Barbados NOW on LOCKDOWN
Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw just declared in a national address that 45 positive cases have been identified infected with COVID 19.
How come she didn’t extend the curfew from 6 am to 6pm?
John
April 1, 2020 3:09 PM
I suspect churches in America will be open and full for Easter.
Maybe not in every state but some will be open.
@ David
I said so in the post of my strolls today From last week I was saying something had to be done about the supermarkets.
@John
You are peaking on the boring index now.
The situation is now totally out of control or just the way we always wanted it to be. It’s a brilliant move, our Prime Minister now sending others to do the dirty work.
Not only do we need a total lockdown, but we also need martial law. That includes suspending the ordinary courts and installing military tribunals.
The government must finally crack down on the DLP grandees who signed the visa agreement with the Chinese communists in 2014. It is obvious that the plague is coming from China. Furthermore, we now need a cleansing of the state apparatus of all DLP members as potential traitors.
@Dr. Lucas
A few ignorant Bajans operating under the view God is a Bajan and it cannot happen here. Truth be told we have witnessed similar behavipur across the Caribbean.
@Tron
This is serious, try to pause your shit.
