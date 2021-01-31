Happy Lockdown

Submitted by Grenville Phillips II

At the last lockdown, we advised that persons be allowed to be productive at home. It seems that this advice will not be considered during this lockdown either. So, each family must break for themselves.
1. We recommended that computer stores remain open, so that persons could get any ink cartridges, paper, and computer supplies that they may require, especially with students using up the ink and people working from home.
Since computer stores must close, go and purchase ink and paper for your printer. Also, buy additional batteries (or rechargeable batteries and a charger) if you have a wireless mouse.
2. We recommended that hardware and equipment rental stores remain open, so that people can debush, and do repairs in and around their house.
Since such stores must close, go and purchase some silicone (and the dispenser), crack-repair filler, tile grout, brushing solution/paint, brushes, sand paper, etc. Also, for any leaking pipes, purchase some faucet kits and toilet kits, etc.
3. Check all door hinges. If screws are missing, then take one out, take it to the hardware store and get similar. If they are corroding, then replace them with stainless steel. Use the right screw drivers. If you do not have pliers, get one.
4. You should install bolts on your external doors (top and bottom). So, purchase some 10 mm diameter stainless steel or brass bolts (depending on your interior decorations), and install them. You may need a drill.
5. Check all lights. If bulbs are flickering, replace them. Also, get some additional bulbs in case any stop working during the lockdown.
6. Check all light switch covers. Sometimes those screws go missing. Buy and install all missing screws.

7. Check all screws in your window frames. If any are corroding, replace all of them with stainless steel.

8. Generally, check any unfinished, or poorly finished work in your house, buy the proper tool and materials, educate yourself, and give it a try.

Please note:
a) You should not try any electrical wiring.
b) If you only have one bathroom, then perhaps you should let it leak until a plumber can fix it – you do not want to be without a bathroom during lockdown.

c) Do not do any work on or under your roof. The risk of falling is high.
d) If you do not regularly use power tools, then stick to hand tools. Generally, do not do any dangerous work.
Happy lockdown peoples.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com

  • David
    January 31, 2021 6:29 AM

    THE DIRECTIVES
    Attorney General Dale Marshall last night outlined a number of directives that will take effect from Wednesday and continue until February 17.
    During a national televised press conference he said every non-essential service shall remain closed, except the following which may open only as specified:
    • Abattoirs, hatcheries and poultry processors, will be opened between 7 a.m and 6 p.m.
    • Bakeries and bread depots for the sale of bread, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
    • Bakeries for the baking of bread, between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Banks and credit unions will be closed from Wednesday to February 10 (no face to face services).
    • From February 11, banks and credit unions will resume retail banking;
    • Bill payment services such as SurePay, can operate between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday only.

    Cleaning services that clean for essential services and businesses as well as any commercial properties that require cleaning for environmental purposes, will operate between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
    • Delivery services for groceries, fruits, vegetables and medical supplies, can operate between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
    • Distributive traders supplying goods to essential services and businesses will work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m..

    Farms will operate between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
    • Fuel manufacturers, fuel storage facilities and fuel distributors can work the entire day.

    Gasoline stations will open for the sale of products relating to motor vehicles, petroleum products, including liquefied petroleum gas and for the sale of top-ups for mobile telephones and pharmaceuticals (but not for the sale of products for human consumption, including liquor), between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

    Hotels, villas and other rental accommodation (excluding gaming rooms, spa, gyms and discotheques), restaurants will open for room service only, for the entire day.
    • Manufacturing companies for the production of goods for export, will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Pharmaceutical manufacturers, manufacturers of beverages and dairy products, food processors and food distributors, can operate between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m..
    • Pharmacies for personal shopping and the filling of prescriptions, can open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

    Minimarts, that are exempted from this directive, can open operate between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Minimarts that are not exempted and those shops commonly called “corner shops”, “rum shops” and “village shops” shall remain closed. A list of the exempted minimarts shall be published in the daily newspapers circulating in Barbados.

    Private veterinary services can as needed;

    Sugar factories can work for the entire day;
    • Supermarkets can operate between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for in-store shopping, Monday to Friday only.

    Swimming pool services, as needed.
    • Tyre shops, wrecker services and emergency personnel for vehicle response only.

    Sporting activities are prohibited.
    • A person may only visit a beach or a park for the purpose of swimming or exercise.
    • Beaches and parks will open between 6 a.m. and
    9 a.m.

    Persons may exercise outdoors between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. but no more than two people shall exercise together physically distanced, unless members of the same household.

    Persons who are in public places shall wear a face mask.

  • David
    January 31, 2021 6:31 AM

    Time for some novel ideas
    A friend uh mine tell me how he know coronavirus ain’t real is because it name de “novel” coronavirus and a novel is a book full uh fairy tales and t’ings dat get mek up. Doan laugh. He half-right.
    It name de novel coronavirus because it novel. Dat mean it new. Dat mean it different from all de rest uh coronaviruses dat dey evuh see. Dat mean yuh might cyan do wuh yuh does nusually do wid uh familiar coronavirus.
    De tactics tuh fight it gotta be new too. De book on COVID-19 ain’t done write yet. We actually mekkin it up as we go along.
    When it done write, some of what we did and thought, we will see was wrong, ’cause it’s a novel situation. We gotta understand dat.
    Whether or not de authorities will admit to having been wrong or making mistakes is a next nudda story. Bajans doan admit tuh being wrong suh easy. One time I wrongly wrote in dis column that Dr Henry Fraser was the producer of the CBC series Silent Sentinels. It was actually produced by Sherwood McCaskie.
    One time I miss an write dat Columbus sailed de ocean blue in 1692. It was 1492. Anybody dat does read Richard Hoad cuh tell me if he ever admit tuh being wrong fuh praising Donald Trump?
    Being wrong ’bout Trump or COVID-19 is serious doh. Lives at stake. But it is understandable.
    Both Trump and COVID offered something novel. Some believed in Trump ’cause he was the new kid on de political block, a novelty in American politics. De t’ing is, even when a novelty item becomes a nuisance some is doan want to admit that they made a bad choice and send it back, so dey stick wid it. And de situation gets worse. Sometimes is best tuh pause and come again.
    But den again, sometimes de medicine is be worse dan de cure. I cuh understand if a man dat see three hundred and somebody positive cases in de prison an’ scarcely a boy sick, or even a sniffle, start wondering if dis ting really serious fuh trute. I could see why a parent dat ain’t know how dey gun feed dey children when work shut down would feel like a pause is a punishment.
    12 too many
    And then I is remember that an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure and that there are so many questions about what we are dealing with and we ain’t so sure.
    And 12 dead is 12 too many. So many novel choices and no guarantees.
    When my friend expresses his doubts, I doan laugh because, when he asks me if yuh does say a person got de flu even if dem ain’t feel bad and don’t got nuh symptoms, I have tuh answer no. All I cuh tell he is, “Well dis one novel and not like de rest. Yuh cuh still pass it on if yuh asymptomatic.” When I tell him I know people personally who had it, it doan change his mind. He also believes the Earth is flat. I can’t convince him otherwise ’bout dat neiduh. In all fairness to him, it really does feel flat.
    Feelings does lie sometimes though. And being wrong feels just like being right. Finding out you were wrong when you thought you were right can feel even worse. We cuh handle novelty when is just a novelty mug or toy. When de stakes raise we prefer to stick with the familiar. Maybe that is why we holding on to the old tourism model so tight.
    Dis novel situation doesn’t seem to give us the option to keep to the same ole same ole, though. Time for some novel ideas and approaches.
    New ideas often sound crazy like my friend does sometimes. But sticking wid wuh ain working nuh mo is crazy too.
    Adrian Green is a communications specialist. Email: Adriangreen14 @gmail.com

