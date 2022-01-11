A Freundel Stuart 2022 Utterance
Former Prime Minister Freundel Stuart was promoted to speak at a DLP St. Michael South spot meeting in Britton’s Hill last night at 7PM. The blogmaster searched for a recording of the meeting to satisfy a mild curiosity about what the former Prime Minister had to add to the national discourse. Try as we might only a 1 minute clip has surfaced so far on social media.
…. just like Biden now, don’t have a clue.
LikeLike
@Fractured BLP
To be fair to all can you post a link where Stuart’s full speak can be listened to or viewed?
Thanks.
LikeLike
As the lady in the crowd said, “WOW!”
I lived here. It was not glorious.
The man has learnt nothing. He is hopeless.
Anyone or any party that puts this SHAMELESS creature on a platform to insult Barbadians like this is also hopeless.
The man lies like Donald Trump and expects us to believe other than what we saw.
Good riddance to bad rubbish!
LikeLike
Whoever this candidate is, certainly is not serious about winning.
LikeLike
And I voted DLP all my life until 2018!
LikeLike
Just a short snippet. Would love to hear his justification, but to receive 0-30 at the end of a glorious period shows that he was/is out of touch.
LikeLike
Just like Lowe there are some people who should go quietly. This is one of them!
Thank God he’s not a candidate!!!!
Just observing
LikeLike