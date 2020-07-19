Sweet Sunday Sermon – The Ritual of the “Scapegoat”

Submitted by Dr. GP
There are many words and phrases that we commonly use that originate in the Bible.
For example, the word “sincere” which is found in 1Peter 2:2 to describe “the milk of the word,” is a transliteration of two Latin words “sine” (without) and “cere” (wax.)
In days of old, when charlatan potters would gloss over their impaired pottery with wax before they tried to sell them, more honest potters who sold perfect pottery, advertised their ware as “sine cere”.
Today, we will state the etymology of the word “scapegoat” and exegete the passage in the Bible where this word occurs, and the passage where such a goat was used in a ceremony, and explain the significance of the passage, sincerely (“sine” (without) and cere (wax.)
  • Pachamama
    July 19, 2020 7:07 AM

    ”””’There are many words and phrases that we commonly use that originate in the Bible.”””’
    What a devine pot of bovine excrement!
    Indeed, people who so think are eligible for the boiling in that pot of excrement which the liars who are said to have written the Book of Lies desired for the One they have yet to recognize as Mahdi.
    There is nothing which ‘originates’ in that Book of Lies. Nothing!!!!!!!!!

