Covid Facts You Didn’t Know and Why you Should Protest Lockdowns

Keeping this purely fact-based with no emotional argument — logic is needed in this time. This is not a conventional opinion piece, but a summary of all the reasons why we shouldn’t have lockdowns. This piece although written in a Barbadian context can be extrapolated globally.

A positive PCR test ALONE does not mean that you have Covid 19.

Source the World Health Organization:

https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05

They (WHO) changed the guidance the day of the USA Inauguration day.

A positive test ONLY means there are traces of virus RNA in your nasal passages or in the oral cavity. It doesn’t mean that there is a clinical infection.

There is currently uncritical acceptance for widespread state violations of Basic Human Rights.

Source the United Nations

https://www.un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/

(For convenience I’ve listed the most relevant Human Rights being trampled at the end)

The lockdowns are unconstitutional for most global democracies:

You can see Senator Caswell’s article here:https://barbadostoday.bb/2021/02/19/btcolumn-unconstitutional-lockdown/

Netherlands court has stated that the lockdowns are unconstitutional:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56084466

The reporting of covid related deaths make no sense to many observers.

Real sources are difficult to come by simply because as noted in point 1 having a virus in your body doesn’t mean you are infected with said virus. The best way to think about this would be to use logic and compare different USA states or various countries to each other. For example many have joked that the UK lockdowns were so effective that at the same time Sweden’s numbers were reduced.

Different Source:

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-foyle-west-54731262

“The Department of Health includes anyone who had died within 28 days of receiving a positive test for Covid-19 as a coronavirus-related death.”

This effectively means you could have stage 4 lung cancer and if you happened to also “test positive” for the virus (not necessarily infected) then you would be classified as a covid death.

Source:

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-uk-wide-methodology-agreed-to-record-covid-19-deaths

You have the right NOT to wear a mask or take the vaccine

Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights

Source:

http://portal.unesco.org/en/ev.php-URL_ID=31058&URL_DO=DO_TOPIC&URL_SECTION=201.html

Article 6 – Consent

Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention (mask, vaccine, PCR test) is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be express and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice.

http://portal.unesco.org/en/ev.php-URL_ID=31058&URL_DO=DO_TOPIC&URL_SECTION=201.html

Mental health problems are on the increase globally

Source (local): https://barbadostoday.bb/2021/02/19/mental-health-chief-worries-young-people-not-coping/

The traditional media has a vested interest in fear mongering since with fear their views go up. This has driven this PCR pandemic, when Trump went against the media hype it was the reason for opposing media houses to effectively dig in and have a death counter and a case counter on every day. You can draw your opinion … just stating what should be factually obvious here.

This article was anonymously submitted in this format so persons could not strawman any of the facts or attack the author. Kindly note that doctors and Mia are human beings and they can both be wrong. Also kindly note that many doctors globally question lockdowns: https://gbdeclaration.org/view-signatures/ .

If someone tells you not to question science then it isn’t science. A doctor taking out pieces of a mentally ill person’s brain was considered science and best practice in the past.

Finally:

Universal Declaration of Human Rights:

https://www.un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/

Human Rights being trampled in Barbados and globally:

Article 5.

No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. (Self isolation is a recognised form of torture)

Article 9.

No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.

Article 13.

(1) Everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state.

(2) Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country.

Article 20.

(1) Everyone has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association.

(2) No one may be compelled to belong to an association.

Article 23.

(1) Everyone has the right to work, to free choice of employment, to just and favourable conditions of work and to protection against unemployment.

Article 26.

(1) Everyone has the right to education. Education shall be free, at least in the elementary and fundamental stages. Elementary education shall be compulsory. Technical and professional education shall be made generally available and higher education shall be equally accessible to all on the basis of merit.

N.B The fact that none of our elected officials or vying oppositions could point this out means that we could as well be ruled by sheep. Oh wait !