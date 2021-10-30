BU Covid Dash – Does the CMO Lack Courage to Deviate from the ‘Script’?

The Covid 19 pandemic rages largely because of the highly infectious delta variant and it has raised questions about the quality of decision making by the public health establishment. 

In Barbados recommendations from the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP) continue to be at odds with public health directives. Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anton Best was obliged to support government’s recent decision to amend the travel protocol to allow fully vaccinated visitors with a valid PCR test to skip a second test and to observe quarantine. Bear in mind the ease in the entry requirement comes at a time the Covid 19 infection curve has not plateaued. 

The other question being asked is the reluctance of the medical fraternity in Barbados, both, public and private to deviate from the ‘script’ by prescribing off-label drugs like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine. Although the establishment has not authorized these drugs to treat Covid 19, several favourable reports have been reported by some medical practitioners. We know the several Covid 19 vaccines are certified to prevent serious illness and death BUT …

Has the time come for Barbados health officials both public and private to agree to expand therapeutic options to treat Barbadians in the prevailing environment, approved by the FDA be damned?

Enclosed are the charts for the week ending 29th October. The charts seem to be suggesting a plateauing of sorts around the mid 300s +ve cases per day, while anecdotal info suggest that this might be an underestimate.  Deaths have been staggering.  We are now at a total of 151 deaths.  Uptake of the vaccines are still trending upwards.  Source: Lyall Small
