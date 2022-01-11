A Freundel Stuart 2022 Utterance

Former Prime Minister Freundel Stuart was promoted to speak at a DLP St. Michael South spot meeting in Britton’s Hill last night at 7PM. The blogmaster searched for a recording of the meeting to satisfy a mild curiosity about what the former Prime Minister had to add to the national discourse. Try as we might only a 1 minute clip has surfaced so far on social media.

  • John
    January 11, 2022 7:16 AM

    …. just like Biden now, don’t have a clue.

  • David
    January 11, 2022 7:17 AM

    @Fractured BLP

    To be fair to all can you post a link where Stuart’s full speak can be listened to or viewed?

    Thanks.

  • Donna
    January 11, 2022 7:34 AM

    As the lady in the crowd said, “WOW!”

    I lived here. It was not glorious.

    The man has learnt nothing. He is hopeless.

    Anyone or any party that puts this SHAMELESS creature on a platform to insult Barbadians like this is also hopeless.

    The man lies like Donald Trump and expects us to believe other than what we saw.

    Good riddance to bad rubbish!

  • Steve Biko
    January 11, 2022 7:34 AM

    Whoever this candidate is, certainly is not serious about winning.

  • Donna
    January 11, 2022 7:35 AM

    And I voted DLP all my life until 2018!

  • TheOGazerts
    January 11, 2022 7:51 AM

    Just a short snippet. Would love to hear his justification, but to receive 0-30 at the end of a glorious period shows that he was/is out of touch.

  • Observing
    January 11, 2022 8:08 AM

    Just like Lowe there are some people who should go quietly. This is one of them!

    Thank God he’s not a candidate!!!!

    Just observing

