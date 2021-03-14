Sweet Sunday Sermon – Study to shew thyself approved unto God

Posted on by 5 comments
Submitted by Dr. GP

2 Timothy 2 v 15 is certainly one of my favourite Bible verses. As the Apostle Paul  approached death he wrote  the letter to his protege Timothy which we know as 2 Timothy. In chapter two of this missive he gives the philosophy of education of any sort,  i. e  And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also. In other words, knowledge and instruction must always be passed on the faithful trustworthy persons, who would pass such information on to  other faithful trustworthy persons, in a chain.

At verse 15, Paul asserts that to do this well, one must practice the discipline and endurance of a farmer, a soldier and an athlete and STUDY! Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.

This week’s Sweet Sunday Sermon are my notes on this verse, and  is thus entitled “Study to shew thyself approved unto God”

Study to shew thyself approved unto GodDownload

tagged with

5 comments

  • Pachamama
    March 14, 2021 6:27 AM

    Neither timothy nor paul ever existed. And these alleged invitations and dogmas are no more than the propaganda of papal fiction writers.

    Until the well-educated in ignorance georgie porgy can disabuse his demented mind of these unrealities sanity will be forever elusive.

    Like

  • WURA-War-on-U
    March 14, 2021 7:08 AM

    The original prophets.

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    March 14, 2021 7:16 AM

    Mtana Ka Ma (Thina Siyazalana)

    Like

  • WURA-War-on-U
    March 14, 2021 7:24 AM

    Reality.

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    March 14, 2021 7:40 AM

    They say BU and SSS is like playing sport
    but wait a mo
    my comment on the colonial shitstem got got
    Comments are turned off. Learn more

    South African Sport Anthem Lyrics (gwijo)

    Zumpeeeee mntaka Mama
    Ndikhumbula abazali bam
    Zumpeeee haaaa (ooh yihoo)
    Ufike izolo mntaka Mama

    Tala lala lala lalaaa
    Zumpeeeee mntaka Mama
    (Tala lala)
    Ndikhumbula abazali bam
    Zumpeeee haaaa (ooh yihoo)
    Ufike izolo mntaka Mama

    Ohh Thina siyazalana Maa
    Zumpeeeee (ohh iyeee) mntaka Mama
    Ndimbona ‘zomnika uthando
    Zumpeeeee haaa (ohh iyhooo)
    Ufike izolo mntaka Mama

    Thina siyazalana Maa
    Zummm mmmm (ohh iyeee heee)
    Ohh Iyeee, Ohh iyhooo
    Thina siyazalana Maa
    Zummm mmmm (ohh iyeee) (mntaka Mama)
    Ohh Iyeee, Ohh iyhooo

    GQABHUKAAAAA!

    google translate

    Zumpeeeee baby Mama
    I miss my parents
    Zumpeeee haaaa (ooh yihoo)
    You came yesterday, Mama

    Tala lala lala lalaaa
    Zumpeeeee baby Mama
    (Tala lala)
    I miss my parents
    Zumpeeee haaaa (ooh yihoo)
    You came yesterday, Mama

    Ohh We are related Maa
    Zumpeeeee (ohh iyeee) bird Mama
    I see her ‘give her love
    Zumpeeeee haaa (ohh iyhooo)
    You came yesterday, Mama

    We are related to Maa
    Zummm mmmm (ohh iyeee heee)
    Ohh Iyeee, Ohh iyhooo
    We are related to Maa
    Zummm mmmm (ohh iyeee) (bird Mama)
    Ohh Iyeee, Ohh iyhooo

    GQABHUKAAAAA!

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s