BU Covid Dash – No Need for Panic

Attached are updated charts for the week ending 28th January. We saw a record number of daily cases (923) on 25th January. This was followed over the last 3 days with daily cases in the 700’s. The reproductive R0 numbers increased slowly to just 1.18; Deaths and Daily Official isolations also remained at relatively low levels while Home isolations rose precipitately. If these dynamics are maintained there will be no need to panic and fear that the dread worse case prediction of 3,500 peak cases per day is heading our way. The data also indicates that the Covid-19 team and the Barbados populace in general are continuing to do a good job – Source: Lyall Small







