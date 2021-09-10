Barbados: Following the Science on Covid 19?

Submitted by Tee White

The recent statement by the representative of the DLP calling on the government to initiate a ‘pause for the cause’ and a response from the current BLP government for the DLP to get on board with the effort to persuade Bajans to be vaccinated has once again highlighted the challenge facing the country with regard to managing the Covid outbreak and protecting the population as best possible.

One mantra that has become synonymous with Covid 19 is the declaration to “follow the science”. But this declaration presents science as a body of knowledge which tells you what to do in any situation. However, what it misses is that more importantly, science is a method which human beings use to try to get a better understanding of how the natural and social worlds work so as to work out what to do. Unfortunately, this understanding of science as method is lacking from the government’s response to the Covid crisis. It is a feature that is common across the Caribbean, where government policies are simply copied from abroad, usually North America and Europe, and are not informed by any scientific studies conducted by Caribbean scientists on the actual impact of Covid 19 in the Caribbean.

But without such an approach, there will be no exit from the Covid crisis. Due to the struggles of our ancestors and Errol Barrow’s government, the descendants of the enslaved Africans in this country were given mass access to secondary education. Today, more than ever, we need to draw on our ability to think critically and question everything, to make sense out of nonsense, to find our bearings in the current situation.

Under pressure from local and global elites, the government has embarked on a policy of persuading Bajans to engage in mass vaccination in the hope that this will lead to an exit from the Covid 19 nightmare. To its credit, it has not succumbed to the pressure to embark on the insane policy of vaccine coercion, which is taking hold in the region and which is exemplified in Guyana, Antigua and St Vincent and the Grenadines. But does the policy of indiscriminate mass vaccination actually make any sense? To date, according to officially provided data, just over 3% of the world’s population have tested positive for Covid. That means that 97% have not. Of that 3%, just over 2% have died as a result of Covid infection. That means that 98% of those infected have survived. As a percentage of the world’s population, 0.064% have died as a result of Covid infection. With regard to hospitalisation as a result of Covid infection, there are no global figures currently available but data from the European Medicines Agency state that around 7% of those infected in Europe and the USA, some of the areas with the worst Covid 19 outcomes, have required hospitalisation.

The question then arises as to whether mass vaccination of everyone you can lay your hands on represents a rational or scientific response to the Covid threat. In the circumstances where Barbados, like other CARICOM countries and unlike Cuba, has no capacity to produce vaccines and so must spend its time trying to get hold of these internationally, the question arises as to whether it makes good sense to use your limited supply of vaccines vaccinating people who had a low risk of developing severe Covid in order to protect them from severe Covid. Isn’t that just a waste of vaccines? Would it not make more sense to focus your limited supply of vaccines on those who actually would benefit from them? But this is where following the science comes in. But here it will require following the science as method and not as a body of knowledge which tells you what to do. According to data published by the Covid Communications Unit, as of 9 September, Barbados has had 5651positive cases and 51 deaths. There is no publicly available data on the numbers who have required hospital care as a result of Covid infection. After over 50 years of independence, isn’t this a large enough data set for those in the Ministry of Health or in the research departments of UWI to apply science as method to identify the common factors among those who have become infected and those who have progressed to serious illness and death so that this information can be used to inform the policy to combat the virus and allow for more targeted use of the vaccines?

There are those who promote mass vaccination as the silver bullet that will allow us to return to normalcy, but is this belief based on science? The data from highly vaccinated countries like Israel and Iceland suggest otherwise. With regard to our own reality, the official data published on 9 September shows that 0.094% of the vaccinated population are currently in tertiary isolation in St Lucy compared to 0.246% of the unvaccinated population. Clearly vaccines are not a silver bullet and we will need to think more widely about prevention and treatment for those who are sick. In china, the health authorities make use of traditional chines medicine along with modern medicine to treat those who are sick and in Cuba they have made use of homeopathic medicine in the same way. We will need to think outside of the box with a focus on saving the lives of the small minority who are seriously threatened by the virus but to find solutions we will need our own scientists to take up their responsibility to society and begin to carry out science as method to provide us with answers to pressing questions rather than simply repeating what they hear from North America and Europe. Then we really can follow the science with regard to Covid 19.

  • David
    September 10, 2021 6:58 AM

    As far as the blogmaster is aware the spokespeople for government and health have been using the analogy of ‘Swiss cheese”to explain to Barbadians how the layers to protect oneself against the virus should be practised. All agree there is no silver bullet. After two years thee are some learning we all should take onboard, if we are sensible about it.

  • David
    September 10, 2021 6:59 AM

    COMMUNITY DRIVE GETS GOING.

    To kick-start the COVID-19 community vaccination drive, mobile units drove into Deacons, St Michael, and Silver Hill, Christ Church, yesterday.
    The vehicle was parked at the Deacons Resource Centre around 2:30 p.m., where 61 people had already received the jab, 60 of whom took Pfizer and the other the Sinopharm vaccine.
    Today the community drive will continue in The Pine, St Michael, and Haynesville, St James, while tomorrow it will be in New Orleans, The City, and Maynards, St Peter.
    A family of three women who live in Station Hill, St Michael, who did not want to be identified, said although they were hesitant at first, they decided to take the jab because they travelled often.
    They were pleased they did not have to wait in a long line, which they said they witnessed at other centres.
    Deacons resident Angela Corbin was also happy the unit travelled to her neighbourhood.
    “I’m glad it is here because I wanted one ever since,” she said.

  • David
    September 10, 2021 7:00 AM

    QEH feeling Covid pressure

    By Colville Mounsey colvillemounsey@nationnews.com
    With the number of COVID-19 infections rising daily, resulting in more isolation facilities being stood up, a warning is coming that the human resources at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) are in danger of being overrun.
    On the same day that Government announced tougher measures, including an expanded curfew to “slow down the country” and boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Director of Medical Services at the QEH, Dr Clyde Cave, said each new isolation centre set up to manage the surge of cases was depleting the medical and ancillary staff at the hospital, making it difficult for the facility to fulfil some of its regular functions.
    In fact, the QEH has recently put out an advertisement for registered nurses, sessional nurses, graduate nurses, nursing assistants and health aides.
    Barbados recorded 632 cases of the virus in August (an average of 20 a day). So far for the month (up to Wednesday), there have been 579 infections – an average of 72 per day. There are currently 636 people in isolation. (During yesterday’s national address Minister of Health Jeffrey Bostic said there were 697 in isolation up to 6 a.m. yesterday).
    Were already stretched
    To underscore the gravity of the situation, Cave explained that prior to the pandemic, staff at the QEH, which has a capacity of 500 beds, were already stretched. That staff complement is now required to handle three times that amount, with 1 000 beds added at the various isolation facilities, such as Blackman and Gollop Primary School, The Lester Vaughan School, Queen’s College and Daryll Jordan Secondary School.
    “The setting up of those isolation facilities all came from the QEH’s resources. When you set up an isolation unit, you are taking a school and starting to put patients in it. Even if they are the tertiary patients who are not expected to be very ill, we still have to monitor them in case they get worse. We have to clean the place, we have to feed them; it is a whole big set-up even though their level of care is not as intense as if they were sick on the ward,” he told the Weekend Nation prior to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s address to the nation.
    “Even though at this stage we are making it look easy to set up these facilities, it is a lot of logistics, and those resources have to come from somewhere. As we extend to support more with COVID-19, it means that the things that we used to do have to slow down.”
    Electives backed up
    He said elective procedures, for example, were again being backed up.
    “Even before COVID we were a stretched institution and following on from the COVID spike in January, February and March, we
    are still seeing an increasing number of people with non-communicable diseases who need to have special care now. For many of them their management was not kept up with and they are still coming into the hospital, so our admissions for non-COVID-19 cases have been increased.
    “Elective procedures and surgeries have to give way to services at Harrison Point. The medical doctors also have to provide support at Harrison Point, which means things are taking a longer time to get done on the wards . . . . It is not possible for us to stretch what was already stretched in the first place, to do new services, and not expect that there is going to be an impact. We are trying to cover so many bases that we are obviously feeling the pressure, and if the numbers increase, this is obviously going to get more extreme.”
    Cave also disclosed that the hospital was bracing for increased pressure on the Accident & Emergency Department, as the sorting of people with COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 illnesses was gumming up the system, despite the major upgrades to the facility.
    “It is anticipated that the pressure is going to increase on Accident & Emergency as people become sick. The QEH has been kept COVID-free, but with people coming to the Accident & Emergency, we still have to determine if their illness is related to COVID-19, in which case they go to isolation. So that sorting out alone is taking extra time and backing up the system.”

    Source: Nation

