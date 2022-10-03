Government Discontinues Covid 19 Dashboard

The success of what we do on Barbados Underground depends on contributions from many persons. One such person is Lyall Small, the man responsible for preparing the BU Covid 19 Dashboard since April 2020. On behalf of the BU household we thank you Lyall. With the pandemic numbers trending down in Barbados this will be the final BU Covid 19 Dashboard – Blogmaster

Attached is the final Covid series of charts to 30th September as the authorities have indicated that they will not be publishing the daily dash board data after today. The decision is understandable as resources might be better used elsewhere. The charts show a continued decline in the Covid incidence figures and now is probably the best time to move on. Lyall