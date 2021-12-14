Difficult Conversations – Credit to my Nation
I pledged allegiance to Barbados since the pledge was established in the 1970s. As a child, the pledge was simply words to be recited on command. As an adult, I accepted the responsibilities associated with that solemn pledge.
To uphold Barbados’ honour, I tried to: do what was right, bring light where there was darkness, and provide evidence-based correction where there appeared to be error. To do otherwise would bring Barbados dishonour. To defend Barbados’ honour, I challenged the practise of achieving lucrative ends through dishonest means.
IGNORING THE ENGINEER.
I have also tried to be a credit to Barbados, rather than a dependent burden, by excelling at something. I pursued Structural Engineering. Then I kept adding to my pursuits. One of my engineering roles is to design structures, and then inspect their construction to certify that they are being built as they were designed.
When a building is not being built as it was designed, I would inform the builder and be met with one of two responses. One would be the builder correcting the deficiency. The other would be the builder ignoring me.
BUILDING ON A BAD FOUNDATION.
I have found that builders tend to ignore an Engineer’s instructions, because they think that they have a special relationship with the Engineer’s clients. A builder may have been selected as a reward for political support, and then had the misfortune of having me approve his work. How the builder got the job was not my concern. How he did the job was.
A builder may construct a substandard foundation, and ignore my instruction that it is defective and needs to be corrected. The contractor may proceed to build on the bad foundation, and ignore my notice that I will neither certify for payment the foundation, nor anything built on that foundation.
ALWAYS A RECKONING.
A builder may convince my Client to pay him, and he may finish the project on time. The Minister may have an entertaining opening ceremony, and unveil an attractive plaque. I would always attend if invited, and would normally enjoy the ceremony.
There is always a reckoning. Defective foundations normally lead to the building settling, resulting in cracks in the walls. An audit may be done to apportion blame. I have never attracted any blame in my 30-year career – because I do not approve defective work.
FANTASY REPUBLIC.
I believe that Parliament has built a fantasy republic on a defective and unlawful foundation. I wrote an open letter to all members of Parliament to discuss the glaring deficiencies, but the Prime Minister advised those with such concerns to have them addressed in Barbados’ Courts. So I did.
The question of whether Parliament’s republic is lawful or not is now before the Barbados Court of Appeal. I have been strongly advised, and even threatened, to drop it by those who have pledged allegiance, not to Barbados, but to their political parties. It is too late. I cannot drop it. I have already pledged allegiance to Barbados, and I do not pledge carelessly.
Regardless of how the Appeal Court judges rule, it can only benefit Barbados. We will either move forward with the confidence of knowing that Parliament’s new constitution is lawful, or we will have the opportunity to correct any deficiencies that the Court finds. Either way, Barbados wins.
Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com
Source: Nation
This is Garth Patterson’s article which appeared in last Sunday Sun reported:
The contentious Sec 49 clause of the Barbados Constitution:
(2) Subject to the provisions of subsection (3), a Bill for an Act of Parliament under this section that alters any of the following provisions, that is to say
(a) this section and section 1; (b) Chapter II;
(c) Chapter III;
(d) sections 28, 32, 35 to 39, 41, 41A to 41E, 42, 48, 60(2), 61,62,63 and 76 to 79 (other than subsection (7) of section 79);
(e) Chapter VII (other than section 83);
v) Chapter VIII;
<s) Chapter IX;
(h) any provision of Chapter X in its application to any of the provisions specified in paragraphs (a) to (g>,
shall not be passed in either House unless at the final voting thereon in the House it is supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the members of the House.
(3) Subsection (2) shall not apply to a Bill in so far as it alters any of the provisions specified in that subsection for the purpose of giving effect to arrangements for the federation or union
1981-24.
of Barbados with any other part of the Commonwealth establishment of some other form of constitutional between Barbados and any other part of the wealth.
or for the association Common-
(4) A Bill for an Act of Parliament under this section to which subsection (2) does not apply shall not be passed in either House unless at the final voting thereon in the House it is supported by the votes of a majority of all the members of the House.
(5) In this section
(a) references to this Constitution or to any particular
provision thereof include references to any other law in so far as that law alters the Constitution or, as the case may be, that provision; and
(b) references to altering this Constitution or any particular provision thereof include references-
(i) to repealing it, with or without re-enactment thereof or the making of different provision in lieu thereof;
(ii) to modifying it (whether by omitting, amending or overriding any of its provisions or inserting additional provisions in it or otherwise) ; and
(iii) to suspending its operation for any period or terminating any such suspension.
(6) No Act of Parliament shall be construed as altering this Constitution unless it is stated in the Act that it is an Act for that purpose.
(7) Nothing in subsection (2) shall be construed as including any of the provisions of the First Schedule or the Second Schedule among the provisions specified in that subsection.
God Bless Ri-Ri.
The Head of State has been changed and same Constitutional laws have been copied over in the first instance to prevent having no laws of the land. Move along, There Is Nothing To See Here.
What the Attorney General argued was that changing the head of state was not entrenched; that is what they are arguing,” he said.
British Law may state that Head of State must be British Crown, but same way Queen Elisa will be succeeded shortly when she kicks the bucket, Barbados preempted it with their own home grown local version.
Constitution not patriated
By Garth Patterson It has always puzzled me why, in patriating the Barbados Constitution, Parliament did not simply revoke the prerepublic Constitution and re-enact it in one comprehensive document.
Perhaps out of expedience, or to conserve energy and effort, or because of an unwillingness to completely let go of our colonial past, or just through plain laziness –whatever the reason – it chose, instead, to take the shortcut route, opting to further amend the prerepublic Constitution,
It would be interesting to find out who is now protected by this lurch to the republic and how.
We all know big maguffies in the UK and Barbados are involved in corruption!!
