Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley accused of ‘abuse’

Denial of Human Rights by the Government of Prime Minister Mia Mottley, so called champion of Climate Change and presumed candidate for UN General Secretary.

Submitted by David Weekes

The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley

Good evening Ladies and Gentlemen of the Caribbean Newspaper Fraternity,

Please find attached the details of this matter of my continued abuse by Mia Amor Mottley Prime Minister of Barbados and her corrupt government administration fully detailed in the attached Denial of Human Rights… document.

For 17 years, I have been a victim of systematic Abuse of my Human Rights in Barbados, a country which Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, leader of the newly minted, banana Republic of Barbados, ironically calls A Nation of Laws but astute review of documents herein attached will bring light to this misnomer.

I continue to have my Human Rights, particularly rights defined under Articles 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 violated. The United Nations Declaration of Human Rights Article 7 reads:

All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law. All are entitled to equal protection against any discrimination in violation of this Declaration and against any incitement to such discrimination. United Nations Declaration of Human Rights Article 7

I have sent this email to yourselves, the last bastion of hope with a fading optimism that you, like George Linnaeus, might hold fast to a belief of representation for causes that lack assistance and need resistance.

Alleged fire bombing of the home of David Weekes

My prayer is that you might give voice to this travesty of injustice and the blatant denial, for 17 years, of my Rights to Legal Process.

Supporting documents:

