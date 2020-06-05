2019 Auditor General Report Provokes a Yawn

Posted on by

Search BU Archives for ‘Auditor General Report‘ and page after page of results will be the result. Again in 2020 the blogmaster will do his bounden duty and post the 2019 Auditor General Report.

A scan of the 110 page report immediately caused the blogmaster to yawn. The yawn was not intended to be disrespectful of the Auditor General’s report, his is an office that appears to be diligent in carrying out its assignments.  The yawn was triggered by the sense of a same old same old feeling, here we go again. We have an office of the Crown continually exposing blatant flouting of government’s financial rules and government after government do nothing to right the wrongs. Whether Barbados Labour Party (BLP) or Democratic Labour Party (DLP) it continues.

Fact: Parliament and its several Working Committees do not function as intended in the governance system we practice. What are the people to do except to rebel at some stage? Our dysfunctional governance system brings into play what is unfolding in several USA cities. At some point Barbadians will be moved to do the same when we reach the tipping point. At this point the blogmaster opened his eyes from having a dream that promised so much.

 

 

 

  • David
    June 5, 2020 4:31 AM

    Call for account at BWA

    Stories by Sanka Price

    sankaprice@nationnews.com

    Those responsible for contracts agreed to by the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) that breached its financial and procurement rules should be held accountable, says Auditor General Leigh Trotman.

    His recommendation comes after his office conducted an audit of the BWA’s procurement practices between 2010 and 2018. It found that of the $1.49 billion in goods and services which the Authority sought to acquire, about 90 per cent of these arrangements did not go out to public tender.

    Also, 70 per cent of the contracts entered into by the BWA for the multimillion-dollar Smart Meter Project were signed by the then chairman with no evidence in the minutes of the BWA’s board that the other members had given their approval.

    The chairman for much of the period under review was Dr Atlee Brathwaite.

    In short, there was an absence of the full involvement of the board in these significant projects, with the previous chairman taking on the responsibility of the board, stated Trotman in the 2019 Auditor General’s Report, which was laid in the House of Assembly on Tuesday.

    “Our review indicates that the Authority has entered into several contracts that have the potential to increase its operational costs beyond its capabilities. It is my understanding that some of these contracts are being renegotiated,” said Trotman.

    He added: “These projects raised a number of concerns about contracts and their management at the Authority. There seemed to be little or no adherence to the Authority’s procurement rules and a lack of sufficient financial and technical analysis of proposals prior to the selection of suppliers of goods and services.

    “The manner in which a number of thesecontracts were initiated and awarded lacked transparency. In the majority of instances, there was no tender process, and there was inadequate information for determining how the contracted amounts were arrived at, or how the procurement process was initiated.”

    The Auditor General substantiated this conclusion with several examples. For instance, he noted that without going to public tender, the BWA entered into twocontracts with a firm

    which made an unsolicited proposal for the extraction of water at Groves, St Philip. His office requested information on the origins of the submission and on how the contract prices were derived, but at the time of completing the report, the information was not provided. These contracts were:

    to investigate, abstract and supply water to the Authority at a cost of $68 719 670.55 over 15 years at an estimated average cost of $4.58 million per year. This contract was signed on November 19, 2012.

    to design, finance, engineer, supply, install, erect, construct and commission pipelines, pumps and tanks for chlorination facilities in order to facilitate the collection of water from the subject wells to receiving tanks, and deliver said water to the BWA’s receiving mains at a cost of $12 878 463.40 over an 84-month period. This contract was signed in 2015 (the day and month were missing from the contract).

    Board meeting

    “Based on the minutes of the board meeting held on the 12th January, 2012, the manager, engineering, noted that there was no indication as to how the cost in the proposal had been arrived at. It would have been expected that a thorough financial analysis of such large proposals would have been provided to the board prior to the award of thesecontracts. In the absence of this analysis and a lack of competing bids, the reasonableness of this project could not be determined,” wrote Trotman.

    The report also pointed out two instances where the BWA paid the contractor the full amount of the contract price, either before the goods were delivered or there being evidence that the service was performed. In both instances, the previous chairman, who had a fiduciary duty to act in the best interest of the BWA, authorised the payments.

    Of all the cases cited, it was the awarding of contracts under the Smart Meter Project which attracted much of the Auditor General’s attention. The audit found that, with few exceptions, the BWA did not comply with its procurement procedures or those it stated it had adopted from the Financial Management and Audit (Financial) Rules, 2011, in relation to the award of these contracts for this project.

    The audit found there was no public tendering for the purchase of 16 400 smart meters totalling $4.90 million from one company, while the tender for the supply of 98 800 other smart meters was

    awarded to one company for nearly $23.5 million. It was subsequently assigned to another firm for around $25.4 million. However, no benefits were given for this additional price adjustment. In addition, 100 000 meter boxes were also brought in for $4.40 million, but to this date never installed.

    These meters were to be part of the BWA’s plan to automate the meter reading process and improve its accuracy. However, this has not been realised because a critical component of this process is the acquisition of encryption codes for the meters to facilitate reading of the information.

    Presently, the supplier of the meters and the BWA are in dispute in respect of the codes.

    The BWA is indicating the codes were part of the original contract and should be provided by the supplier without any further payment, while the supplier contends the contract was only for the supply of the meters, so the encryption codes must be paid for separately.

    Source Nation newspaper

  • David
    June 5, 2020 4:49 AM

    Page 17 of the report makes for light entertainment.

    Selection of Attorneys
    3.6 The review revealed that some attorneys/firms engaged by the SOEs were selected by Cabinet, others by the Board of Management and/or the Minister responsible for the SOE. However, the Auditors were not provided with a clear basis for the selection of the legal counsel by these agencies/authorities. The engagement of the attorneys/firms was stated to be due to the absence of legal counsel on staff at some agencies; and the complexity and volume of legal matters to be dealt with, for others.
    Basis for Fees
    3.7 The total amount of fees reported as paid by the entities who submitted information was over $7 million, with the amount of fees paid to individual attorneys/firms, ranging from $500 to $4 million for work done over the review period. Generally, there was an absence of evidence to indicate that the basis or rates/fees paid to the attorneys were agreed on prior to services being provided.

  • David
    June 5, 2020 4:55 AM

    Another attorney was engaged as the legal counsel for the SSA in June 2009 after being selected by the Minister of the Environment. This attorney was paid the sum of $1.04 million with respect to the drafting and perusing contracts and other legal matters, during the period he was retained by the SSA. No evidence was presented to indicate that the rates/fees were negotiated before the services of the attorney were engaged. Furthermore, no documentation was provided by the SSA to support the terms and conditions of his particular engagements.

    The attorney was also paid $1.13 million, inclusive of VAT, for “legal fees with respect to service provided to the Sanitation Service Authority relating to a contract for the Design, Build, Operate, Finance and Transfer of a Leachate and Liquid Waste Treatment Plant”. This payment was made directly by the Ministry of Environment and Drainage, during the financial year 2015/2016, from the funds approved by Parliament for the SSA. The legal fees submitted were calculated as three percent (3%) of the contract amount of $32 million. No evidence was presented to verify that there was consultation with the attorney with respect to the legal services and fees before he was engaged. Furthermore, no evidence was provided to indicate what service was provided by the attorney.

  • David
    June 5, 2020 4:58 AM

    This comment refers to the Barbados Water Authority. Sound familiar?

    Tender Process
    4.4 Of the BDS $1.49 billion in goods and services which the Authority sought to acquire, it was observed that approximately ninety percent (90%) of these arrangements did not go out to public tender. This was in breach of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) procurement rules and the Financial Management and Audit (Financial) Rules, 2011, which have been adopted by the Authority. These require a tender process for the acquisition of goods and services costing more than BDS$200,000. There was no certainty about the origins of a number of these bids as no evidence was provided to indicate that they were requested by the Authority.

  • David
    June 5, 2020 5:01 AM

    Protective Meter Boxes
    4.8

    BWA entered into a contract with a Company on the 5th December 2014 for the supply of one hundred thousand (100,000) water meter boxes at a cost of US$2.20 million. The payments to this Company were initiated by the previous Chairman writing to one of the Authority’s banks, instructing that the funds be paid into the Company’s bank account. This was an unusual occurrence as payment for goods was normally carried out by members of the Accounts Department after certification that the goods were received.

    4.9 The Director of Engineering and the Technical Advisor to the Board indicated that to install this particular type of boxes would require the meters being disconnected and reinstalled, a time consuming and costly process. This would indicate that the acquisition of these boxes was not carefully thought through. For the last four (4) years these boxes have been stored in an open area at the Belle Pumping Station. This large expenditure has so far not resulted in any apparent benefit to the Authority.

  • David
    June 5, 2020 5:02 AM

    BWA Conclusion comment:

    Conclusion
    4.15 BWA is operating in an environment of water scarcity and aging infrastructure that needs replacing. It is also operating with limited financial resources and, as a result, must use its funds prudently. Our review indicates that the Authority has entered into several contracts that have the potential to increase its operational costs beyond its capabilities. It is my understanding that some of these contracts are being renegotiated.
    4.16 These Projects raised a number of concerns about contracts and their management at the Authority. There seemed to be little or no adherence to the Authority’s procurement rules and a lack of sufficient financial and technical analysis of proposals prior to the selection of suppliers of goods and services. The manner in which a number of these contracts were initiated and awarded lacked transparency. In the majority of instances there was no tender process, and there was inadequate information for determining how the contracted amounts were arrived at, or how the procurement process was initiated.
    4.17 The rationale for payment to the Firm for consultancy services has not been explained and there was no evidence of any service being provided. Appropriate legal action should be taken on those responsible for this transaction.

  • David
    June 5, 2020 5:04 AM

