Barbados Goes on Partial LOCKDOWN
Prime Minister Mia Mottley advised the country tonight that Barbados will impose a curfew from 8PM to 6AM starting on Saturday 28 March 2020 until 14 April 2020. On a personal note the Prime Minister also shared she will be MIA for a while because her medical team advised her to undergo a medical procedure this coming weekend. Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw will act as prime minister. The blogmaster wishes her well.
It needs to go on full lockdown
Wrong hour given (6:00 P.M.)
@ David.
The curfew is 8 pm to 6am not 6pm. You need to change it in your article.
Thanks.
Mariposa has been in lockdown since May24 2018
Lockdown muh pocket book
Lockdown muh bank book
Now gonna lock down muh house and get to hell outta here
Btw i gonna to Ghana to find them duppy bones cause de island needs to be rescued
Something aint right
David stop playing dirty games
Let people express them self freely without yuh political interference
Stay safe in these very trying and stressful times.
Um, 6am
Ms Mottley is our best choice for political leadership at the moment despite her flaws. She stands head and shoulders above any other member of the BLP or the DLP in leadership capacity for a crisis.
That said, things are not as well managed as she is trying to make them appear. Yes she has followed WHO guidelines for going to stage 3, but she is not following WHO guidelines to carry out widespread testing. This is a serious deficit with the potential to harm us significantly. We particularly need to be testing and retesting front line medical personnel in a systematic and intense manner for their safety and protection.
Another serious lack is in personal protective equipment for front line medical staff. They are being asked to make do with a couple of re-used masks and a single gown. This is an embarrassing travesty. We must do better.
Rihanna has bought ventilators to equip intensive care facilities here for those who may develop serious respiratory problems, but I am told that they may never reach Barbados because the Trump administration has put an embargo on the export of that type of medical equipment.
Ms Mottley has reassured us that she wishes to be forthright and transparent with us, so we need her to be more forthcoming and honest about the challenges we face, and the obstacles in our path. If there are logistical or other difficulties in ramping up testing procedures then tell us about them and let us solve them together. If we are short of protective gear for front line medical staff then let us know…
@peterlawrencethompson
Did you get a chance to watch the Bill Gates Anderson Cooper interview last hour? Gates point is that the best approach is to aggressively test for the virus.
@ PLT,
I understand your genuine fear. You are cognisant that Barbados does not have the minimum tools in their toolbox to combat this virus. I believe that we are looking at a catastrophe for that island. I pray that I will be proven wrong.
@TLSN
You misunderstand me. I am not in the least way afraid. Ijust perceive some problems and want to help get them fixed. That’s all. The USA, the UK, Spain, Italy and very many others are worse off.
@ David
I don’t watch TV so I didn’t see Cooper talk to Gates. I’m not surprised at his conclusion about testing.
