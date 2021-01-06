The USA is Burning
As the blogmaster is typing he is witnessing a scene in the US Capitol akin to what is associated in countries often described as banana republics. It is impossible to find the words to accurately describe events which have caused the ceremonial event of the Electoral College to be suspended as members scatter to preserve life and limb.
To be updated….
LikeLike
@ David
The truth they say will prevail but lies and deception will cause alot of damage along the way.
It only goes to show that even in a wealthy country they are still ignorant people. I hope I never hear the USA offer to help third world countries with their pursuit of “free and fair elections.” What a laughing stock they are tonight.
LikeLike
I love the Constitution
The Constitution Rocks
Nothing would destry the democracy of the USA
These deplorables would be treated by way of law
LikeLike
In 2016, Lindsey Graham wrote, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.”
Five years later, the line is relevant anew.
LikeLike
I await your considered longer commentary, later. Here, in Canada, I am shocked but not surprised.
LikeLike
WITH ANXIETY
Babylon’s Burning
(Babylon 23 Remix)
Babylon’s Burning
(Terminal Head Remix)
LikeLike
No fires in Washington, BLM and ANTIFA have not arrived as yet!!
Doubt they will.
250K patriots are there.
Maybe when they go home ANTIFA and BLM may insert themselves but I doubt it.
LikeLike
Portland, Seattle etc perhaps but so far not Washington!!
LikeLike
@John A
Some commenters through the years have discussed the consequences of wickedness in high places for years.
LikeLike
The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Gil Scott-Heron
You will not be able to stay home, brother
You will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out
You will not be able to lose yourself on skag
And skip out for beer during commercials, because
The revolution will not be televised
The revolution will not be televised
The revolution will not be brought to you
By Xerox in four parts without commercial interruptions
The revolution will not show you pictures of Nixon blowing a bugle
And leading a charge by John Mitchell, General Abrams, and Spiro Agnew
To eat hog maws confiscated from a Harlem sanctuary
The revolution will not be televised
The revolution will not be brought to you by the Schaefer Award Theatre
And will not star Natalie Woods and Steve McQueen or Bullwinkle and Julia
The revolution will not give your mouth sex appeal
The revolution will not get rid of the nubs
The revolution will not make you look five pounds thinner, because
The revolution will not be televised, brother
There will be no pictures of you and Willie Mae
Pushing that shopping cart down the block on the dead run
Or trying to slide that color TV into a stolen ambulance
NBC will not be able predict the winner
At 8:32 on report from twenty-nine districts
The revolution will not be televised
There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down brothers on the instant replay
There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down brothers on the instant replay
There will be no pictures of Whitney Young
Being run out of Harlem on a rail with a brand new process
There will be no slow motion or still lifes of Roy Wilkins
Strolling through Watts in a red, black, and green liberation jumpsuit
That he has been saving for just the proper occasion
“Green Acres”, “Beverly Hillbillies”, and “Hooterville Junction”
Will no longer be so damn relevant
And women will not care if Dick finally got down with Jane
On “Search for Tomorrow”
Because black people will be in the street looking for a brighter day
The revolution will not be televised
There will be no highlights on the eleven o’clock news
And no pictures of hairy armed women liberationists
And Jackie Onassis blowing her nose
The theme song will not be written by Jim Webb or Francis Scott Keys
Nor sung by Glen Campbell, Tom Jones, Johnny Cash
Engelbert Humperdinck, or The Rare Earth
The revolution will not be televised
The revolution will not be right back
After a message about a white tornado
White lightning, or white people
You will not have to worry about a dove in your bedroom
The tiger in your tank, or the giant in your toilet bowl
The revolution will not go better with Coke
The revolution will not fight germs that may cause bad breath
The revolution will put you in the driver’s seat
The revolution will not be televised
Will not be televised
Will not be televised
Will not be televised
The revolution will be no re-run, brothers
The revolution will be live
LikeLike
USA is not burning
Trump supporters were putting on a little show to raise his spirits before he departs
LikeLike
.. or not!!
LikeLike