Happy Lockdown

Submitted by Grenville Phillips II

At the last lockdown, we advised that persons be allowed to be productive at home. It seems that this advice will not be considered during this lockdown either. So, each family must break for themselves.

1. We recommended that computer stores remain open, so that persons could get any ink cartridges, paper, and computer supplies that they may require, especially with students using up the ink and people working from home.

Since computer stores must close, go and purchase ink and paper for your printer. Also, buy additional batteries (or rechargeable batteries and a charger) if you have a wireless mouse.

2. We recommended that hardware and equipment rental stores remain open, so that people can debush, and do repairs in and around their house.

Since such stores must close, go and purchase some silicone (and the dispenser), crack-repair filler, tile grout, brushing solution/paint, brushes, sand paper, etc. Also, for any leaking pipes, purchase some faucet kits and toilet kits, etc.

3. Check all door hinges. If screws are missing, then take one out, take it to the hardware store and get similar. If they are corroding, then replace them with stainless steel. Use the right screw drivers. If you do not have pliers, get one.

4. You should install bolts on your external doors (top and bottom). So, purchase some 10 mm diameter stainless steel or brass bolts (depending on your interior decorations), and install them. You may need a drill.

5. Check all lights. If bulbs are flickering, replace them. Also, get some additional bulbs in case any stop working during the lockdown.

6. Check all light switch covers. Sometimes those screws go missing. Buy and install all missing screws.

7. Check all screws in your window frames. If any are corroding, replace all of them with stainless steel.

8. Generally, check any unfinished, or poorly finished work in your house, buy the proper tool and materials, educate yourself, and give it a try.

Please note:

a) You should not try any electrical wiring.

b) If you only have one bathroom, then perhaps you should let it leak until a plumber can fix it – you do not want to be without a bathroom during lockdown.

c) Do not do any work on or under your roof. The risk of falling is high.

d) If you do not regularly use power tools, then stick to hand tools. Generally, do not do any dangerous work.

Happy lockdown peoples.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com