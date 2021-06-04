Is Guy the Guy?

Barbados Underground posted a view on May 22 in the blog Is Guy Hewitt the Way, Truth and Light for the DLP. On June 2 the goodly Reverend Guy Hewitt in a turnabout from a couple weeks earlier declared his interest to challenge Verla De Peiza for the presidency of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP).

This is an interesting development for many reasons. At the top of the list – two years from a constitutionally due general election the DLP should have its slate of candidates available to the public to take advantage of the little time available to sell an alternative message. Ardent political supporters will vote for the colours. What about members of the electorate who want to be given the opportunity to process what the DLP candidates have to offer? We have allowed our political parties to take the vote from citizens for granted.

We will not agree on every issue. But let us respect those differences and respect one another. Let us recognize that we do not serve an ideology or a political party; we serve the people.

John Lynch

John Lynch

The DLP is led by Verla De Peiza, a lawyer who has managed to retain the leadership of the DLP for 3 years at a difficult time. According to political talking heads Peter Wickham and George Belle, Hewitt does not have a ghost of a chance of winning and by presenting himself at this eleventh hour, he is essentially making himself a nuisance to the process at a time the party should be advancing its preparation for the 2023 general election. That said, the process to elect the president of the DLP is democratic and unless the Reverend withdraws before the vote, it presents another interesting development on the political landscape of Barbados.

The blogmaster has followed Guy Hewitt’s journey from the early 2000s when he was a junior priest at Christ Church Anglican Church- never one to mince words he has always articulated his messages with panache and of late his social and political missives have infused the political mill with fodder worthy of commentary. 

The Reverend throwing his hat in the ring raises a couple of imponderables. Will the DLP apparatus seriously elect a political neophyte to lead the party at this juncture of its resurrection post 2018? How would electing a priest as President of the party be perceived by the electorate? There is the perception ‘politics’ is a blood sport. Reverend Guy Hewitt is a man whose primary role as a priest some will argue diametrically conflicts with that of a politician. 

The local landscape is crying out for a new kind of politics. Political apathy in the general population continues to rise especially in the youth segment. The upside for the DLP is that challenger Reverend Hewitt brings an effusive personality to the political equation in stark contrast to the incumbent. Is it the difference maker that will get him elected? At the bare minimum it may be infectious.

  • David
    June 4, 2021 5:44 AM

    History of BLP failing children
    Former United States Vice-President Hubert Humphrey spoke about the treatment of the weakest members of society as a reflection of a government.
    “The moral test of government”, he asserted, “is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy and the handicapped.”
    If I apply his standard, I have to give the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) a failing grade on education. Any possible bias on my part is informed by the fact that in Barbados, education remains the key to opening the door of opportunity; and much of what we enjoy – free secondary education, the Barbados Community College (BCC) and UWI Cave Hill Campus – is attributed to the vision of Errol Walton Barrow and the policies of the Democratic Labour Party.
    What students and their parents are being put through by the Ministry of Education during COVID-19 is cruel and unusual punishment. While Cambridge International Education examinations, which my daughter sat, and other major international examinations such as the International Baccalaureate were suspended due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education, aided and abetted by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), rushed in where angels fear to tread.
    Across the globe, examinations were suspended as a result of major school closures which made it difficult for students to properly prepare for exams. But not in Barbados. However, there is a history in the BLP of a lack of a coherent education policy framework to inform decision-making.
    We recall the decision to make the majority of secondary schools co-ed. While life is co-ed and so it seems to make sense for students to spend their formative years in a coeducational learning environment, one also must appreciate that females mature differently from males, which locally is complicated further by the absence of male role models.
    It would have been and remains useful to see if there is a benefit of having single-sex classes in co-ed secondary schools, especially for 11 to 15-year-olds. While we applaud the fact that females are accessing tertiary education locally at a much higher rate, there can be severe social consequences of high male student attrition. Empiricism should inform policy, not wishful thinking.
    Then there was EduTech 2000, described as “a bold initiative by the Government of Barbados to place technology in the hands of the stakeholders in education”. In the 1995 White Paper, EduTech 2000 was to focus on enhanced teaching and learning through redesign of the Barbadian curriculum at all primary and secondary levels. The use of ICT was to support teaching and learning activities in relation to new curricula. Over US$200 million was spent but the benefit remains elusive.
    Among the many failings of EduTech is that it presumed sovereignty over its education system when, in fact, much of it is determined regionally through the CXC. As a strong supporter of CARICOM, this is not problematic but the implications are considerable.
    Governments are no longer able to decide their domestic policies due to the impact of regional commitments and bureaucracy. If education is going to remain the primary means for social transformation, the Ministry of Education needs to provide effective leadership. Right now CXC seems to be calling all the shots; the tail is wagging the dog.
    Therefore, while examination bodies around the world, including Cambridge, cancelled their examinations due to the abnormal learning conditions, CXC – despite the mayhem of 2020 – has demanded that students undertake assessments in the traditional way. Furthermore, parents and students were forced to frantically wait for a date for the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) – the 11-Plus examination. Whatever happened to Santia Bradshaw’s portent of the end of the BSSEE?
    The Minister of Education seems to have little awareness of the stress on parents and the mental health issues for these children. The continuous comment by the ministry of it not making a difference whether a child graduates at 17, 18, or 19 shows a complete and utter disconnect from the psyche or fragility of adolescents.
    The failing of our Minister of Education and her regional counterparts is such that UNICEF, the world’s watchdog over the rights of children, had to call on CXC and ministers of education to adjust examinations to avoid disadvantaging students.
    UNICEF noted that “no change has been made on the multiple-choice paper, which will still cover the entire syllabus, and no clear structure was shared as to how those students who meet deferral requirements and choose to defer will be supported to sit the exams at a later date in 2022”. This is a serious indictment.
    The UN agency further said it was aware the COVID-19 pandemic had further exacerbated the gaps in preparedness among the most disadvantaged students, and that this year there was a higher risk of those students in vulnerable conditions never taking the exams. Heaven help these children and their parents. May the Lord continue to be the people’s guide.
    Guy Hewitt, a former director at CXC, recently announced his candidature for the leadership of the Democratic Labour Party. He currently lives and works between Barbados and Florida. Email guyhewitt@gmail.com.

    Source: Nation

  • angela cox
    June 4, 2021 5:49 AM

    Wait David you seem to be rather fixated with Hewitt
    He hasn’t done or said nothing that is relevant to the betterment of the country and people
    Yet more articles in less than a week about Guy than have been uploaded on BU about this incompetent govt
    But let me say this at the rate barbadians are suffering under this govt with high taxation
    It won’t take much to beat this govt

    Did u read the recent embarrassing story one which places a govt who ushers hot and sweaty policies and garners no results
    I am speaking about Harrison Cave new management Chukka who made all these glorious promises after govt handed them the cave on a golden platter and has delivered nothing by way of investment progress
    And you up in here talking about Guy Hewitt

