Sweet Sunday Sermon – Approved and Disapproved Workers and Using the Bible Properly

Submitted by Dr. GP

In February a group of men decided to convene a Bible Reading on Sunday evenings via zoom. Ideally, at a Bible Reading, the participants usually come prepared, to discuss the selected passage, having meditated on, and researched the selected passage and any obvious related collateral scriptures, and they usually come to a consensus during the proceedings. When 2 Timothy was selected, I wondered why. But God’s prescient hand has been revealed to me as I have prepared my notes for each session, and presented them here on Sweet Sunday Sermon.

This week we will explore 2 Timothy 2:14,and 16-19, under the title Approved and Disapproved Workers and Using the Bible Properly.