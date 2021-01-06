The USA is Burning

As the blogmaster is typing he is witnessing a scene in the US Capitol akin to what is associated in countries often described as banana republics. It is impossible to find the words to accurately describe events which have caused the ceremonial event of the Electoral College to be suspended as members scatter to preserve life and limb.

  • John
    January 6, 2021 6:56 PM

  • John A
    January 6, 2021 7:00 PM

    @ David

    The truth they say will prevail but lies and deception will cause alot of damage along the way.

    It only goes to show that even in a wealthy country they are still ignorant people. I hope I never hear the USA offer to help third world countries with their pursuit of “free and fair elections.” What a laughing stock they are tonight.

  • Mariposa
    January 6, 2021 7:06 PM

    I love the Constitution
    The Constitution Rocks
    Nothing would destry the democracy of the USA
    These deplorables would be treated by way of law

  • Mariposa
    January 6, 2021 7:09 PM

    In 2016, Lindsey Graham wrote, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.”

    Five years later, the line is relevant anew.

  • why are *you* upset? (@banreportcards)
    January 6, 2021 7:13 PM

    I await your considered longer commentary, later. Here, in Canada, I am shocked but not surprised.

  • 555dubstreet
    January 6, 2021 7:17 PM

    WITH ANXIETY

    Babylon’s Burning
    (Babylon 23 Remix)

    Babylon’s Burning
    (Terminal Head Remix)

  • John
    January 6, 2021 7:18 PM

    No fires in Washington, BLM and ANTIFA have not arrived as yet!!

    Doubt they will.

    250K patriots are there.

    Maybe when they go home ANTIFA and BLM may insert themselves but I doubt it.

  • John
    January 6, 2021 7:18 PM

    Portland, Seattle etc perhaps but so far not Washington!!

  • David
    January 6, 2021 7:23 PM

    @John A

    Some commenters through the years have discussed the consequences of wickedness in high places for years.

  • 555dubstreet
    January 6, 2021 7:23 PM

    The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
    Gil Scott-Heron
    You will not be able to stay home, brother
    You will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out
    You will not be able to lose yourself on skag
    And skip out for beer during commercials, because
    The revolution will not be televised
    The revolution will not be televised
    The revolution will not be brought to you
    By Xerox in four parts without commercial interruptions
    The revolution will not show you pictures of Nixon blowing a bugle
    And leading a charge by John Mitchell, General Abrams, and Spiro Agnew
    To eat hog maws confiscated from a Harlem sanctuary
    The revolution will not be televised
    The revolution will not be brought to you by the Schaefer Award Theatre
    And will not star Natalie Woods and Steve McQueen or Bullwinkle and Julia
    The revolution will not give your mouth sex appeal
    The revolution will not get rid of the nubs
    The revolution will not make you look five pounds thinner, because
    The revolution will not be televised, brother
    There will be no pictures of you and Willie Mae
    Pushing that shopping cart down the block on the dead run
    Or trying to slide that color TV into a stolen ambulance
    NBC will not be able predict the winner
    At 8:32 on report from twenty-nine districts
    The revolution will not be televised
    There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down brothers on the instant replay
    There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down brothers on the instant replay
    There will be no pictures of Whitney Young
    Being run out of Harlem on a rail with a brand new process
    There will be no slow motion or still lifes of Roy Wilkins
    Strolling through Watts in a red, black, and green liberation jumpsuit
    That he has been saving for just the proper occasion
    “Green Acres”, “Beverly Hillbillies”, and “Hooterville Junction”
    Will no longer be so damn relevant
    And women will not care if Dick finally got down with Jane
    On “Search for Tomorrow”
    Because black people will be in the street looking for a brighter day
    The revolution will not be televised
    There will be no highlights on the eleven o’clock news
    And no pictures of hairy armed women liberationists
    And Jackie Onassis blowing her nose
    The theme song will not be written by Jim Webb or Francis Scott Keys
    Nor sung by Glen Campbell, Tom Jones, Johnny Cash
    Engelbert Humperdinck, or The Rare Earth
    The revolution will not be televised
    The revolution will not be right back
    After a message about a white tornado
    White lightning, or white people
    You will not have to worry about a dove in your bedroom
    The tiger in your tank, or the giant in your toilet bowl
    The revolution will not go better with Coke
    The revolution will not fight germs that may cause bad breath
    The revolution will put you in the driver’s seat
    The revolution will not be televised
    Will not be televised
    Will not be televised
    Will not be televised
    The revolution will be no re-run, brothers
    The revolution will be live

  • John2
    January 6, 2021 7:24 PM

    USA is not burning

    Trump supporters were putting on a little show to raise his spirits before he departs

  • John
    January 6, 2021 7:25 PM

    .. or not!!

