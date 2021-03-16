CARPHA says AstraZeneca vaccine in Caribbean different from batch in Europe

Submitted by Tee White

What does CARPHA mean by saying it’s not the same version?

Are they now saying that AstraZeneca have different versions of their vaccine?

How is the version being used in the Caribbean different from the one being halted in Europe and other parts of the world?

Why were the people of the Caribbean not told that the vaccine to be used in the Caribbean would be a different version from the one being used in Europe?

More questions than answers.

Update from the Caribbean Public Health Agency on COVID-19 Vaccines and Variants

Joseph Charles | 3/13/2021 7:14:00 PM | (0) Comments | (471) View Count | Return

The Caribbean Public Health Agency is aware that some countries in the European Union have suspended their AstraZeneca vaccination campaign, as a result of reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in people who had received the vaccine. This was done as a precautionary measure while a full investigation is conducted into the reports. At present, it cannot be determined whether there is a link between the vaccine and the disorders.

Adverse reactions that happen following immunisation with any vaccine need to be fully investigated to rule out various factors, for example concomitant illnesses, progression of a disease, and batch assessment, before a final decision is made by the health authorities.

It must be noted that the vaccine being used in the Caribbean is not the same version or batch as the one in Europe.

