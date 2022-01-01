Do they Care?
In the silly season we tend to look only at politics, but it is also Covid season. A look therefore at the recent election call through the eyes of a pandemic situation is necessary
The charts above show statistics for Covid Cases and Positivity Rates in December. Remember we came from highs of 400 and rates of 20+% in October and November
Since then we have learned about Omicron which was first recorded in November, spread around the world by December 1 and reached the Caribbean a week or so later
What did Barbados do?
We relaxed the policy at the airport without consulting BAMP, botched the rollout of Safe Zones without consulting the Unions, started home isolation and stopped contact tracing without initially letting the public know.
Now on December 27, 2021 snap elections are called. 18 months early. Let that sink in.
The government holds ALL medical information, projections and forecasts. He/she is aware of all potential national security and health issues. They more than anyone, know what the attached charts and regional situation is showing. Yet, despite this, there was a mad unilateral rush to Republic and now another mad unilateral rush to an election 18 months early.
But, just for comparison, let’s look at a few other recent elections regionally
- St. Lucia, held July 26, 2021. 7 day Covid average at announcement = 7
- St. Vincent, held November 20, 2020: 7 day Covid average at announcement = 0.86
- Jamaica, held September 3, 2020: 7 day Covid average at announcement = 18
- Trinidad, held August 10, 2020: 7 day Covid average at announcement = 1
- St. Kitts, held June 5, 2020: 7 day Covid average at announcement = 13
- Barbados to be held January 19, 2020: 7 day Covid average at announcement = 72…and climbing
I think we get the picture.
In the above cases, constitutional constraints mean elections HAD to be called soon. In Barbados’ case, no such demand existed other than political or individual calculation. A Prime Minister asked once when will leaders lead. Leaders do not plunge their people into a state of uncertainty, in a pandemic, in the season of Advent, before the start of school with not even their own people being aware just because “they felt like.”
- Leaders bring people together of all stripes and loyalties to heal divisions real, perceived or created by themselves.
- Leaders go beyond just talk and live up to the ideals and values that THEY said they would.
- Leaders take care of home drums first then worry about attention abroad after.
- Leaders build trust through transparency and honesty.
- Leaders focus on all persons, not just a select few.
I think we all know that this election was not called based on national goals or unity. The general public and the electorate are clearly secondary considerations.
Keep safe whenever you campaign or wherever you vote. Long live the Republic.
Back in November/December I figured looking at the halving time that we would be into double digits if not by the end of December then early January.
I found the fall rather fast during December and wondered if it was manufactured.
For sure there has been a rise in December and all I got to do is look through the window and watch the planes coming in to understand a likely cause.
If it was manufactured it was a calculated gamble by the GOB that there would be little community spread but cases would to a large extent be in the tourist population. That population has gambled that once vaccinated, they will not be too sick if they catch it, plus, England is a hell hole.
If I am right the rise will level out and the GOB’s gamble will pay off.
The tourists will get some sun and a break from the hell of the UK and not have put themselves at significant risk.
We’ll see!!
Observing,
You should read carefully the statement of the General Secretary of the BLP on Barbados TODAY. Between the lines you can clearly hear that the election campaign and the elections are intended to naturally immunise the population against Omikron. We have about 50 per cent superstitious anti-vaccinationists on the island. If we are to finally end all Corona measures and ramp up tourism to 100 per cent, these savages must somehow be immunised. Through the back door, if necessary.
The thing you need to realise and you would see it from observing the Country characteristic curves is that not one country is in control … except perhaps Bhutan and a couple of countries in the pacific that seriously restrict travel.
Most likely controlling factor is the weather … rain … over which no country has control.
Our country depends on travel for a living so I really can’t blame the GOB if that is what they did.
Got to experiment and find a way out.
Only a ruthless self-serving demagogue would activate actions to.place their citizens in harm way
The most unnerving being the yardfowls sent out to the public forums expressing views that the PM made a right decision along with Walcoot asinine pr talking points indicating that other countries did so as well
Well folks think of what is best for yourself and don’t let govt officials think for you
At this point, 2 years into a pandemic, we have to stop using COVID-19 as an excuse to stall the restart of pre-pandemic activity. We need to get in our heads that Covid is not going anywhere. I will fault government though for not properly implementing MORE risk mitigation measures in general society before calling the Jan 19 2022 general election. It isn’t rocket science. We have the vaccines, the knowledge of how vaccine and natural immunity lasts, we have the ability to test for Covid-19, we are still using the secondary virus spread prevention measures. A “safe zone”, testing\ proof of vaccination concept does not have to be “watertight” in every case, just good enough for the specific purpose of reducing spread of a virus that has a 90%+ recovery rate.
We navigated a fairly debilitating Delta wave without using lockdowns. We can use that experience to help navigate and reduce the impact of the Omicron wave when it comes. We look at the daily dashboard, and knowing the nature of this virus, cannot reasonably assume that the number positives detected cannot be all the positives in Barbados for that day .in other words there may be people in wider society that have Covid but have not been captured in the testing.
To the specific process of casting a ballot, IN MY OPINION there was was a far higher risk catching Covid-19 while shopping in the crowded supermarkets during the Xmas period. Lining up on the outside then going in the actual polling station for a minute tops should be a low risk activity for the voter. The risk may be higher for the polling stating officials
To the actual campaigning, holding of party meetings, once those are held outdoors or online the risk is greatly reduced.
