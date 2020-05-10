Sweet Sunday Sermon – Happy Mother’s Day
Submitted by Dr. GP
Today is MOTHER’S DAY– A DAY THAT IS RESERVED FOR US TO SPECIALLY HONOUR OR MOTHERS.
Below is a combination of two presentations– one which I used for my teaching for Mother’s Day 2019 on Old Testament mothers, and the one which I will use today for Mother’s Day 2020, on named New Testament mothers.
May God richly bless the nation’s mothers real good!
Happy Mother’s Day’s to women everywhere.
Special mention of the women who are members of the BU family.
