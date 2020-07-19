Sweet Sunday Sermon – The Ritual of the “Scapegoat”

Submitted by Dr. GP

There are many words and phrases that we commonly use that originate in the Bible.

For example, the word “sincere” which is found in 1Peter 2:2 to describe “the milk of the word,” is a transliteration of two Latin words “sine” (without) and “cere” (wax.)

In days of old, when charlatan potters would gloss over their impaired pottery with wax before they tried to sell them, more honest potters who sold perfect pottery, advertised their ware as “sine cere”.

Today, we will state the etymology of the word “scapegoat” and exegete the passage in the Bible where this word occurs, and the passage where such a goat was used in a ceremony, and explain the significance of the passage, sincerely (“sine” (without) and cere (wax.)