Sweet Sunday Sermon – Philosophy of teaching: 2 Timothy 2 versus 2

Submitted by Doc GP

Last week we harped on 1Peter 2 v2 on the need for spiritual neonates to desire the sincere milk of the Word of God. This week we will look at 2 Timothy 2 v 2, where the injunction is that believers ought to faithfully teach others what they have learned from those who have preceded them in the long train of people who had been entrusted with God’s Words for the purpose of passing these precious truths to others.