COVID 19: NO Retreat, No Surrender

Posted on by One comment

The fight against COVID 19 by countries across the globe is real. Barbados given its heavy dependence on tourism (services) is exposed more than some other countries. We are here now and we have to do all that we can to survive. The blogmaster predicted months ago the conversations will shift to finding ways to enforce mandatory vaccinations. It is a conversation currently taking place across the globe, including Barbados.

 

This week’s charts suggest that we might be at the start of a new wave that could last for months as was the case of the earlier 2021 waves in Jamaica, Guyana, T&T and St Lucia and with the added complication of the presence of the very virulent delta variant in the region. The signs that suggest otherwise are that the daily positivity charts are all at less than 5% over the past 3 weeks and that the Covid-19 teams are continuing their good work and that, despite the very high odds against, the aggressive work by the Authorities have so far resulted in fairly significant levels of vaccination take up. The ride will still be a rough one but everyone needs to do their part to conquer this insidious foe

Source: Lyall Small
COVID 19 Update for Barbados – See BU COVID 19 Update Page
tagged with ,

One comment

  • David
    July 25, 2021 5:27 AM

    PM says employers have duty to ensure workers protected on the job
    Article by
    Randy Bennett
    Published on
    July 24, 2021

    In an effort to make work environments safer, unvaccinated workers may have to foot the bill for their own COVID-19 tests.

    While the issue will be examined during a meeting of the Social Partnership scheduled for next week, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, suggested Friday that it might be the price unvaccinated workers may have to pay for refusing the free vaccine being made available to them.

    Mottley told a press conference at Ilaro this afternoon that Cabinet had already made a decision that both Barbadians and tourists leaving the island will now have to pay for their own COVID-19 tests.

    She said while workers would not be forced to take the vaccine, employers may have to take certain precautions to ensure the work environment was safe for all employees.

    She said the fact that none of the 46 persons in primary and secondary care at Harrison’s Point were vaccinated showed those persons were at a much higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

    “The bigger issue that we have to ask is that not everybody is familiar with the law and the reality is that it is not only that an employer has an obligation to have a safe place of work, and we will discuss that next week with the Social Partnership, but there are also implications because regrettably, persons who are responsible for hurting somebody else by deliberately or recklessly transmitting the virus to them knowing full well that they are working in close quarters would be putting themselves at risk not only medically but also legally. And I really, really hope that a strong discussion in the Social Partnership next week will begin to allow us to see the changes that we need to see,” the Prime Minister said.

    “Employers have a duty to ensure that there is a safe place of work. That safe place of work can come either as a result of a person being vaccinated or as a result of a person being negative and therefore, regular testing may well be an alternative to vaccination. The question is who will carry the cost of the regular testing largely because vaccinations are free and initial tests are free other than for those who are travelling overseas. The Cabinet has already agreed that people who are travelling overseas whether local or foreign should start paying for their tests now and similarly we may well have to consider it with respect to people who are requiring regular tests because they don’t want a free vaccination. But these are subjects that have to be discussed as we do in Barbados at the Social Partnership.”

    Mottley said if a consensus could not be reached at the level of the Social Partnership Government would make a decision.

    The Prime Minister said while many people might not be aware, there were vaccine clauses in the collective agreement between the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association and the Barbados Workers’ Union.
    (randybennett@barbadostoday.bb)

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s