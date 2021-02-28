Sweet Sunday Sermon – 2 Timothy 2: 1-7

Submitted by Dr. GP

For the last 15 months or so, I have faithfully submitted a Bible Study of some kind to be presented on the Barbados Underground platform.

Most of these are power point presentations that I have previously delivered to audiences in my local church in Central Florid, some are quite new.

I have also presented excerpts of material that I wrote while studying in online seminary twenty years ago, and a few were copied because of the extrinsic value within them.

Since none of my work is copyrighted, readers are free to use any of my material judiciously in their efforts to share the Word of God, or in their endeavours to be Philologi. As I have freely been given, so do I freely give.

This week we will share some thoughts on 2 Timothy 2: 1-7, on the Qualities of a Faithful Christian Worker. In an ungodly and antagonistic world, believers must be strong servants or ministers who faithfully serve God and others. In an ungodly and antagonistic world, believers must be strong servants or ministers who faithfully serve God and others.

In this study of 2 Timothy 2: 1-7, we will harp on the disciplines of a strong servant or minister of Christ, that can be discerned from the first 7 verses of this chapter and the instructions that tell us how we can become one. Paul asserts that A Strong Minister Relies on God’s Grace v1, Faithfully Teaches God’s Word v2, Demonstrates the Attitude of a Good Soldier v3-4, Competes Like an Athlete According to God’s Rules v5, Is Like a Hardworking Farmer v6, and is a Faithful Bible Student v7.