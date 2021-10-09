BU Covid 19 Dash

David; attached are 2 Charts on the daily incidence of Covid-19 in Barbados from 1st August to 8th October. They try to provide a picture of how the 3rd wave of the pandemic has been progressing here. They are essentially based on the raw data. The data suggests, to me, that we are near the eye-wall of this category 5 hurricane and can go either way into an eventual stable calm or an extended chaotic nightmare of expanding cases. The majority of the population needs to concentrate on doing what we individually all know is our part to get out this, battered but not broken.