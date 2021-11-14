Another Heather Cole Column – The Road to the Segregated Republic

Posted on by 6 comments
Heather Cole

With the trend likely to continue into the month of December 2021, it is the worst of times in recent memory in Barbados. The island is the midst the valley of the shadow of death. Today Covid-19 has claimed 191 victims. The number of infected persons is on the increase and there are over 6,000 thousand of persons in home isolation. Death, fear, insecurity, discrimination, and high inflation are the order of the day in Barbados.

The government and the country are on 2 different wave lengths. While the people suffer, the government is going along with its plans to implement a Republic on November 30th. The only way to explain it, is that it is as if the people are on the ground in Barbados while the administration is millions of miles away in another galaxy with the notion that all is well in the land and not faced with the reality of a suffering Barbados.

The road to the republic was paved with greed, money, lack of good governance, government not adhering to its own financial rules and a vaccination scam until segregation appeared in the form of “safe zones” adding to the fray.

Time and time again we have heard or have been convinced that there are 2 Barbados.’ We have seen it on display in the adjudication of justice, the distinction between the wealthy and the poor, the award of government contracts, access to land and housing, jobs and placements and the list can go on, but this discrimination has never been put into law before now in a post emancipation and post-independence Barbados.

What the existence of this safe zone order means is that it is now clear that the existence of the 2 Barbados’ has become law through the Prime Minister’s Emergency Order. Basically, it is the “we against them” law that is now in effect, the basis of a segregated society. Although government has backed down on the roll out of this order, the order has not been cancelled. However, it has given teeth to some in the private sector to come up with their own guidelines.

Dr Vidya Armogan rolled out his crafted package with website and all, seeking a public private partnership so therefore the Prime Minister has knowledge of his plans. It is a plan that echoes the creation of Nazi Germany only the with dominant control by the private sector. The plan determines which company a resident of Barbados can and cannot visit. Ultimately this plan of creating safe zones will never stop the spread of the virus and perhaps the intent is not to do so. The plan will just give some who are gullible enough to believe it, a false sense of security. The one question I have for this dentist is, what will happen if it is confirmed that the vaccinated in the safe zones are the majority spreaders of Covid-19?

So, what is the trajectory here? Is it that persons who voted for this administration will be denied access to health care, jobs, education, to purchase food in the supermarket and ultimately denial to cast their vote when the next General Election is called? Are the safe zones the foundation from which the unthinkable can occur?

For those of you who may think that this idea of segregation is a fiction from the writer’s imagination, there were 2 conflicting events that occurred in Barbados yesterday. One was the public outcry to the video on Barbados Today of the dentist detailing his plans to divide and segregate society and add to the curtailed freedoms of the people of Barbados. The other was the public witnessing of the scene at Oistins last night. It was rammed with tourists at the start of the tourist season, and they were roaming without masks!

In One Barbados, we have person’s being threatened by a legal order that restricts them from entering “safe Zone” and in the Other Barbados, Tourist can enter the island without a period of quarantine and freely roam the island without masks. Perhaps someone has shared with them the BMTI’s new slogan that will not see the light of day, “Barbados: Feel Free.”

The creation may be subtle, but it is the story of segregation, and it has happened before in modern times in Germany, South Africa and the Deep South in America.

If this is just the road to the Republic, I shudder at what the Republic may bring.

This island needs a General Election and sooner rather than later and if the private sector wishes to make laws, they should feel free to meet the electorate at the polls.

tagged with

6 comments

  • David
    November 14, 2021 5:49 AM

    Like

  • David
    November 14, 2021 5:55 AM

    Remaining links will be severed

    As Barbados counts down to becoming a republic on November 30, the
    Nation will be publishing a number of articles that will focus on this historic transition and what it means to Barbadians.
    By Ezra Alleyne
    In another fortnight, this country will become a republic.
    Stripped to its barest constitutional essentials, to effect that change of status, it was necessary to amend the Independence Constitution of November 30, 1966, and to provide for a Barbadian head of state.
    Once Dame Sandra Mason is installed and becomes the first President and the head of state, this will be the first time since its settlement in 1625 that the head of state of this island, once described as the brightest jewel in the kingdom, will not be a British monarch.
    This article seeks to describe the nature of the republic.
    The simple fact is that it requires changing one substantial part of the Constitution which the majority of us agreed is necessary.
    By changing that section and providing that the head of state must be a Barbadian, that change automatically prevents any non-Barbadian from holding the highest political office in this country, which is the head of state.
    Modified oaths
    Several other consequential changes, mainly of language, follow in the wake of that single major change. For example, the wording of the oath to be taken on the assumption of office, such as Prime Minister and Cabinet minister, will have to be modified.
    Some common designations with monarchical connotations, such as Queen’s Counsel, will change. These designations previously reflected the fact that the Queen was our head of state and that the Constitution vested the executive power in Her Majesty, but with her removal as head of state that power now ceases to be connected with the monarchy.
    Lack of knowledge about our system of governance has led to suggestions that undemocratic features of governance inconsistent with our democratic traditions will arise.
    The plain truth is that the fundamental rights and freedoms embedded in the Barbados Constitution will remain untouched. They will not be changed.
    The rule of law, as upheld in our courts, and the Independence of the Judiciary remain untouched. The constitutional office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, as well as that of the Auditor General, remain untouched.
    I have mentioned these three areas of the Constitution because these areas were given special treatment by constitutional founding fathers, who very wisely and deliberately entrenched them to insulate them from any political interference. Our republic status does not interfere in any way with these provisions.
    Yet several questions were raised: For example, some citizens have sincerely asked why we did not elect the President by popular vote as is done in the United States. That is a fair question and the answer is that our president is ceremonial and the American president is popularly elected and, in reality, wields executive power.
    We follow the Westminster tradition and will have a ceremonial head of state, who is constitutionally vested with the same executive power as was formerly vested in Her Majesty. The major change is that our President must be Barbadian. Functional executive power will continue to be exercised by the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
    Nominated
    Just as Dame Sandra was nominated by Prime Minister Freundel Stuart to be
    Governor General, so, too, has she been nominated by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, seconded by Leader of the Opposition Bishop Joseph Atherley, and her name forwarded to a committee of both Houses called an Electoral College.
    That it bears the same name as the Electoral College of the United States is unfortunate because it has led some to believe that a popular people’s election was to be part and parcel of the process. Not so.
    So the question arises: How did we get here? And should we really sever the connection with the monarchy when we are already functionally in charge of our own affairs and constitutionally manage our own canoes. Two factors are key: Given the mélange of historical influences that brought all of us, but particularly Africans, to this place and enslaved them, describing them as property to be owned by other human beings and given the unbroken indoctrination and influence of imposed cultural penetration, the question of who we are and what is our national identity looms large as an input in our national psyche.
    Famous speech
    It is to this issue that Prime Minister Errol Barrow spoke in his famous “mirror image” speech. It was consistent with this objective that Prime Minister Owen Arthur established the criteria for our National Heroes.
    The passing of the Tenantries Freehold Purchase Act
    by Prime Minister Tom Adams also spoke to the broader implications of this issue of national identity.
    Finally, the idea of enslavement of the forefathers of those who now are the majority in this country was consistent with the monarchical system of rule, and while we are as free now as we will be under the republic, the symbolism, both political and psychological, justifies the constitutional change to republican status As always, the constitutional law follows the political decision. Unlike previous instances, this political decision is solely and completely ours.
    Ezra Alleyne is an attorney at law with years of experience dealing with the Constitution.


    Source: Nation

    Like

  • David
    November 14, 2021 5:55 AM

    Republican plan – lesson in playing catch-up

    The problem has always been what happens after the consultation has been completed.

    By Stephen Lashley There is no doubt in my mind that there must be more purposeful constitutional education and reform in Barbados even beyond the republic status divide. Indeed, the problem has been that we have not over the years made proper arrangements that codify or set out in written law how constitutional reform or amendments should take place.
    Constitutional reform must never appear to have come as a surprise or be confusing to citizens who are required to live with these reforms. But reform must take place nevertheless if we are serious about nation-building.
    So that the first order of business in evolving a new Barbados Constitution must be the inclusion of provisions that speak to the legitimate expectation of the public to be consulted on constitutional or, indeed, any legislative changes that affect them. Additionally, it cannot harm to address matters such as reasonable timelines in which constitutional reform should be carried out once approved by both Houses of Parliament. This time around, this very necessary process of public consultation must be followed by prompt implementation.
    The thrust of this right to be consulted was rightfully amplified in an appeal to the Caribbean Court of Justice from the Guyana Court of Appeal in 2019. Of interest is part of the concurring judgment of Justice P. Jamadar which adopted what is referred to as the “Gunning Principle”: “It involves meaningful participation and overall fairness. Thus, the views of relevant stakeholders, including those actually and potentially affected, ought to be taken into consideration even though these opinions may ultimately not be accepted or acted on.”
    Abysmally silent
    In reality, beyond Section 49 of the Barbados Constitution, which sets out the various majorities of both Houses of Parliament that are required to amend the Constitution, the Constitution is abysmally silent on the process that constitutional reform should take. Hence it has been left to the Government of the day to adopt its own approaches leading to constitutional changes.
    To avoid the controversy that currently surrounds the Government’s amendment of the Constitution to effectively allow for Barbados to become a republic with the replacement of the Queen as the titular Head of State, governments are well advised to adopt this age old tried and tested formula of meaningful public consultation and engagement on every component of reform.
    The problem has always been what happens after the consultation has been completed.
    If we had at least minimum effort at implementation following the broad-based public consultations carried out ahead of the Constitutional Review Commissions reports of 1979 and 1998, then in my judgement moving to republican status would not be a preoccupation of the current generation.
    Consider that, among our CARICOM sister nations, Guyana became a republic in 1970; Trinidad and Tobago in 1976; and Dominica in 1978.
    In Barbados we were still discussing the issue in 1979. The 1979 report of the Cox Commission noted Barbadians’ opposition to “an increasingly remote, hereditary, non-Barbadian monarch”, while the 1998 Forde Commission Report went further and made the recommendation that Barbados become a parliamentary republic with a non-executive president elected by an electoral college comprising the membership of the
    bicameral legislature, or both Houses of Parliament.
    Reported declaration
    Since 1998, we have had one attempt by former Prime Minister Owen Arthur by means of the passage of the Referendum Act, 2005,
    followed by a promise of a referendum on the issue of a Barbadian head of state. We also had a reported declaration from former Prime Minister Freundel Stuart in March 2015 that Barbados would move towards a republican form of government “ in the very near future”.
    Needless to say, none of the concrete policy and legislative efforts required to give effect to these important acts and words of intent materialised over many years. What we have had is policy intent but no legislative action. Counting from the year 1977, we are now into year 45 since this matter occupied the attention of the public via the Cox Constitutional Review Commission with zero percentage parliamentary action.
    The recent parliamentary efforts at constitutional reform, though haphazard at best and lacking full contemporary public engagement and consultation, connect with two critically symbolic constitutional issues – 1. The removal of the Queen as Barbados’ head of state, ending the now unacceptable practice of elected Barbadians having to swear an oath of allegiance to the Queen ( Sections 28(1) ,34E, 69, 79(7) 83 and 117; and 2. Replacing the British-originated Barbados Independence Order of 1966 (L.N. 1966 No. 1455) (UK) with a full-fledged Barbadian originated act, which leaves the existing Constitution intact while saving or preserving existing laws, having made consequential changes pertaining to the new republican status (Section 4(1)).
    In reviewing the 2021 act which amends the constitution to provide for Barbados to become a republic with a President who shall be head of state of Barbados and for related matters, there has notably been a saving of existing law. These existing laws, including the present Constitution, would remain unaltered except insofar as they now need to be read to reflect Barbados’ new republic status and the reality that there would now be a Barbadian head of state even though that same person is the current Governor General.
    These are substantial and positive changes that I certainly support but with no constitutional action or public education since 1998, these positive steps may have been lost on many people in 2021 Barbados.
    Going forward, there should be a standing Constitutional Review Commission with terms of reference and a clear mandate of public education with a view to ensuring the prompt and purposeful implementation of recommendations for constitutional reform.
    But we must also be bold enough to enshrine in law the critical role of public consultation and engagement in these and other matters of importance to the public.

    Stephen Lashley is an attorney at law and former Cabinet minister.

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • David
    November 14, 2021 5:58 AM

    Jon Doe, Johnson did it for the culture

    The expression of love pouring out for DJ and JD is immense.
    Condolences to their families and close friends. These men were among the most impactful craftsmen of our culture.
    The late Dennis Johnson and DJ Jon Doe represented a certain quality in their professional lives which is arguably the ideal and quintessential Barbadian quality. I call it a quality, but it is difficult to find one single word in English that does it justice.
    And though I call it the ideal and quintessential Barbadian quality, I also have to admit that it is similar to the ideal and quintessential Barbadian delicacy sea-egg. That is, it is becoming increasingly rare and underappreciated.
    They both had the ability to operate and thrive in multiple cultural planes of existence. In simpler terms, we might describe them as well-rounded.
    In truth, most, if not all, of Barbados’ radio personalities fit this description. However, it is hard not to admit that even among such an impressive and shining group of peers, these two were consistently stars.
    The most appropriate way that I can describe them, especially in November, is that as professional broadcasters they exemplified that phrase “Friends of all. Satellites of none”.
    They were able to generate appeal beyond their obvious and expected demographic and maintain a high level of regard across space and time. And at the same time they maintained great independence of spirit and style. Despite this independence, from all appearances they were committed team players.
    If I were pressed to provide examples or models of ideal Barbadian qualities I might point to how Jon Doe moved so seamlessly between soca, bashment, dancehall and reggae. Each genre was given the same level of that irrepressible Jon Doe morning energy. Not that he did not have his own preferences. Of course, he would have. But he was able to see and feel beyond his own preferences and helped the audience to do so as well. How many Bajans looked forward to Jon Doe as an essential part of their morning routine alongside breakfast or coffee?
    And Dennis Johnson. His
    grasp, knowledge and recall of Caribbean music and culture was one of the wonders of the world. This alone would secure his monumental position in the pantheon of Barbadian broadcasting giants. But for my one part, it was his handling of the call-in programmes that secures his place in the constellation. I have always admired his ability to engage fully with the widest range of characters and entertain a broad range of positions. He had an intellectual bravery that seems sadly lacking. By that I mean a willingness to think outside of traditional parameters and vigorously question conventional wisdom.
    Dennis often seemed to be irritated by Caribbean society’s unwillingness to see and lack of courage to look at the glaring flaws in its foundation and structures. He was consistently pleading with us to deal with the root.
    Both he and Jon Doe were indeed anchors for many radio listeners. Their voices, energy and unique perspectives enriched the Barbadian landscape. They gave us more than they took.
    Whenever I hear the phrase that is trendy today, “Doing it for the culture”, I will remember Dennis Johnson and Jon Doe.
    Adrian Green is a communications specialist. Email: Adriangreen14@gmail.com

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • David
    November 14, 2021 5:59 AM

    Media’s role vital in addressing corruption

    The media also equip the public with critical capacity to hold the Government accountable.
    Civil society and the media are crucial to creating and maintaining an atmosphere in public life that discourages fraud and corruption. Indeed, they are arguably the two most important factors in eliminating systemic corruption in public institutions.
    – The World Bank.
    Curbing corruption extends beyond the responsibility of the Government and requires collaborative efforts from various civic-minded individuals and groups.
    Corruption is manifested through tangible and intangible agents. The former relates to exchanging bribes and other unlawful monetary transactions, while intangible corruption can take the form of misinformation or the intentional withholding of relevant public information, with the hope of securing a material benefit.
    Effective anti-corruption initiatives are contingent on awareness through the dissemination of verifiable information that advises on Government’s conduct and policies.
    Further, the assimilation of anti-corruption information exposes the public to the negative macro-level consequences of corruption, which is useful in generating changes in behaviour and attitudes. Additionally, information is a strategic tool that can influence legislative proposals that demands for greater integrity.
    Therefore, the media’s role in ensuring accountability and transparency from private sector entities and the public sector cannot be understated.
    Presently, with the advancement of social media, information about how the state is being managed is more accessible and timelier. This has increased the scope of the media to allow for meaningful investigative journalism through reporting that condemns corruption.
    Media houses in Barbados are responsible for playing an integral role in denouncing acts of fraud and for utilising their platforms and resources to highlight violations of laws that safeguard the processes of democracy.
    However, in an interview, former Editor-in-Chief of the Nation, Eric Smith, said that although media houses are committed to upholding integrity, confronting corruption proved to be difficult owing to inadequate human and financial resources being available to probe issues.
    The media also equip the public with critical capacity to hold the Government accountable. Further, the exposure of the mismanagement of state affairs is usually accompanied by various forms of public scrutiny that reflect the Government’s obligation to be answerable to its citizens.
    To this end, Smith reiterated the importance of implementing freedom of information legislation which would enable members of the public to request information from public officials, and the publishing of public documents.
    Although reporting on corruption does not invariably contribute to immediate perceptible responses, the electorate is empowered to implement their own alternative forms of punitive actions, namely through the withdrawal of their political support, which
    may result in electoral defeat or the loss of public trust for an incumbent Government.
    Public discourse
    Recently, media reports about the approval of $22 million for the ash fall clean-up campaign following the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano led to public discourse about the need for greater financial transparency through a breakdown of the monies spent.
    The online platforms not only circulated the story but stimulated political awareness and participation, as exemplified in the discussions in the various comment sections. This led to explanations being offered by the Government about its organisational responsibility and insights into the process that informed its decisions.
    Smith explained that it is necessary for journalists to possess the will to promote integrity and transparency. The responsibility of the press in representing the welfare of the people is inclusive of functioning as a watchdog.
    This claim corroborates the findings published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in a report in 2018 indicating that there is a strong correlation between the freedom of the press and the containment of corruption in nations across the world.
    Public engagement on corruption, where there is increased involvement in debates on the prevalence of corruption and how it can be fought, is critical. However, the role of the press in the furthering of public participation should be enhanced.
    The media should also show strong commitment to the public, through not only reporting on questionable acts as they occur but by utilising broadcasts and print, aimed at heightening public consciousness on corruption more deliberately.
    A democratic society functions through the ability of the citizenry to develop informed opinions and the ability to express them free of repression, censorship, and punishment.
    Consequently, the independent media functioning as a catalyst for change through promoting investigation, public debates, and challenging the Government remains a critical feature of our democracy.
    In its manifesto, the current administration indicated that a Freedom Of Information Act would be passed, should they be elected to government. However, to date, this campaign promise remains unfulfilled.

    This article was submitted by the Integrity Group of Barbados.

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • FearPlay
    November 14, 2021 6:09 AM

    Well, the government surely cannot protest about R Westmoreland seeking to employ a foreigner to run tings, can they? We can save a massive amount of money by scrapping scrap UWI and expanding Pom Marine ‘cause all we want is service staff and you don’t need a degree for that.

    It may be instructive to reflect on subliminal messages staring us in the face – Republic of Guyana (ROG), Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ROT&T), Republic of Dominica (ROD), Republic of Barbados (?)! You get what you vote for.

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s