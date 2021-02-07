Sweet Sunday Sermon – An exegesis of 1 PETER 2:2
Submitted by Dr. GP
In the same way that in the natural realm (in nature) mammals need and seek mother’s milk for their physical or natural growth and development, in like manner spiritual neonates or newborn believers must desire spiritual milk- the milk of the Word for their spiritual growth and development.
There is an ocean of difference between what the lazy contributor referred to spiritual milk verses religious milk.
Lies and more lies from GP, his sources of doctrine and they trite sayings.
Humans are the only mammals which drink the milk of another.
GP looking for milk and honey but will be cut off!
