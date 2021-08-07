Gonsalves Struck in the Head, Who Next?

Ralph Gonsales struck in the head.

The report coming out of St. Vincent that a citizen felt emboldened to pelt an object at Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and in the process endanger his life and destabilize the country is reprehensible. We may have contrary political views but it does not mean we should disregard the fact Gonsalves’s Unity Labour Party (ULP) is a democratically elected government. What example are we setting for our children? Increasingly in the Caribbean we are witnessing behaviours associated with TV scenes depicting public disturbances from over in away. Another example of our small open societies in the Caribbean susceptible to external influences. The English speaking Caribbean has earned a reputation through the years as an area of peace (comparatively speaking) with Grenada the outlier. What happened in St. Vincent this week is an ominous sign for the region given we are battling similar issues. The lyrics of the great calypso Caribbean Man penned in 1979 should serve as a reminder.

One race (de Caribbean man)
From de same place (de Caribbean man)
Dat make de same trip (de Caribbean man)
On de same ship (de Caribbean man)
So we must push one common intention
Is for a better life in de region
For we woman, and we children
Dat must be de ambition of de Caribbean man
De Caribbean man, de Caribbean man

Songwriter: Sawandi Cassell

The world is struggling to protect citizens during the pandemic. It is reported over 4 million people have died since the outbreak of Covid 19. The virus has had the effect of stalling the global economy and in the process crippled Small Island Developing States (SIDs) like St. Vincent, Barbados and others. Before the pandemic our economic and social landscape was under stress. As developed and undeveloped countries respond to outbreak after outbreak of Covid 19, public health policy to fight the virus has not earned the trust of some members of the public. The issue has escalated to a point where the rights of individuals are challenging government’s obligation to enforce an effective national health policy. Members of the medical fraternity are divided, governments have been administering different approaches, individuals are conflicted on the best options to take to fight Covid 19. Unfortunately the matter has been politicised and the voice of the scientists have been trivialized. There will always be those who are anti this and anti that- this has been the case from time immemorial.

To ask for calm at a time various interest groups (including political parties) prefer to engage in rambunctious behaviour will be a struggle. One suspects it will get worse before it gets better. Many of our islands support service economies and will be directly impacted based on our ability to curb Covid 19 infections and in the process prevent failed state status. How long can our governments continue to pay the salaries of bloated public service employees. How long will private sector companies draw down on reserves and declining rate of returns on equity? Is the proverbial crap is about to hit the fan?

The Barbados government is currently working on a legal document to consider mandatory vaccinations that was promised to key stakeholders yesterday. Yesterday CNN in the USA fired 3 unvaccinated employees who entered the workplace violating policy. Buckle up!

The blogmaster thought the following read a useful exercise, a break from the vitriol.

Mandatory vaccination, including for COVID-19, can be ethically justified if the threat to public health is grave, the confidence in safety and effectiveness is high, the expected utility of mandatory vaccination is greater than the alternatives, and the penalties or costs for non-compliance are proportionate. I describe an algorithm for justified mandatory vaccination. Penalties or costs could include withholding of benefits, imposition of fines, provision of community service or loss of freedoms. I argue that under conditions of risk or perceived risk of a novel vaccination, a system of payment for risk in vaccination may be superior. I defend a payment model against various objections, including that it constitutes coercion and undermines solidarity. I argue that payment can be in cash or in kind, and opportunity for altruistic vaccinations can be preserved by offering people who have been vaccinated the opportunity to donate any cash payment back to the health service.

Read full text: Good reasons to vaccinate: mandatory or payment for risk?
  • David
    August 7, 2021 5:28 AM

    JAB OR JOB!

    By Colville Mounsey colvillemounsey@nationnews.com
    St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is urging Barbados to follow his country’s amendments to its Public Health Act to give workers the choice between taking the COVID-19 vaccine or losing their jobs.
    He is maintaining this stance even though the move has sparked widespread outrage which led to him sustaining an injury at the hands of a group of angry protesters on the streets of Kingstown on Thursday.
    He had to be flown here for medical attention.
    Barbados is grappling with the legality of whether employers could present their workers with the option of taking the vaccine or paying for a PCR test on a regular basis, a matter which will now be the subject of discussions and consultations across the country from next week.
    A group calling itself the Barbados Concerned Citizens Against Mandated and Coerced Vaccination has planned a “peaceful protest” in Bridgetown this morning against any move to force Barbadians’ hands.
    In an interview with the Saturday Sun yesterday, Gonsalves said that contrary to what some were propagating, the measures were not compelling anyone to do anything, but rather presenting people with options.
    His government is proposing to remove the word “voluntary” from a section of the law that speaks to vaccination against an illness that has triggered the declaration of a public health emergency, as is the case with COVID-19.
    “I really think our system is a good example for Barbados or any island in the region to follow. It is a nuanced approach; it is not compulsory in any way. It is a choice because you might be able to work elsewhere; there is no compulsion. There are some persons protesting but it is a very small protest and not one of any significance. I expect things to quiet down when the measures have passed,” he said.
    The longest serving regional leader was walking into Parliament in Kingstown, where the amendments were being debated, when he was struck in the head by one of the objects being hurled by the protesters. Gonsalves was whisked away by his security detail, shirt bloodied from the wound, to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for a cut to the head.
    He was flown into Barbados for an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), after which it was declared that he had no neurological problems from the injury. However, he was diagnosed with a concussion and has to be monitored for the next four to six weeks.
    The Vincentian Prime Minister said there was nothing in the regulations for people to get bent out of shape over, stressing that civil liberties of the citizenry were not being infringed upon.
    “Our bill is designed to tidy things up. We are going to issue regulations, statutory rules and order in relation to the front-line persons. The amendments are just clearing up any possible confusion between two sections in the law, which would then allow us to make these regulations.
    “We are going by regulations and not by statute. Those regulations are still being drafted but among them would certainly be doctors, nurses and other front line workers, giving them the choice of either taking the vaccine or
    not. If you decide that you are not taking it, then you get a job elsewhere.”
    Gonsalves noted there were exemptions to the jab or job choice on medical or religious grounds.
    “You could be exempted from the requirement if you have a medical certificate showing that your medical condition is such that you can’t take the vaccine. Exemptions would also apply if you have deeply held religious beliefs, but it would be part of the rule that if the employer cannot make an accommodation to have you elsewhere, then you choose your religion or you choose your job,” he said.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    August 7, 2021 5:29 AM

    Deadline missed

    By Colville Mounsey colvillemounsey@nationnews.com
    Government’s plans to get the ball rolling on whether the country will be going the route of mandatory vaccinations appear to have missed the deadline for the submission of one key document, which is supposed to inform a series of sectoral and national consultations from next week.
    A number of people representing various members of the Social Partnership confirmed yesterday that the promised legal opinion on the controversial subject, which was to be prepared and submitted by August 6, had not been delivered.
    According to one source who spoke to the Saturday Sun on the condition of anonymity, with tensions continuously rising each day that passes without clarity on the issue, the harder it is going to be to achieve consensus eventually.
    “We checked our emails right up until the end of business today [yesterday] and nothing came in. I made some calls to few other members of the Social Partnership and they did not receive anything either. I am a bit disappointed that we did not get that opinion today because that document is going to inform our talks going forward if we have any chance of achieving success,” the source said.
    When contacted, Acting Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams said the document has not been completed.
    “As soon as the legal opinion is complete, it will be sent out to the Social Partnership, but I can confirm that it has not been sent out as yet. I can assure that when it is finished, it will be sent out to the Social Partnership and there will be full discussion in the town hall meetings on both sides,” he said.
    Following a Social Partnership meeting held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre on July 27, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said that she was holding out hope of a consensus among the social partners and the country on the issue which has been the subject of national debate.
    “We have agreed on a
    process that will guide us as we go forward, particularly on this difficult and challenging issue of COVID-19 vaccination and testing . . . . We have agreed that the Attorney General will prepare a legal opinion looking at both civil and criminal liability with respect to aspects of mandatory vaccinations and mandatory testing or failure thereto. We expect that the opinion will be made available to us on or before August 6, and that would then trigger a process that would involve both sectoral and national consultations in the ensuing weeks,” Mottley said.
    The Prime Minister explained that consultation would continue with the Social Partnership, which would be led by a team of ministers. The sectoral discussions would be led by Minister of Labour Colin Jordan and Minister of Home Affairs Wilfred Abrahams.
    She also said the national consultation would be led by Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw, who is acting as Prime Minister as she [Mottley] would be on vacation.
    Those sessions, in the form of town hall meetings, begin from next week, with the first on Monday at Alexandra School in St Peter from 5 p.m. A maximum of 80 people will be allowed to give their submissions face to face, while all others will be accommodated via Zoom.
    The other meetings are scheduled for Princess Margaret Secondary on August 11, Deighton Griffith Secondary School on August 16 and Combermere School on August 18.


    Source: Nation

  • David
    August 7, 2021 5:35 AM

    No violence allowed at protest – organizer

    Article by Anesta Henry
    Published on August 7, 2021

    No violence will be tolerated at Saturday’s march against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations of frontline workers, its organizer has declared.

    According to Winston Clarke, a member of the self-styled Barbados Concerned Citizens Group that has organized the morning march from Pelican Village to Independence Square, Thursday’s assault against Vincentian Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves won’t be replicated here.

    Clarke told Barbados TODAY that no such incident is likely to happen in Barbados where he suggested there is a completely different culture.

    He said: “Our walk is going to be a peaceful walk. We will have people in place to ensure that no disruptive element comes within the fold to cause any problems whatsoever. We will have marshals, we will have security, we have all the infrastructure in place for any eventualities.

    “Our goal is to ensure that the Government and the private sector, or the social partners as they call themselves, see the amount of us there are and realize that if we decide that we will boycott and stop buying from them, or stop doing certain things, we can break this economy right down. We are a force to be reckoned.”

    Prime Minister Gonsalves, 74, was struck on the head with an object hurled by a protestor when he attempted to enter the House of Assembly in Kingstown. The protest, against changes to the country’s Public Health Act that would require frontline government workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine if they want to stay on the job, was led by the main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) and two public sector unions.

    However, Clarke insisted that “at our walk there will violence whatsoever”. “There will be no disorderly conduct or swearing because, remember, we are primarily a group of religious organizations together, along with grassroots organizations and private enterprises. We will have people who are heads of certain religious sectors who will be at the head of the walk,” he said.

    The protest coalition includes a group representing the Rastafarian movement which has declared itself anti-vaccine and the local branch of the US-based Nation of Islam.

    anestahenry@barbadostoday.bb

  • David
    August 7, 2021 5:36 AM

    Analyst says opposition parties seek ‘juicy opportunity’ in vax debate

    Article by Kareem Smith

    Published on August 7, 2021

    Mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 developed into a full-blown political tug-of-war on Friday as critics of the government sought to build opposition to the measure even as mandates sweep across a virus-torn region.

    As a collection of anti-mandate advocates joined by anti-vaxxers moved to frame the issue as people’s right to autonomy over their bodies, president of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Verla DePeiza warned against hasty moves toward mandatory vaccination.

    But a prominent political analyst cast the mandates as a politicized issue in which opposition parties sense a “juicy political opportunity”.

    Expressing “alarm” and “dismay” at the violent demonstrations that left Vincentian Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves injured on Thursday, DePeiza suggested that regional governments seek to allay the fears of the masses instead of compounding them.

    She told Barbados TODAY: “Prime Minister Gonsalves could have died yesterday. A blow to the head is significant and that should be a sobering moment for all of us as to how we respond in stressful situations. But in terms of the meat of the matter and what is under discussion across the region, we have to recognize that the entire COVID experience has been a nervous one for our people and, as leaders, it is for us to be allaying their fears, not adding to them.

    “I honestly hoped that we had scaled that fence and moved forward, but [protest] usually is a moment of last resort for a people and I truly hope that Barbados has not reached that stage, that we can still have the dialogue and reason and that we can have a type of leadership that allows for dissenting voices to be heard whilst educating them, to put people in a way to make informed decisions. That truly is it.”

    As social and religious groups prepare to march the streets of Bridgetown on Saturday opposing mandatory vaccines, the DLP president slammed the Government’s plan to seek a legal opinion on the issue.

    “This is an instance where you must lead from the front because this is the responsibility of the Government, and anytime you are looking to force a position, you have stepped away from democratic principles,” DePeiza said.

    “We also have to be cognizant of the fact that we are dealing with a more astute and sophisticated Barbados than we did back in the 60s and the 70s when we brought in certain mandatory vaccines. More information, as well as misinformation, is out there that people can source for themselves. Therefore, the way to deal with it is to be ahead of the game.

    “We did not do that and it was concerning and remains concerning that Government would feel the need to go the route of seeking an opinion on whether or not they can have mandatory vaccines. There is no need to get a legal opinion on what we already know the Government can do; it is about whether or not Government should do it.”

    Violent protests in Kingstown boiled over on Thursday when Members of Parliament entered the lower house to debate the Public Health (Amendment) Act which has been widely viewed as a move toward forced vaccinations.

    But political scientist Peter Wickham noted that the actions being taken by the Gonsalves administration are no different to vaccine measures being taken across the region and in many developed countries including Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

    Wickham contended that the Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) is attempting to use “convenient political issues” like the COVID situation to “manipulate public opinion”.

    “So this idea that this government is dictatorial and high handed and all of those things, I reject all of those ideas because it is not grounded in any evidence,” Wickham told Barbados TODAY.

    “We are having a situation now where people are saying that the Mottley administration is high handed because it is pursuing a republic without a referendum and the evidence would suggest that several governments have done so without necessarily seeking the blessing of the public in a referendum.

    “So, I think it is a careful manipulation of the circumstances to bring this idea that the Ralph Gonsalves government is behaving in a way that is distinctively different. And I am not buying it, because there is really no evidence to support that and I challenge anyone to say to me which government in the Caribbean has handled the situation differently,” Wickham added.

    He has described Government’s national consultation, particularly at the level of the Social Partnership, as delaying the inevitable move toward vaccinations.

    Wickham added that numerous other underlying factors, like dwindling popular support for the Gonsalves administration, distinguish the Vincentian experience from the situation in Barbados. He also said that Saturday’s protest here is less likely to result in disruption due to a seemingly gentler approach to the issue by the Mottley administration.

    “I think Prime Minister Mottley understands that the Social Partnership is a far better tool to manage these kinds of situations than having a government essentially make those kinds of positions. The challenge is that in most islands you don’t have the level of consensus that will allow for that and the morsel of political opportunity is very juicy and as a result, people are coming forward and acting on it,” he said.

    “My feeling, however, is that the Social Partnership will not achieve consensus on the way forward and the Mottley administration will have to act and any protest will have to be responded to in a way that suggests that there is nothing wrong with peaceful protest, but certainly civil disobedience of that level, bad behaviour and what not cannot be tolerated at this time.”

    On the developments in Kingstown, the pollster said he believes that the relatively ‘young’ Gonsalves administration that is in the early stages of a new term will recover from Thursday’s protests.

    Said Wickham: “I think that as a result of this, a number of people will check themselves and say ‘look, maybe some people have gone too far’ and maybe the leaders of it will actually sit and take stock.

    “To me it will be very difficult in the wake of this for these same individuals to mount a protest again and be seen as anything legitimate, largely because there was an element of lawlessness. So if their intention was to spark a civil uprising, I believe it has had a reverse effect.”

    kareemsmith@barbadostoday.bb

  • David
    August 7, 2021 5:37 AM

  • David
    August 7, 2021 5:39 AM

    Mandatory vaccination, to rescuing the economy in the era of vaccine hesitancy and skepticism
    Fri, 08/06/2021 – 5:42am

    Public health measures often were mandated by governments to protect the wellbeing of individuals or communities. Such policies can be ethically justified, as they may be crucial to protect the health and wellbeing of the public. Although vaccines are one of the most effective tools for protecting people against COVID-19, vaccines alone won’t stop the community transmission and we need to ensure that people follow the public health measures. People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, practice hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, physical distancing and avoid crowding. This continues to be extremely important, even if you are vaccinated, when you are dealing with on-going community transmission.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) in its policy brief of April 2021 stated “ … because policies that mandate an action or behavior interfere with individual liberty and autonomy, they should seek to balance communal well-being with individual liberties”…. It further describes… “while interfering with individual liberty does not in itself make a policy intervention unjustified, such policies raise a number of ethical considerations and concerns and should be justified by advancing another valuable social goal, like protecting public health”.

    In the last month and more so very recently the Covid-19 vaccination policy debates in Barbados and Eastern Caribbean Countries have shifted. Some public and private businesses are ‘mandating’ employees to be vaccinated. These new workplace policies articulate direct or indirect threats of imposing restrictions in cases of non-compliance and require unvaccinated to produce a negative RT-PCR-test for SARS-Cov-2 at their own expense. The policies also state that the PCR-test must be taken on periodic intervals before resuming at their place of employment. This mandatory requirement of vaccination makes it a legal condition for continued employment i.e., enforced by threat or restrictions.

    Such policies are not uncommon; although it should be noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not presently support the direction of mandates for COVID-19 vaccination, having argued that it is better to work on information campaigns and making vaccines accessible to all.

    When to make vaccination mandatory?

    SARS-CoV-2 infection of high-risk workers constitutes a transmission risk to other staff, consumers, and the community at large. According to the global health architecture, mandatory vaccination should be considered only if it is necessary for, and proportionate to, the achievement of an important public health goal (including socioeconomic goals) identified by a legitimate public health authority. As mandates represent a policy option that interferes with individual liberty and autonomy, they should be considered only if they would increase the prevention of significant Covid-19 risks of illness and death and/or promote significant and unequivocal public health benefits.

    A study conducted by PAHO team in the Caribbean revealed that 23% of nurses and doctors are hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccines. If important public health objectives cannot be achieved without a mandate – for instance, if a substantial portion of individuals are able but unwilling to be vaccinated and this is likely to result in significant risks of harm – their concerns should be addressed, proactively if possible. Even when the vaccine is considered sufficiently safe, mandatory vaccination should be implemented with no-fault compensation schemes to address any vaccine-related harm that might occur. A relevant body should pay compensation to a worker suffering injury, loss or damage secondary to a vaccine where vaccination has been made a condition of employment, with liability extending for the life of the worker even if the worker is no longer rendering services. Where employee vaccination is mandated, organizations may become liable for any adverse outcomes of vaccination. This is important, as it would be unfair to require people who experience vaccine-related harm to seek legal remedy from harm resulting from a mandatory intervention.

    Vaccine safety

    WHO in its policy brief states, “if mandatory vaccination is considered necessary to interrupt transmission chains and prevent harm to others, there should be sufficient evidence that the vaccine is efficacious in preventing serious infection and/or transmission.” Alternatively, if a mandate is considered necessary to prevent hospitalization and protect the capacity of the acute health care system, there should be sufficient evidence that the vaccine is efficacious in reducing hospitalization. Policymakers should carefully consider whether vaccines authorized for emergency or conditional use meet evidentiary thresholds for efficacy and effectiveness sufficient for a mandate. We should not mandate vaccination of all employees without taking into consideration certain risk factors such as pregnancy, age of the worker, health conditions, valid medical reasons, etc. To date all seven WHO emergency use authorized COVID-19 vaccines have shown to be safe and efficacious in preventing transmission, severe disease and death, and it is clear that vaccine supply will continue to increase globally, albeit inequitably.

    Vaccine supply

    In the last seven months over 3.7 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in 216 countries, areas, and territories. Pace highly inequitable, 1.6 doses per 100 persons in low-income countries and 91.6 does per 100 persons in high income countries. The absence of a sufficient supply and reasonable, free access would not only render a mandate ineffective in achieving vaccine uptake but would create an unduly burdensome and unfair demand on those who are required to be vaccinated but are unable to access the vaccine. Such a mandate would threaten to exacerbate social inequity in access to health care. Vaccination mandates for general adult populations are rare. In the absence of a sufficient, reliable vaccine supply that would permit every eligible member of the public to be vaccinated, a mandate for the general public would fail to address ethical consideration regarding sufficient supply. Even if there is a sufficient, reliable vaccine supply, policymakers should consider whether mandatory vaccination of the general population is necessary and proportionate to achieve intended public health goals. Vaccines should be prioritized in countries with limited supply for maximum public health impact, considering the most recent evidence on COVID-19 vaccines and on the ongoing supply constraint issues. Booster doses should also be taken into consideration.

    Public trust

    Legitimate public health authorities have a duty to carefully consider the effect that mandating vaccination could have on public confidence and public trust, and particularly on confidence in the scientific community and public trust in vaccination generally. If such a policy threatens to undermine confidence and public trust, it might affect both vaccine uptake and adherence to other important public health measures, which can have an enduring effect. Vaccine hesitancy may be stronger in such populations and may not be restricted to concerns of safety and efficacy, as mistrust in authorities may be rooted in histories of unethical medical and public health policies and practices as well as structural inequity. Such populations may regard mandatory vaccination as another form of inequity or oppression, making it more difficult for them to access jobs and essential services. Healthcare providers should engage in a friendly discussion with vaccine-hesitant individuals, soliciting their perspectives, acknowledging their worries, and explaining scientific rationales.

    Policy makers should encourage voluntary vaccination against COVID-19 before contemplating mandatory vaccination. Efforts should be made to demonstrate the benefit and safety of vaccines for the greatest possible acceptance of vaccination. Vaccines work and are safe.


    Source: Barbados Advocate

  • David
    August 7, 2021 5:42 AM

    Study finds links between pandemic shutdown and childhood obesity

  • angela cox
    August 7, 2021 5:46 AM

    The stalling effect by govt to handle this issue is not going to help
    The longer it takes for govt to issue a policy
    The more the frustration level of the people grows to a boiling point
    These small island govts are likened to blind mice
    What is now happening should be squarely blamed on their shoulders
    The Cartibbean Islands rather than pursue a collective unified policy of closing their borders pursue a path of collectively ignoring the warning signs which were coming from hard hit international countries
    allowing the virus into their countries
    Now the sh..it has hit the fan the call for the citizens to obey or else is not sitting well in the minds of the people who in a unified manner says He’ll No and takes to protest to show their disgust and disapproval of govt policies
    COVID DID NOT LAND ON THESE SMALL ISLANDS
    GOVT ALLOW COVID TO USE COVID AS A LANDING SITE ON THEIR COUNTRIES

  • Pachamama
    August 7, 2021 5:59 AM

    David
    Was it not more “reprehensible” for Gonzales and a Mottley band of the misleadership class to interfere in the Guyana elections.

    In that matter you sounded no threat to what you see as an undemocratic tradition.

    This writer has no mercy for Gonsalves. These are the chickens coming home to roost

    Violence whether diplomatic, physical economic, political, emotional, sexual or military begets violence. It’s high time these scales were brought into balance. Not only in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

    This wound is surely not the result of one of the billions of rounded stones found in SVG and highly amenable to fitting into the hand representing a sophisticated arsenal of missiles for Bajans should our great rock-throwing tradition still be active.

  • David
    August 7, 2021 6:10 AM

    @Pacha

    Guyana is a basket case.

  • WURA-War-on-U
    August 7, 2021 6:14 AM

    so why is gonsalves interfering in Barbados’ business…unlike him, although i can’t stand politicians, but these know they are walking a tight rope regarding international law and human rights that clowns like him disregard for Black people, the difference is that Mia et al WILL NOT GET AWAY WITH IT THIS TIME…..

    “This writer has no mercy for Gonsalves. These are the chickens coming home to roost”

    don’t know why anyone would care about that human rights violator….his bullying his way into mandatory vaccinations earned him what he got..

    again, the fact that he was once deported from Barbados and WHY should be questioned and EXPOSED…

    “Policy makers should encourage voluntary vaccination against COVID-19 before contemplating mandatory vaccination. Efforts should be made to demonstrate the benefit and safety of vaccines for the greatest possible acceptance of vaccination. Vaccines work and are safe.”

    again…..various vaccines should be made available…

    people with certain underlying conditions can only safely take a CERTAIN VACCINE…on ADVICE FROM THEIR DOCTORS…..and their doctors should be the ones administering it, takes away liability from the government….or they can follow gonsalves and bully people and see how it ends..

    same for people with allergies etc..

    same for others with this and that……. it varies and so should the vaccines…

  • angela cox
    August 7, 2021 6:19 AM

    This saga reminds me of David and Goliath
    When the natives nerves have reached the boiling point of no return
    The honourable and right thing is to resign
    Conflict and resolution does not mix
    Past time small island govt get their houses in order
    RG chasing money and oblivious to the plight of SV people plight and all other concerns lead to a dangerous attack on Gonsalves
    Time for govt to decide whose side their on

