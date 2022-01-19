Democratic and Barbados Labour Party Candidates 2018 vs 2022

Democratic Labour Party Candidates – 2018 vs 2022

Barbados Labour Party Candidates – 2018 vs 2022

    Lecturer wants snap election power taken from prime minister

    SENIOR LECTURER in political science Dr Kristina Hinds wants to see the power to call a snap election removed from the hands of a prime minister.
    She joined University of the West Indies (UWI) colleagues in calling for consideration to a range of constitutional and electoral reform issues, including permitting people with the COVID-19 virus and Barbadians living overseas to be allowed to vote in a general election.
    Constitutional Reform And The Republic
    was the subject of an online town hall meeting, organised by UWI Cave Hill, on Sunday featuring six panellists.
    Hinds said a prime minister should not be able “to willy nilly call an election” but there could be a fixed election date or “a time before which elections cannot be called”.
    Another panellist, head of the Women and Development Unit (WAND) at the UWI Open Campus Taitu Heron, also called for fixed dates for an election. She argued this will allow for participation by the political parties and “level the playing field”.
    Better positioned
    It was argued during the discussion that the government of the day possesses financial and other resources and is better positioned for a snap election.
    Heron said there had been calls for the Barbadian diaspora to be allowed to vote. She said that with electoral officials and the police being granted a special time to vote, “I don’t think we have an excuse”.
    Hinds acknowledged the concerns about vote fraud going this route, but called for a mix of mail-in ballots and online voting. “A high-tech and a low-tech version,” she said. “We may have other pandemics and diseases in the future.”
    Implied not defined
    Lawyer Rico Yearwood said the right to vote was implied but not defined in law, adding there was no expressed right to vote.
    He took issue with attacks on people’s character and offensive remarks during political campaigning. “We must hold them accountable when this happens,” he said. “We must set the standard higher.”
    He recommended penalties including fines or possibly disallowing an offender from sitting in Parliament. (HH)

    Source: Nation

    Why is Chris Sinckler being forced into the 2022 general election communications a lowly blogmaster ask again?

    No regrets’ about serving

    CHRIS SINCKLER says he has no regrets about serving on Government’s Jobs and Investment Council.
    The former Minister of Finance the last Democratic Labour Party (DLP) administration told this newspaper in a recent interview that when he was approached by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley to serve on the council, he did so willingly.
    “When the country was first going through COVID, Prime Minister Mottley felt that she needed to pull together people who had certain expertise, to come and sit on what was then called the Jobs and Investment Council, and help provide some level of input and leadership in terms of creating a blueprint of how the Government and the country should go forward trying to emerge as strong as possible from the COVID impact.
    Bruising election
    “I felt in the circumstances, even though it was quite early after a very bruising 2018 election, even though some things were said that were harsh . . . I felt under the circumstances that this is our country and if a prime minister calls and says political differences aside, I think you have an input to make and I would like you to come on a broad committee – not as a personal advisor to the Prime Minister . . . and you are helping . . . ,” he said.
    Sinckler, who has resumed working at the Caribbean Policy Development Centre, said some people felt the Prime Minister gave him a job but he stressed “it was not a job, it was a volunteer thing”.
    “I felt if a Prime Minister has called, it is like the United States and a President calls you. Even if you are an opposite party, unless it is something you are philosophically and morally opposed to, how can you say no? It is like saying no to the people of Barbados. The Prime Minister as a leader of the country is the embodiment of the people. I, therefore, felt that I would go, even though some people in the Democratic Labour Party felt I shouldn’t go. I am happy I did it,” he said.
    Chaired sub-committee
    Sinckler recalled he had chaired the sub-committee out of the group on trade and trade logistics, noting that a number of the issues that were now being confronted came from them.
    “At the end of the process, that was a worthwhile exercise. I felt good about myself, I felt good about the contribution we were able to make and the input. We did what we had to do for the country.
    “The HOPE programme the Government is now running, relative to housing, that [also] started in the Jobs and Investment Council. So people are now seeing things that are rolling out,” he added. (CM)

    Source: Nation

