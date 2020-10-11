Submitted by Nathan ‘Jolly’ Green

Is this a matter of PM Gonsalves failing to do what he said he would, or is it something darker than that? I hate even to ask that question, but someone must, due to the five-year time laps in providing us with an answer.

This is a five-year-old unsettled matter. No investigation takes that long without someone saying something.

I for one am fed up with asking about the HSBC account which Ralph Gonsalves told us was false and fraudulent, and Interpol, SVG Police, Colin Williams DPP, was instructed and requested by him to investigate.

Did any such investigations ever take place because I find it hard to believe that not one of those selected to investigate has reported a thing that has been submitted? No presentation to the people, not a thing, nothing, nada? Not even a word of “it’s coming,”

but it’s too late for that now.

Can Ralph Gonsalves prove that any such investigation ever took place, or was this an untruth to tell the people what he wanted them to hear?

There was so much published about HSBC Swiss bank accounts, so many denials, no apparent action, and no evident results.

Comrade, it is time to get off the toilet and answer the questions, show us the evidence, show us the reports, or resign.

Who are the Vincentians with millions stashed away in Switzerland?

How unkind Sir and he is your cousin, tut-tut, how about happy families.

It is time for answers, so I have sent this letter to the US Department of State as a matter of interest. I have also sent it to Interpol enquiring if they were asked to report. Not Interpol SVG, sorry I cannot put my trust in getting a truthful answer.

I am not saying or implying Dr Ralph E Gonsalves Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has done anything wrong, but he told the Vincentian public he had an enquiry in place to prove that the HSBC bank statement in his name is false and fraudulent. He has never presented such a report of any enquiry to the people, this is now a five-year-old matter, people have been sued for repeating on radio this matter. Yet the promised evidence has never been forthcoming people are beginning to believe it may all be true, that comrade is your own fault, I am only the messenger.

When political leaders make big mistakes or are caught telling lies about important things they should resign. What makes a political leader resign or not resign has something to do with having honour or not! Those who have honour always choose the honourable way: Resignation!”

So, Dr Ralph Everard Gonsalves, Prime Minister of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines we call on you to render up a relevant report or resign. It is a relatively simple choice.

The eyes of history are watching, by this controversial matter being published ensures its mention in Vincentian annuls of history.