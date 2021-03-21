F for V I S I O N

During the Estimates Debate last week the decision by the government to purchase electric buses was identified as one of the reasons the Transport Board achieved significant cost savings. The blogmaster is unsure if the actual amount of savings was mentioned. He also cited the Transport Augmentation Program (TAP) as a good example of a public-private partnership. The fact members of TAP have grumbled publicly about delayed payments for services rendered is understandable given challenges created by the pandemic.

The electric buses are observed daily on the streets of Barbados and although the pandemic has significantly reduced loads they appear to be doing a job. The blogmaster will wait until the work rate of the buses increases before giving the thumbs up.

For many years commentators have railed about a dysfunctional public transportation system. It is one reason average individuals now prioritize purchasing a private vehicle above house and land. On a 166 square mile island reported to have greater than 130, 000 registered vehicles, it leaves one to muse about the sanity of an educated people. It does not require high IQ to deduce there will be consequences if the a radical transportation policy is not implemented quickly.

Minister Gooding-Edghill must share government’s plan for improving public transportation that will see a significant reduction of vehicles on the roads of Barbados. Enough of purchasing Chinese electric buses already. By the way, in the 80s we held up Butcher’s ACME as a model company which converted a chassis into a reliable omnibus. It is regrettable we have not applied the brain power to that sevtor to be able to economically produce electric buses. An efficient public transportation system is more than procurement of Chinese buses. Can Barbadians tap an app on a mobile device to check bus scheduling in “real time” to plan travel for work, school or leisure?

There must be a holistic planning of land use policy of which an efficient public transportation system is integral – to significantly reduce the number of vehicles and congestion on the road, reduce carbon emissions etc. The general public must demand policy that is forward thinking and futuristic design and fit for purpose.

The chaos witnessed daily on our roads is a key performance indicator to support an F grade on the policymaker’s scorecard. The long wait times and inefficient processes Barbadians have to endure at the Licensing Authority offices is a key performance indicator to support an F grade on the policymaker’s scorecard. The upward trendline in the number of vehicles on the road is a key performance indicator to support an F grade on policymaker’s scorecard…

The blogmaster listened to the transportation ministers sharing the plan for the coming financial year BUT missing was how it linked to a vision for Barbados 10 years into the future. The Cabinet meets and one must assume a cabinet paper is the output of a rigorous inter ministry process that translates to national policy. Last week seemed very reactive and disjointed to a simple-minded blogmaster.

  • David
    March 21, 2021 5:40 AM

    Logistics
    snags holding up breathalyser
    Attorney General Dale Marshall says there are still some hurdles to be cleared before breathalyser testing is rolled out in Barbados.
    This comes more than a year after Government amended the Road Traffic Act to put it in gear.
    Marshall said while he could not go into details about what was stalling the process, the days of police officers conducting field sobriety tests were on the way.
    “It is a work in progress. The legislation has already passed Parliament and it is a question of activating it. However, there are some logistical matters that are being worked on by the Ministry of Transport and Works. They are [the] ones with responsibility for this,” he said.
    When asked if all of the requisite equipment was on island and if officers had been trained to use it, Marshall replied: “I can’t answer that question at this moment.”
    However, president of the Barbados Road Safety Association, Sharmane Roland-Bowen, said she was concerned with the time it was taking to see any real traction on the issue.
    “We are still very much concerned by the length of time that this is taking, as this was passed since late 2019.
    “We would have liked to hear that the Royal Barbados Police Force has already completed or at least started training, so that when we come out of this COVID-19 issue, we can start using it,” she said.
    Under the amendments to the Road Traffic Act, drivers found in violation of the legal blood alcohol limit – set at 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood (0.08) – will face a fine of $5 000 or imprisonment for two years, or both, in the case of a first conviction. A second conviction would bring a $10 000 fine or five years in jail or both.
    People can also be disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months or up to five years if convicted.
    However, with small amounts of marijuana now decriminalised, Roland-Bowen wants Government to expand the legislation to include testing for those driving under the influence of cannabis.
    “Seeing that we would have fought so hard to get measures in place to prevent drinking and driving, it seems counter-productive that we have now gone and introduced another problem on the road. This is another headache in the making and we need to urgently put in legislations against this.
    “I am not against persons who wish to smoke because we all have to live our own lives, but we must put measures against those selfish ones who put people’s lives in danger,” she said. (CLM)

    Source: Nation

