Government Discontinues Covid 19 Dashboard

Posted on by Leave a comment

The success of what we do on Barbados Underground depends on contributions from many persons. One such person is Lyall Small, the man responsible for preparing the BU Covid 19 Dashboard since April 2020. On behalf of the BU household we thank you Lyall. With the pandemic numbers trending down in Barbados this will be the final BU Covid 19 Dashboard – Blogmaster

Attached is the final Covid series of charts to 30th September as the authorities have indicated that they will not be publishing the daily dash board data after today.  The decision is understandable as resources might be better used elsewhere.  The charts show a continued decline in the Covid incidence figures and now is probably the best time to move on. 

Lyall
tagged with

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s