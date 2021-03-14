Sweet Sunday Sermon – Study to shew thyself approved unto God

Submitted by Dr. GP

2 Timothy 2 v 15 is certainly one of my favourite Bible verses. As the Apostle Paul approached death he wrote the letter to his protege Timothy which we know as 2 Timothy. In chapter two of this missive he gives the philosophy of education of any sort, i. e And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also. In other words, knowledge and instruction must always be passed on the faithful trustworthy persons, who would pass such information on to other faithful trustworthy persons, in a chain.

At verse 15, Paul asserts that to do this well, one must practice the discipline and endurance of a farmer, a soldier and an athlete and STUDY! Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.

This week’s Sweet Sunday Sermon are my notes on this verse, and is thus entitled “Study to shew thyself approved unto God”