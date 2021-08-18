Difficult Conversations – Addressing Republic Hesitancy
Supporters of Barbados becoming a Republic are flooding our: televisions, radios, newspapers, and social media, claiming that all right-thinking Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state. They insist that a referendum is not necessary.
These supporters claim that referendums do not work, since the Australians and Grenadians voted to reject republicanism. The truth is that the referenda worked. A referendum measures the will of the people, not the desire of radical activists or the opinions of pollsters.
Perhaps the main hesitancy with Barbados becoming a Republic, is that the Government appears to only accept the advice of our most extreme radical activists. Such radicals only speak of tearing down, destroying, and bankrupting Barbados in pursuing unreachable utopias. They are also allowed to spread misinformation unchallenged.
REPUBLICAN BENEFIT
They tell us that Republicanism will improve our self-esteem, since we will no longer have to swear allegiance to the Queen. Barbadians generally do not swear allegiance to the Queen.
In 1966, we became citizens of an independent Barbados, with our own Barbadian: passports, national anthem, coat of arms, and flag. The colonial era ended, and the colonial office in Barbados was closed.
We do not pledge allegiance to Britain, but to our country Barbados and to our flag. We pledge to uphold and defend their honour, and by our behaviour, do credit to Barbados – not Britain. We have the same independent vote in international associations as Britain. We independently vote, and independently negotiate trade treaties, for Barbados’ benefit – not Britain’s.
LOW SELF ESTEEM
Any low self-esteem among Barbadians is of our own making. It is rooted in a secondary school curriculum that only benefits about 20% of our students, and economic policies that keep most Barbadians living in a hand-to mouth, pay-cheque to pay-cheque, house-poor poverty.
Our extreme radicals want us to excuse our politicians for their failings. Instead, they insist that we must blame the Queen – including for the high incidents of non-communicable diseases. The truth is that all these things are entirely within our political control.
SWEARING ALLEGIANCE TO THE QUEEN
All Barbadians pledge allegiance to Barbados. However, our politicians must swear allegiance to the Queen – to keep them accountable. This is important.
Barbadian voters have come to accept that Barbadian politicians are not accountable to them, and their promises should not be relied upon. The Auditor General’s annual reports support this assertion. However, all Barbadians benefit from the accountability they must demonstrate to the Queen, which is their only restraint.
Promises made to a ceremonial Barbadian head of state will likely be meaningless, because breaking those promises carry no material consequences. They appear to be less inclined to break promises to the Queen’s representative.
EXPOSED
Britain is obligated to support the people of Barbados in our time of greatest need, because we are a former colony. The only premium we pay for this insurance, is to maintain a Governor General, who decides when the threat of harm is sufficient to activate the insurance.
When we become a Republic, we will automatically cancel this insurance, which will likely be a relief for the British taxpaying public. However, we will be exposed. The Barbadian public deserves to know how this exposure will be addressed, and at what cost, before we become a Republic.
The Forde Commission warned Barbadians of the real risk of what it called “Prime Ministerial Dictatorship” in a Republic. Therefore, the public deserves to know how this risk will be addressed, and it must be addressed before the current restraints are removed.
IRRESPONSIBLE ADVISORS
Guided by their reckless end-justifies-the-means philosophy, our radical activists are pushing our Prime Minister down a road of potential international embarrassment.
Before publicly announcing a date for a Republic, our Prime Minister’s advisors should have told her whether the Constitution allows her 30-0 majority to force us into a Republic. Section 49 allows Parliament to alter our Constitution. However, there is a limit.
THE LIMIT
“Subsection (2) shall not apply to a Bill in so far as it alters any of the provisions specified in that subsection for the purpose of giving effect to arrangements for the federation or union of Barbados with any other part of the Commonwealth or for the establishment of some other form of constitutional association between Barbados and any other part of the Commonwealth.” The Constitution of Barbados, Section 49 (3).
If we want to become a Republic, then we should not simply announce it. In responding to news reports that our Government plans to make us a Republic, the Queen responded that any such decision (to cancel the people’s insurance), requires the consent of both the Government and the public of Barbados. The Government has given its consent. The peoples’ consent is measured by a referendum.
Grenville what are you smoking?
Another mind numbing thesis from a warped mind.
Whilst Grenville appears to be “ADDRESSING REPUBLIC HESITANCY” as it says on the tin in the header, he is really just pretending to address hesitancy and is shit stirring up whining complaints looking for to raise a protest movement for a big fight.
Mia is a bold leader.
Grenville clearly isn’t.
Mia could be the bridge between East and West, African Diaspora, First and Third World she is the real deal that Bajans have not noticed and is under appreciated and under estimated. Bajans like to whine and complain in going around circles again and again about everything under the sun, but underlying motivation and end result is to eventually get to the right place heading in the right direction and flush out all toxic shit out of their system giving it a good shake up.
Ding! It is time for Grenville to resign and jump before he is pushed.
Barbados have no issue with moving to a republic, many do not care. What the noise is about has to do with a perception the government is moving too quickly and consequently leaving the public behind.
I was promised a referendum on it when I gave them my X. They can say all they want about how glorious an idea this is, but they can not speak for me or expect me to blindly support something I do not have all the details on. For example where is the published constitution that will govern this Republic? Where can I go to read it ?
My mother did not born no sheep nor are the thousands who benefited from free education fools.
@John A
You are aware politicians promised and under deliver after winning office. It was a mistake by Mia to make the promise in a region where referenda is not part of the culture and about what is potentially a wedge issue. Most people agree swearing allegiance to a white Queen or her heirs and successors is an embarrassment to an enlightened country in 2021. The blogmaster has no problem with the government starting the process to win back the shackled minds of Barbadians. The single act of transitioning to republic will not do it but it sure as hell cannot start with the Queen of England as our head of state.
Our ISO Taliban has a point. If we were a British Overseas Territory (not a colony), we would have had access to sufficient AZ vaccine doses since December 2020 – just like all British Overseas Territories. The many Corona deaths in Barbados and the unparalleled economic decline plus economic rape of the black masses are the direct result of an insane DLP policy that resulted in the Declaration of Independence in 1966.
Barrow and his DLP grandees are therefore criminally responsible for all Corona deaths. The survivors of these victims of DLP policy are therefore called upon to sue the DLP!
Today, when we compare Barbados economically with the French and Dutch overseas territories in the Caribbean, neutral observers (not the local National Socialists adhering to the Barrow cult) see the big difference. Bridgetown has degenerated into a totally impoverished hole for our natives, where hardly any tourists dare to go. Of course, our indigenes don’t notice that because they are not used to it any other way.
I therefore strongly welcome the initiative of our Most Honourable Prime Minister to globalise Barbados and thereby undo the injustice of the former Barrow regime.
Wuh smoking wuh! This is the way Grenville “thinks”.
Hear his language – “extreme radicals”!
Totally Trumpy talk!
On and on about some non-existent “insurance policy”.
If anyone is lacking in self-esteem it is Grenville, a grown man who clings to an abusive stepmother’s apron strings, afraid to venture out from under her skirts.
Where is the proof that our political leaders are restrained by their allegiance to any queen?
It is up to us, the people of Barbados to restrain our leaders, a fact to which we are only now waking up.
We will get there at our own pace.
We do not need any white foreigner whose very existence goes against the principle of meritocracy, fairness, justice and equity to protect us from each other.
Grenville speaks about accepting responsibility for our failings whilst refusing to concede that we must then accept full responsibility for our future.
Forward ever, backward never! I an I conscious without weed.
What the blogmaster want to see is the same haste taken to push integrity legislation through, this would lend some credibility to the process currently being taken by the government re: transitioning to a republic. Bear in mind all that we have heard is simple a switch out of the white Queen to a native born and the process to do so. Nothing materially will change how the decision is taken today.
@ David
If you want the support of the people then you must level with the people and share ALL the information on the republic. How can I support something based solely on race when I don’t have a copy of the constitution to review? To say the queen white and we president will be black is a poor explanation why I should support a republic. I want the details published with enough time for bajans to analyze them prior to the promised referendum its that simple. Nobody is going to tell me “here drink this” and when I ask what’s in it, not give me the formula. Sorry I past that 60 years ago when my mother would of shove cod liver oil in my mouth.
