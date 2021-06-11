Hard Times, Hard Decisions

The recent revision of the Covid 19 directives saw the country receiving a cruise ship on Monday and auto mart convenience stores along with supermarkets are expected to reopen on Sundays. The entertainment group hard hit by Covid 19 directives has started a strong lobby to be able to restart some level of event promotions. The Haywire Weekend being promoted by a foreign travel travel company on the weekend of 2 July to July 6 in Barbados has given impetus to the entertainer’s lobby.

It is no secret the local economy is service based and significantly dependent on tourism. Raging Covid 19 pandemic or not, at some point- like all countries across the globe- we have to find a way to manage the risk of having to live with Covid 19. The global strategy of choice to mitigate against the rate of Covid 19 infection is to achieve ‘herd immunity’, a situation where about 70% of the population are vaccinated. There are no guarantees as the Seychelles experience has revealed. Although 60% of that country is vaccinated it has been experiencing a rise in Covid 19 infections. Seychelles is also dependent on tourism.

Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.

Reopening the country to increase economic activity is fraught with risk. Daily we observe a minority of persons in the country who carelessly or deliberately violate public health protocols established to curb the spread of the virus. With the virus continuing to mutate to more virulent forms there is a high level of responsibility required by citizens and government to make reopening the country work to locals and visitors. We have made our beds by morphing to a service based economy and have no choice but to lie in it. 

We have two significant challenges ahead of us. Ensuring the screening process at ports of entry is fit for purpose and the demand by visitors calling for workers in the hospitality sector to be fully vaccinated. There is also the scenario where vaccinated employees may employers to work in a 100% vaccinated workplace. Already a weakness in the travel protocol has been identified – unvaccinated children under 18 entering Barbados with fully vaccinated parents being allowed to adhere to fully vaccinated guidelines. And there is the challenge of employers ‘forcing’ employees to be vaccinated. 

Citizens have rights, employers have rights and there is the dictum that limits the free choice of individuals when it conflicts with the rights of the collective. Some hard decisions will have to be made and the blogmaster is fearful given the unruly mindset prevailing in the country, we do not possess the maturity to navigate this stage of the Covid 19 journey with minimum fallout. In other words the loud voice of political talking heads and egotistical social commentators will grab the opportunity to choke traditional and social media newsfeeds to push narrow interest narratives. The current debate about our social values and public morals is an example.

Those employees who prefer to exercise a personal right not to be vaccinated should be paid severance. Unvaccinated children travelling with fully vaccinated parents should have to observe the quarantine period stipulated for the unvaccinated. In the unprecedented situation we find ourselves these are hard decisions we will have to make.

  • David
    June 11, 2021 5:27 AM

    Covid hits hard
    The Social Partnership body established to monitor Barbados’ economic reform doubts Government will be able to achieve its main fiscal target this year.
    In its latest report on Barbados’ economic reform programme, the seven-member Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation programme (BERT) Monitoring Committee yesterday said it was “particularly concerned” about the ability to meet the primary balance performance target of zero per cent for the 2021/22 fiscal year.
    The committee said its doubt was based on three main factors related to tourism, corporation tax revenue and Government’s expected increased spending.
    It elaborated that the country would be challenged by quarantine restrictions for people travelling from major tourism source markets, particularly the United Kingdom and Canada, to Barbados.
    The body also flagged “the expectation that the overperformance of corporation tax seen in the current fiscal year is unlikely to be repeated in 2021/22 due to a combination of the [European Union] tax blacklisting inhibiting new business, the reduced profitability anticipated by businesses in 2020 due to the pandemic and a number of large transaction-based tax payments that are unlikely to be repeated”.
    It also pointed to “the additional spending that the Government . . . will need to incur in its continued response to the pandemic, including the humanitarian response in light of the continued elevated levels of unemployment and continued
    implementation of the vaccination programme”.
    New dashboard
    The committee said it also anticipated seeing results from a new Management and Accounting Unit Dashboard “which will be used to publish the financial reporting information of the country’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs)”.
    “We also look forward to further progress being made in the planned review and transformation of the SOEs in order to improve the financial reporting, operating efficiency and service levels across these enterprises,” it said.
    The committee said that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Government “has managed to achieve the majority of its performance targets and, in particular, the primary balance surplus of minus one per cent of GDP and the growth in net international reserves to levels well above the programme target”. “The severity of the impact of COVID-19 and the resultant significant levels of unemployment, coupled with the shrinking of GDP (down 18 per cent, according to the latest Central Bank report), continue to be the principal risks to the programme,” it added.
    The report, which was based on information available up to the end of March 31 this year, pointed out that the only performance criteria that Government did not meet related to its financing of public institutions.
    Under Barbados’ Extended Fund Facility with the International Monetary Fund, such transfers and grants are not to exceed $444 million, but they reached $530 million under the period reported.
    The committee said the
    need for additional transfers and grants “related mainly to the reduction in revenue experienced by several of the state-owned enterprises due to the impact of COVID19 combined with additional expenditure requirements to address the pandemic”.
    “The major recipients of supplemental funding were the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which required $200 million in total funding during the year, and the Transport Board, where $46 million was advanced overall,” it reported.
    “The other significant recipient of transfers was the University of the West Indies, [to which] $103 million was advanced; however that was in line with expectations for that institution.” (SC)

    SOURCE: NATION

  • David
    June 11, 2021 5:28 AM

    Unit aiding over 11 000 weekly
    More than $25 million was allocated to helping over 11 000 Barbadians through the Household Mitigation Unit (HMU) over the past two years.
    These include people laid off following Government’s retrenchment programme in 2019, others that were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and families which were already living below the poverty line and whose issues were compounded by the fallout of the virus.
    Special Advisor on Poverty to the Prime Minister, Corey Lane, told the Weekend Nation that the mandate of the unit, which was originally established to help the former Government workers, was altered following the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in Barbados last year.
    Lane explained that initially the unit was assisting 1 100 retrenched Government workers reintegrate into the world of work, providing assistance with job applications and skills training.
    Lane added that the pandemic put a damper on many businesses and as a result hundreds of people from the private sector were also laid off. Based on a certain criteria, the unit assisted an additional 4 000 retrenched workers.
    At no expense of Government, Lane said, the benefactors received assistance on a regular basis in the form of hampers, vouchers, back-to-school supplies and items from local charities, private individuals and corporate Barbados.
    He said that as the fallout from the pandemic intensified, there was a need to do more and the unit worked in collaboration with the Ministry of People’s Empowerment and Elder Affairs to implement the Barbados Vulnerable Family
    Survival Programme (BVFSP).
    The families that qualified for assistance through this initiative had to meet certain requirements, that including not being a beneficiary of any other social service entity.
    Lane said there were many households in need and the project had to be expanded from giving $600 to 1 500 people for three months in the first instance to about 4 400 people for over a 12-month period.
    “We had about another 300 or so people we could not accommodate because of budgetary constraints but were assisted by the Sandy Lane Charitable Trust. We created a secure database to determine the people already on welfare and in the BVFSP and we were able to select people then for vouchers who are in neither of the programmes. So there were quite a number of people who were receiving help from the trust.
    “So across Barbados there are well over 10 000 people being assisted on a weekly basis.” He added that Government allocated $20 million to that programme and an additional $5 million was raised from donations from corporate Barbados, private people and the diaspora.
    Lane said that the HMU was in the process of conducting a review which should be completed by mid-month and presented to Cabinet, to assess the stage all the clients are at.
    “When the assessment is done the information would be presented to the Prime Minister and her Cabinet and they would make a decision going forward (whether to extend the programme or not). So far, we have over 33 per cent of people indicating that they are going back out to work.”
    He said if the programme is extended, Government may have to pull from
    budgets already allocated to other sectors to facilitate those in need.
    (SB)

    SOURCE: NATION

  • David
    June 11, 2021 5:28 AM

    Atherley cautions Govt as travel picks up

    By Colville Mounsey colvillemounsey@nationnews.com
    As Government forges ahead with plans to woo vaccinated tourists to Barbados, Opposition Leader Joseph Atherley is urging the Mia Amor Mottley administration to heed the lessons of previous attempts, warning that the island simply cannot afford any more slip-ups at this time.
    Atherley, who was weighing in on the return of cruise tourism as well as reports of increased traffic at the airport, pointed out that much of the effort towards a return to travel within the context of COVID-19 appears to be centred around the global vaccination thrust. However, he warned Government to be mindful that the jab was no silver bullet for the pandemic.
    “I have to assume that Government is guided in this case by the best advice of the medical professionals. The Government obviously took a decision to reopen the economy, but they must only do so to the extent that the protocols with respect to testing and quarantining are strictly adhered to and properly monitored. One would recall that previously at the end of last year when they allowed tourists to come in here and did not have the requisite monitoring mechanisms in place to ensure that people stuck to the quarantine regime and all of Barbados paid a heavy price, one which we cannot afford again,” said Atherley.
    He added: “We must start from the perspective that the most important priority is the preservation of health and life and then any other consideration becomes secondary. I am hoping that the Government would have learnt from their mistakes last December when we had people coming to private facilities to self-quarantine even though facilities were available, and we had some spread that emanated from that type of thing. If you are telling me now that people can come on cruise ships, then the monitoring has to be done extremely well.”
    With more source market countries resuming travel because of higher vaccination numbers and Government adjusting the quarantine regime for vaccinated tourists to 24 hours, travel agents have been reporting strong bookings for this year into 2022. On Monday, Barbados welcomed the return of a passenger-laden cruise ship for the first time in 15 months with the arrival of Celebrity Millennium at the Bridgetown Port.
    However, Atherley contended that with examples such as the Seychelles, a tourism-dependent nation which was among the first to achieve herd immunity but is still hard hit by COVID-19 spread, Government must understand that vaccinations provide only limited cover.
    “We should be concerned by that type of reference and that type of experience. Vaccinations do not make you immune totally to
    contracting that virus and I think we are all aware of this fact. So we cannot simply be only reliant on cover from the vaccines. We must have the requisite regimes and I cannot stress enough that they must be fully enforced so that Barbadians are protected,” he said.
    The Opposition Leader said he certainly understood the economics behind the decision and therefore he is not against the tourism reboot.

    SOURCE: NATION

  • David
    June 11, 2021 5:30 AM

    Lawyers weigh in on vaccine debate

    The debate over whether an employer can insist that a worker get vaccinated is raging on.
    The issue has been dominating public discussion since the national campaign to have the majority of Barbadians immunised with some people opting not to be injected.
    Yesterday on Starcom’s Getting Down to Brass Tacks radio call in programme, the topic resurfaced with Queen’s Counsel Hal Gollop holding one position while another caller, who identified himself as a lawyer held another. The issue continued from this week when management of Coral Reef Resort sent a letter to its staff enticing them to take the vaccine with a chance for two of them to win $500 each.
    Minister of Labour Colin Jordan said it was not illegal for employers to offer such incentives adding that management should be careful not to disadvantage a worker who did not qualify for the incentive.
    Gollop said the employers had a primary obligation to provide a safe workplace for employees and he believed they were operating within the law if they decided that a person must be vaccinated to work and they would be on firm ground in a pandemic.
    “ . . . In situations like these, philosophically individual rights give way to group rights. The COVID situation presents a pandemic and . . . if the way points towards the fact that in being vaccinated you will give the employer an opportunity to satisfy that requirement
    of providing a safe system of work and, conversely, if all the evidence, the learning . . . point to the fact that a person who does not get himself vaccinated presents a risk to the employers satisfying that obligation to provide for his employees a safe system of work, in my opinion, the employer is in a position to demand that any workers, working in his workplace be vaccinated,” Gollop told listeners on the programme.
    Not a straight situation
    He explained that if it could be shown that an unvaccinated person causes the virus to affect the institution and cause people to suffer, because the employer compromised his obligation and allowed them into the workplace, then the employer would be liable to all those infected people.
    “So it is not a straight situation where you say a man has a right to decide he is not getting vaccinated. There are other duties and … when the issue arises where you have to make a choice between individual and group rights ,which employer is going to allow an individual to put his business in jeopardy?” Gollop asked.
    However, another caller who said he was a lawyer, disagreed with Gollop stating that the vaccine was not approved wholesale by the Food and Drug Administration but for emergency purposes.
    He said while the group rights would trump the individual rights in a pandemic, an employer could not force an employee to say whether or not
    they were vaccinated but could try persuasive measures to get them to do so.
    “An employer cannot insist on knowing a person’s medical record,” he said.
    The caller said it would have been better to point out that if the protocols that were in place for hand sanitising, wearing of masks and social distancing were not followed then that could be seen as grounds for dismissal. Those protocols, the man said, had been well documented to show that they help prevent the spread of COVID. ( AC)

    SOURCE: NATION

  • David
    June 11, 2021 5:32 AM

    Promoters submit Crop Over proposals

    Promoters have shared their ideas about events for the Crop Over Festival to Government.
    President of the Entertainers Association of Barbados (EAB) Rudy Maloney told Weekend Buzz, “We had a meeting with the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) where we outlined our interests and a number of proposals were put forward to the Ministry of Health and Government. So we are awaiting word now.
    “But I think all the proposals were very positive and I am just hoping we will get the approval, so the NCF can then launch a date on when Crop Over will be happening,” Maloney said.
    On April 7, minister in the Prime Minister’s office with responsibility for Culture, John King, said that the Government would showcase a new look for the annual festival, which had to be cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    King noted that although more people were vaccinated, he said it was not foolproof and said the festival had to change.
    He said details on the roll-out would have been publicised by the end of April, but so far no concrete plan has been announced.
    “We know the vaccines do not actually stop people from getting COVID so we have to be clear on that. Crop Over, as people envisioned it in the past with all the things going on, cannot be in the same way that we envisioned it,” King
    told reporters.
    However, last week, Minister of Health Jeffrey Bostic acknowledged that they were considering events both virtual and in-person.
    “I can see a mixture of things happening, in terms of virtual events and then some live and in-person events that can be controlled by whatever mechanism is available.
    “But it is important to state that this will be decided by the extent of the pandemic within the country at a particular point in time,” Bostic said. (TG)

    SOURCE: NATION NEWS

