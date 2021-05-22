Is Guy Hewitt the Way, Truth and Light for the DLP?

In the lead in to the 2018 general election there was a buzz about Guy Hewitt perceived in some quarters to be man with political aspirations to lead the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) after the period dubbed The Lost Decade. He has always had a voice in the Barbados non secular space- received by the general public as erudite and articulate with his social and political commentaries not unlike the late Dean Harold Crichlow. It did not hurt the recognition gained from the leadership role he played in the infamous Windrush matter.

One should never say never – in this instance Reverend Hewitt being a future leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP). Of recent his articles are a must read for those following current affairs in similar vein to a Senator Caswell Franklyn. A high compliment for sure.

The Windrush debacle created the opportunity for Hewitt to add priceless elements to his brand and of late the Donville Inniss matter created a dicey window of opportunity for him to express loyalty for a friend, an endearing and respected human quality. Although Inniss was charged and convicted of money laundering in the USA- the first local high ranking former politician to achieve such ignominy- he continues to enjoy some support among Barbadians. In a macabre way Hewitt the priest may be seen as supporting a son of the soil who has stumbled, the words of country and western singer the late Glen Campbell:

If you see your brother standing by the road With a heavy load from the seeds he sowed …just stop and say, you are going the wrong way You have got to try a little kindness …

If President Verla De Peiza could borrow from Hewitt’s resume and modus operandi what a formidable opponent she would be perceived to be. To have the ability to inhale some of the oxygen from the political space being sucked in by her counterpart Mia Mottley is required now more than ever with the failure of the third party political movement to gain political traction in the aftermath of an unprecedented 30 to 0 shellacking in the 2018 general election.

Guy Hewitt has the opportunity to play a significant role in the rebuild of the DLP. It is difficult to see him being accepted by the DLP establishment party apparatus for the highest office in the party. Unlike a few of the opportunists who have jumped ship or become disinterested in DLP politics, Hewitt continues to fight the good fight. For believers miracles have been known to happen and Reverend Hewitt may have heard a repeat of the message whispered in his ears from the one above “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful with few things. I will put you in charge of many things”.

It may be wise for President De Peiza to find a way to hitch her wagon to Guy Hewitt’s rising star. He is one of those rare personalities who has crossover appeal in the land. She must find a way to overcome the negative perception caused by the delayed endorsement of her decision to run in St. Lucy by Denis Kellman. She will never be seen as a threat if unable to win a seat in parliament.

How can and will Reverend Guy assist a sister carrying a heavy load?