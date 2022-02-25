Should We Ban the Russians or Ban the Comrade?

Submitted by Nathan Green

St Vincent and the Grenadines

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have to instruct our Government that we want nothing more to do with Russia. But unfortunately, for many years, the state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been voting with Russia and for Russia at the UN. That has to stop right now.

Due to the Gonsalves Vincentian regime being in bed with Cuba and Venezuela, we support Russia. Ralph Gonsalves [the Comrade] would describe it as solidarity with his allies. Remember those words “his allies”. Because they really should not be regarded as friends or allies of the Vincentian people, they are his communist allies, not ours. SVG is not quite communist yet, but it could be with a bit of extra push from the Gonsalves regime and his dynastical backers.

I have warned the people of SVG on many occasions of the creeping peasantisation of SVG. More people have been reduced to peasant status during the last twenty years than before in Vincentian history.

Russia is clearly in the wrong and has been making veiled threats of using nuclear weapons against any country that intervenes.

This is the second phase of the rebuilding of the Soviet Union.

We must do our part as a nation and ban Russian vessels from our Ports, all their boats and aircraft. We should make that a public statement.

If we have students in Russia, they should be recalled. We must break all ties with Russia.

Also, if the Chinese want to back Putin’s actions, we must ban them; besides, we should stop buying everything Chinese. Hit them in the pocket, along with Russia; they are a grave threat to the World.

We must not vote at the UN in any way that supports or gives Russia comfort, which includes abstention from a vote because that is another form of support.

We should be looking for a statement from Gonsalves that he is sanctioning Russia and any Russian investors in SVG; unless he can tell us he is doing that, it is time for him to pack up and go.

He can now choose to move to Cuba, Venezuela, or Russia.

Once again, it is time for the World to condemn Russia. At the last election, Ralph Gonsalves gave himself the World Boss title. But that is a title that Vladimir Putin wants for himself.

Let us have your input, Comrade, and see what you are made of. Are you World Class or Stinker Class?