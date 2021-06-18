Submitted by Observing

With all the action going on nowadays its forgiveable for the average person to see doubles once in a while. After all, they say more is less, or is it less is more?

We have a Commissioner of Police, Two Deputy Commissioners AND still a former Commissioner who’s a consultant. DOUBLES!!!

We have a Minister of Finance, a Minister in the Ministry of Finance, a Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, an IMF Adviser, a chief economic adviser, an economic/technical adviser to the Prime Minister, a Special Envoy to the Prime Minister of Barbados on Investment and Financial Services and still we pay White Oak to help us. DOUBLES!!!!

We have a Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources, a Minister of Energy and Water Resources and now a 20 member National Advisory Committee on Water. DOUBLES!!!

We have a Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs, a Government Information Service, a Chief Information Officer, a Director of Communications and Social Media, and now a Director of Public Affairs over a new Public Affairs Department. DOUBLES!!!

We have the BTMI, the BTPA and now an 18 member committee to come up with a slogan. DOUBLES!!!

We have a Chief Education officer and now a Director of Education Reform with a whole unit. DOUBLES!!!

Mr. Maloney receives a major contract without tender, Mr. Maloney receives permission to proceed with Hyatt, Mr. Maloney buys Harlequin. DOUBLES!!!

BWU backs down from Sandy Lane fight in 2011, BWU backs down from Sandy Lane fight in 2015/16, Sandy Lane docks BWU’s workers’ pay in 2021. DOUBLES!!!

Gas increases in April, increases in May, increases in June. DOUBLES!!!

All of this with a 25 member Cabinet, the associated Permanent Secretaries, Deputy Permanent Secretaries, Personal Assistants, Directors, Deputy Directors and extra support staff. DOUBLES!!!

At least one place we are not seeing doubles is Lucille Moe’s seat in the Senate.

Six is half dozen. DOUBLES!!!