2013

    https://barbadosunderground.net/page/2/?s=ukraine

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    February 25, 2022 9:02 AM

    Search Results for: russia

    BU needs Pachamama to paint a bigger picture in broad brush strokes albeit with a arguable contentious take

    https://barbadosunderground.net/page/3/?s=russia

    Like

  • Donna
    February 25, 2022 9:03 AM

    This is all very confusing because Russia is not even communist anymore.

    I hate war and so I hate this invasion but I don’t see one side of this issue to be wrong and the other right. World geopolitics are very complicated.

    Both “military super powers” believe that they are acting in their own interest of self-preservation. Neither give a fig about us beyond what little we can contribute to that.

    Egg should not go to big rock dance. Let the big rocks dance by themselves, I say!

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    February 25, 2022 9:09 AM

    “Both “military super powers” believe that they are acting in their own interest of self-preservation. Neither give a fig about us beyond what little we can contribute to that.”

    perhaps you should take Ukraine out of the equation to view the situation and look at as Russia vs USA + poodle allies and/or West vs East

    It was said the Cold War between Eagle and the Bear was to enable both sides to build nuclear arsenals

    Western Intelligence says Putin does not wish to use bigger booms but Trump was a clear and present danger to go nuclear

    According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia leads the world with 6,200 nuclear weapons. The U.S. has 5,600. The weapons of mass destruction can kill hundreds of thousands of people at once.

    Like

