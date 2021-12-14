Difficult Conversations – Credit to my Nation

Submitted by Grenville Phillips II

I pledged allegiance to Barbados since the pledge was established in the 1970s. As a child, the pledge was simply words to be recited on command. As an adult, I accepted the responsibilities associated with that solemn pledge.

To uphold Barbados’ honour, I tried to: do what was right, bring light where there was darkness, and provide evidence-based correction where there appeared to be error. To do otherwise would bring Barbados dishonour. To defend Barbados’ honour, I challenged the practise of achieving lucrative ends through dishonest means.

IGNORING THE ENGINEER.

I have also tried to be a credit to Barbados, rather than a dependent burden, by excelling at something. I pursued Structural Engineering. Then I kept adding to my pursuits. One of my engineering roles is to design structures, and then inspect their construction to certify that they are being built as they were designed.

When a building is not being built as it was designed, I would inform the builder and be met with one of two responses. One would be the builder correcting the deficiency. The other would be the builder ignoring me.

BUILDING ON A BAD FOUNDATION.

I have found that builders tend to ignore an Engineer’s instructions, because they think that they have a special relationship with the Engineer’s clients. A builder may have been selected as a reward for political support, and then had the misfortune of having me approve his work. How the builder got the job was not my concern. How he did the job was.

A builder may construct a substandard foundation, and ignore my instruction that it is defective and needs to be corrected. The contractor may proceed to build on the bad foundation, and ignore my notice that I will neither certify for payment the foundation, nor anything built on that foundation.

ALWAYS A RECKONING.

A builder may convince my Client to pay him, and he may finish the project on time. The Minister may have an entertaining opening ceremony, and unveil an attractive plaque. I would always attend if invited, and would normally enjoy the ceremony.

There is always a reckoning. Defective foundations normally lead to the building settling, resulting in cracks in the walls. An audit may be done to apportion blame. I have never attracted any blame in my 30-year career – because I do not approve defective work.

FANTASY REPUBLIC.

I believe that Parliament has built a fantasy republic on a defective and unlawful foundation. I wrote an open letter to all members of Parliament to discuss the glaring deficiencies, but the Prime Minister advised those with such concerns to have them addressed in Barbados’ Courts. So I did.

The question of whether Parliament’s republic is lawful or not is now before the Barbados Court of Appeal. I have been strongly advised, and even threatened, to drop it by those who have pledged allegiance, not to Barbados, but to their political parties. It is too late. I cannot drop it. I have already pledged allegiance to Barbados, and I do not pledge carelessly.

Regardless of how the Appeal Court judges rule, it can only benefit Barbados. We will either move forward with the confidence of knowing that Parliament’s new constitution is lawful, or we will have the opportunity to correct any deficiencies that the Court finds. Either way, Barbados wins.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com

  • David
    December 14, 2021 5:24 AM

    On to Court of Appeal

    Phillips taking republic challenge to next level
    by TRE GREAVES tregreaves@nationnews.com

    THE MAN whose application for an injunction against Government’s move to transition Barbados to a republic was dismissed by a High Court judge is not giving up the fight.
    After his case was thrown out by Justice Barry Carrington last month – a week before the island became a republic – Grenville Phillips II is seeking to have the Court of Appeal overturn the decision that the Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2021 was lawfully enacted.
    Phillips, who ran in the 2018 General Election as leader of Solutions Barbados, told the DAILY NATION yesterday that he filed the appeal on December 1 and served the Attorney General on December 2.
    Phillips, who is again representing himself, said he was not clear when the matter would be heard.
    In a virtual sitting on November 24, Justice Carrington denied Phillips’ claim that a declaration of public consent was not obtained.
    Ruling
    He ruled that the Government complied with the manner and form requirements related to the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) 2021, properly facilitated the amendment to change from a constitutional monarchy to a republic, and that there was no legal obligation by the Government to have a referendum to facilitate the change in its governmental structure.
    Phillips also had to pay the state $5 000 in costs.
    However, the structural engineer said he still wanted to hear the Attorney General’s interpretation of Section 49(3) of the Constitution.
    “The Attorney General spent most of the time trying to get the case dismissed, trying to find ways for it to be dismissed on procedural grounds, not arguing the merits of the case, as opposed
    to just giving me the interpretation that I asked for.
    “All I am looking for is an interpretation of Section 49 of the Constitution that makes sense. That is all. None of the parliamentarians would respond or senators would talk about it, so I have to go to the courts. I couldn’t get the judge to consider my part of the argument and now I have to go to the Appeal Court so they can consider my interpretation of Section 49(3), and then they can listen to the AG’s argument’s and come with a decision,” he said.
    Phillips said he still disagreed with the interpretation of the section as it spoke to the various entrenched provisions.
    “What is critical is that I asked for the interpretation and the Attorney General asked for the interpretation because the interpretation is either fatal to either my arguments or the Attorney General[’s arguments].
    “Entrenched provisions are protected from being changed easily and therefore you need a two-thirds majority to change those. Section 49 allows you to change the Constitution of Barbados but it also appears to indicate that you cannot change Barbados and make it a republic. To change oaths, head of state, allegiance to the Queen . . . . What the Attorney General argued was that changing the head of state was not entrenched; that is what they are arguing,” he said.
    He stressed that he was not appealing for himself, but rather for the people of Barbados.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    December 14, 2021 5:30 AM

    This is Garth Patterson’s article which appeared in last Sunday Sun reported:

    Constitution not patriated

    By Garth Patterson It has always puzzled me why, in patriating the Barbados Constitution, Parliament did not simply revoke the prerepublic Constitution and re-enact it in one comprehensive document.
    Perhaps out of expedience, or to conserve energy and effort, or because of an unwillingness to completely let go of our colonial past, or just through plain laziness –whatever the reason – it chose, instead, to take the shortcut route, opting to further amend the prerepublic Constitution, and then adopt it, warts and all, as the new Constitution and supreme law of Barbados.
    At least, that is what Parliament intended. It is very questionable whether that is what it, in fact, achieved. It is very possible that this ad hoc, piecemeal approach to not-just-any, runof- the-mill, constitutional reform but to the historic and momentous transition from Barbados being a constitutional monarchy to becoming a parliamentary republic, may inadvertently have resulted in the rollback of the many significant constitutional amendments and reforms that were implemented over the past 55 years.
    Parting gift
    Our Constitution was provided to us by Her Majesty the Queen as her final legislative act for Barbados, and as her parting gift of independence. It was enacted by the Queen by an Order in Council made pursuant to Barbados Independence Act, 1966, an Act of the British Parliament. It appears in the schedule to the Barbados Independence Order, 1966. It has, since then, remained our Constitution and has been amended 18 times by our postindependence Parliament.
    The final pre-republic amendments to the Constitution were effected by the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2021, which came into effect on November 30, 2021. Those substantial amendments were fundamental, as they were instrumental in providing the new constitutional framework for our republic, by, among other things, removing the Queen as our Head of State and replacing her with our own home-grown President. It was also the means by which Parliament sought to patriate the Constitution. Section 4 of that Act states: (1) The Independence Order is revoked; but the revocation of that Order shall not affect the validity of the Constitution set out in the Schedule to that Order.
    (2) The Constitution referred to in subsection (1) shall be altered in accordance with the provisions of section 49 thereof in the manner and to the extent set out in this Act; and on the appointed day the Constitution as so altered shall become the Constitution and supreme law of Barbados.
    Independence Order
    Now, I know that I’m likely to be accused of nit-picking, but it seems to me that the words above are very important to understanding exactly what the Parliament has done. In enacting the constitutional changes necessary for Barbados to become a republic, Parliament purported to revoke the Independence Order but preserved intact the validity of the Queen’s hand-me-down Constitution.
    The Barbados Independence Act
    expressly gave the Barbados Parliament every right and power to amend or revoke the Constitution that is set out in the Schedule, but it conferred no similar power to amend or revoke the Barbados Independence Order itself.
    (Without that express power, the Barbados Parliament could not, lawfully, revoke an Order in Council that was made by the Queen.) It begs the question, why did Parliament choose to preserve the hand-me-down by reenacting the Constitution set out in the Independence Order, instead of revoking it and enacting our own cris’ bran’-new Constitution?
    The 1998 Forde Commission’s reasoning for its recommendations, made 23 years ago, for patriation of the Constitution is unassailable.
    It said: “ . . . the Constitution should be a product of the Barbados Parliament and completely Barbadian. This would rid our Supreme and Basic Law of any trace of the colonial format, remove any possible judicial or theoretical doubt about the power of the British Parliament to legislate further in relation to the Barbados Constitution and clearly signal that we are in all respects “firm craftsmen of our fate”.
    However, in its professed desire to “patriate” the Constitution (as in, make it from ’bout here), as recommended by the Forde Commission, Parliament regrettably declined to “repatriate” it (as in, send it back to where it come from), as recommended
    by the Cox Commission in 1979.
    More importantly, in the attempt to rehabilitate and repurpose the hand-me-down Constitution, Parliament may have inadvertently omitted the numerous amendments that it had previously enacted over the years. Properly construed, the underlined words in section 4 of the 2021 Amendment Act suggest that the thing that Parliament has re-enacted, which has now “become the Constitution and supreme law of Barbados”, is the Constitution that is “set out” in the Schedule to the Independence Order, as amended by the 2021 Amendment Act.
    The problem is that the Constitution that is set out in the Schedule is not the same Constitution that was in existence as our supreme law up to November 29, 2021.
    Amended numerous times
    That 1966 independence version of the hand-me-down Constitution was amended numerous times over the 55 years since our independence, but those amendments have not been expressly saved or re-enacted. The reforms that those post-independence amendments introduced were both far-reaching and substantial. They included the right of persons residing here for ten years or more to be registered as citizens (so much for my citizenship) and the replacement of the Privy Council by the Caribbean Court of Justice as our final appellate court.
    Are those constitutional amendments still in effect?
    This question will likely provide fodder for us lawyers in the coming years. This confusion was entirely avoidable. Even if I am ultimately wrong in my interpretation of the 2021 Act, why this awkward, backwardthinking, approach to such a major, consequential, constitutional change?
    Parliament could have, and should have, revoked that colonial hand-me-down and enacted a new constitution; one that consolidated and preserved all the best features of the hand-medown (fundamental rights and so on), and the myriad amendments previously enacted by it, while establishing the new constitutional regime for our republic. If Parliament had applied a little more creativity and imagination, we would have a new, single, consolidating, constitutional document – one reflecting the will and ingenuity of our own people – instead of the warmedover, patchwork of colonial legislation that now passes as the Constitution of our new republic.
    I fully appreciate that the Government has announced that it intends, eventually, to wheel and come again with a whole new Constitution, with the process of consultation set to begin in January 2022. But, as we all know, lawmaking is a lengthy process. It only took 55 years to make these fundamental changes to become a republic; and 23 years to implement the Forde Commission’s recommendations for Constitutional patriation.
    Who knows, therefore, when the promised whole new Constitution will ultimately be enacted. Probably not in the lifetimes of those of us who were born before independence.
    In the meantime, in becoming a republic, optics and symbolism are just as important as the necessary constitutional alterations.
    It was optically curious that Prince Charles was invited to participate in our official ceremonies to declare and celebrate our emancipation from our British colonisers, whom he represents. It is equally curious that, as the final, official, most fundamental, legislative act in securing that freedom, Parliament chose to retain the colonial remnants of the hand-me-down Constitution, when it could, just as easily, have revoked it and enacted its own. Where is the national pride that inheres in our newfound republican status, when to find the fountain of our Supreme Law, we must still turn to the pages of the old, colonial, supposedly repealed, Independence Order?
    Patchwork instead of patriation. I guess we are not all that emancipated after all.

    Garth Patterson is a Senior Counsel

  • David
    December 14, 2021 5:33 AM

    The contentious Sec 49 clause of the Barbados Constitution:

    1. (1) Subject to the provisions of this section, Parliament may, by an Act of Parliament passed by both Houses, alter this Constitution.
      (2) Subject to the provisions of subsection (3), a Bill for an Act of Parliament under this section that alters any of the following provisions, that is to say
      (a) this section and section 1; (b) Chapter II;
      (c) Chapter III;
      (d) sections 28, 32, 35 to 39, 41, 41A to 41E, 42, 48, 60(2), 61,62,63 and 76 to 79 (other than subsection (7) of section 79);
      (e) Chapter VII (other than section 83);
      v) Chapter VIII;
      <s) Chapter IX;
      (h) any provision of Chapter X in its application to any of the provisions specified in paragraphs (a) to (g>,
      shall not be passed in either House unless at the final voting thereon in the House it is supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the members of the House.
      (3) Subsection (2) shall not apply to a Bill in so far as it alters any of the provisions specified in that subsection for the purpose of giving effect to arrangements for the federation or union
      1981-24.
      of Barbados with any other part of the Commonwealth establishment of some other form of constitutional between Barbados and any other part of the wealth.
      or for the association Common-
      (4) A Bill for an Act of Parliament under this section to which subsection (2) does not apply shall not be passed in either House unless at the final voting thereon in the House it is supported by the votes of a majority of all the members of the House.
      (5) In this section
      (a) references to this Constitution or to any particular
      provision thereof include references to any other law in so far as that law alters the Constitution or, as the case may be, that provision; and
      (b) references to altering this Constitution or any particular provision thereof include references-
      (i) to repealing it, with or without re-enactment thereof or the making of different provision in lieu thereof;
      (ii) to modifying it (whether by omitting, amending or overriding any of its provisions or inserting additional provisions in it or otherwise) ; and
      (iii) to suspending its operation for any period or terminating any such suspension.
      (6) No Act of Parliament shall be construed as altering this Constitution unless it is stated in the Act that it is an Act for that purpose.
      (7) Nothing in subsection (2) shall be construed as including any of the provisions of the First Schedule or the Second Schedule among the provisions specified in that subsection.

  • 555dubstreet
    December 14, 2021 6:16 AM

    God Bless Ri-Ri.
    The Head of State has been changed and same Constitutional laws have been copied over in the first instance to prevent having no laws of the land. Move along, There Is Nothing To See Here.

  • 555dubstreet
    December 14, 2021 6:24 AM

    What the Attorney General argued was that changing the head of state was not entrenched; that is what they are arguing,” he said.

    British Law may state that Head of State must be British Crown, but same way Queen Elisa will be succeeded shortly when she kicks the bucket, Barbados preempted it with their own home grown local version.

  • John
    December 14, 2021 6:25 AM

    Constitution not patriated

    By Garth Patterson It has always puzzled me why, in patriating the Barbados Constitution, Parliament did not simply revoke the prerepublic Constitution and re-enact it in one comprehensive document.
    Perhaps out of expedience, or to conserve energy and effort, or because of an unwillingness to completely let go of our colonial past, or just through plain laziness –whatever the reason – it chose, instead, to take the shortcut route, opting to further amend the prerepublic Constitution,

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    It would be interesting to find out who is now protected by this lurch to the republic and how.

    We all know big maguffies in the UK and Barbados are involved in corruption!!

