BU Covid 19 Dash
Submitted by Lyall Small
David; attached are 2 Charts on the daily incidence of Covid-19 in Barbados from 1st August to 8th October. They try to provide a picture of how the 3rd wave of the pandemic has been progressing here. They are essentially based on the raw data. The data suggests, to me, that we are near the eye-wall of this category 5 hurricane and can go either way into an eventual stable calm or an extended chaotic nightmare of expanding cases. The majority of the population needs to concentrate on doing what we individually all know is our part to get out this, battered but not broken.
Related Links:
We are now all seeing with our own eyes what happens in a society that is permanently terrorised by a radical minority of anti-vaccinationists. Many residents are afraid to go to vaccination centres for fear of being threatened or beaten up by radical anti-vaccinationists.
Unfortunately, these anti-vaccinationists have powerful supporters, for example Professor Marshall at UWI.
If vaccination rates continue to rise so slowly, we will repeat the same mistake we made with HIV in the 1980s. Even today, HIV among native men in Barbados is at least 10 times higher than in developed countries.
Our Supreme Leader must finally use the existing emergency legislation and take action with the police against local anti-vaccination terrorism!
LikeLike
COVID outbreak at Geriatric Hospital
https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/covid-outbreak-geriatric-hospital
LikeLike
@DavidOctober 9, 2021 11:11 AM
How long are our security forces going to stand by and watch this?
We should finally classify anti-vaxx activism as domestic, home-grown terrorism.
It makes no difference whether citizens die from a bomb or from Corona. Dead is dead.
LikeLike