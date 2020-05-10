Sweet Sunday Sermon – Happy Mother’s Day

Submitted by Dr. GP
Today is MOTHER’S DAY– A DAY THAT  IS RESERVED FOR US TO SPECIALLY HONOUR OR MOTHERS.
Below  is a combination of two presentations– one which I used for my teaching for Mother’s Day 2019 on Old Testament mothers, and  the one which I will use today for Mother’s Day 2020, on named New Testament mothers.
May God richly bless the nation’s mothers real good!
Screenshot 2020-05-10 at 04.33.25

Click image to read Mother’s Day presentation

 

