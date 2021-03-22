Pressure Mounts on Minister Wilfred Abrahams to Resign
I emailed Minister Abrahams the following, I am hoping that he receives many hundreds:
Minister Wilfred Abrahams,
You have failed to protect the vulnerable girls at GIS by removing all the staff who are implicated in the systematic torture of children by routinely incarcerating them naked in a bare concrete cell for days and weeks on end.
This treatment was contrary to the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. It was also in breach of Article 5 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
I understand that you have ordered that such torture not be repeated, but you have left the torturers in charge of the institution and you have left vulnerable girls in their charge. Furthermore, you have publicly stated that you have confidence in the staff who inflicted these inhuman and degrading assaults on vulnerable children.
Your catastrophic error of judgement has made me deeply ashamed of my Government.
You have left me no choice but to insist on your immediate resignation from your position as Minister of Home Affairs, Information and Public Affairs.
Yours sincerely,
Peter Thompson
The blogmaster of Barbados Underground supports the call by Peter.
PLT
This is insufficient!
All of these carceral and quasi carceral systems need removing from society.
For they all harken back to slavery.
When it comes to prison and semi-prison conditions reforms are inadequate. Only total abolition must be demanded.
As social scientists we can always tell the type of country we really have by the way that society treats the most vunerable – prisoners, children, the elderly, etc
@Pacha
This is the point former chairman Johnny Tudor just made on national radio. The Act and Protocols harken back to colonial days.
@Pacha
And animals.
David
Well, that’s good to know. Maybe he is a new convert?
Yes
And animals, of course
It all has to be ripped down, they are still using slave laws that are over 100 years old on Black children….slave codes are still in force and BLACK FACES in parliament refuse to remove them….i just wish the police would understand….since i also support them knowing what they are also subjected to…that slave codes and slave laws are ALSO BEING USED ON THEM….stop falling into the trap of brutalizing black children and black people… all to maintain a dirty, enslaving status quo…
Yesterday, Peter posted the following
A society is judge by how it treats it weakest members – Mahatma Gandhi
This is an issue where some of us should emerge from the shadows and voice our opinions. Peter, please allow me to shed my cloak of anonymity and stand with you on this matter.
The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
Edmund Burke
Is he a patient ??????
“You have left me no choice but to insist on your immediate resignation from your position as Minister of Home Affairs, Information and Public Affairs”
Pack your bags and check in @ de BDS physiocratic hospital 🏥 IMMEDIATELY…
The more one listens to players who have been affected by the sorry tale it seems to a simpleminded blogmaster that successive governments have been lazy to invest the elbow grease to revamp an archaic framework at GIS and no doubt elsewhere.
I disagree when Governments and Agents have been proven to do wrong and everyone starts talking about changes in laws / new regulations / Parliamentary reviews / inquiries / public parliament debates etc. Law is intuitive and existing laws have clearly been broken. Governments duty is to serve it’s people and not the other way around. People can and should be charged the law way already for mistreatment of people in care.
This is just a blatant attempt to stick this issue in a freezer.
Government can either take action for the abuse committed in it’s name or it can turn a blind eye and either condone it or support it. They have to step up to the plate and start making decisive action for heads to roll and/or start chopping off heads of state.
Mia had ample warnings to GET RID OF THE SLAVE LAWS AND SLAVE CODES off the statute books and rejig the whole ROTTEN SLAVE SYSTEM..and dismantle it out of Black lives……immediately she was elected that’s the FIRST THING I TOLD HER…..so she has to take what’s coming and don’t resist or it can get much worse..
now she knows i was not being her enemy…
Carceral logics effect all of us. Not only people physically incarcerated.
I don’t support the call by PLT.
I heard part of the press conference yesterday and read the available info surrounding it on BU and in the Press and I think that PLT’s call for Minister Abrahams to resign forthwith is essentially meritless at this time. No case has been made to link Minister Abrahams directly with the obscene action taken by the GIS on the young lady. Minister Abrahams immediately took a suite of actions to ensure that similar action will not take place in that institution in Barbados again. He also apologized profusely.
PLT’s stance in this matter runs counter to the way he dealt with the involvement of his white friend in the drug contraband case. There, he did his best to ensure due diligence. Here, He wants to rush headlong into calling for MInister Abrahams to take punitive action against himself and his record in Government.
Let the PM take any action that might be required against Minister Abrahams. Barbados’ image might have taken a hit in this matter but the nexus between the action and the Minister has not been proven.
Festina Lente!
