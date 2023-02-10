Age Discrimination at the Barbados Golf Club

In recent weeks there have been accusations directed at Minister Kirk Humphrey who is responsible for elder affairs, concerning his unwillingness to accept feedback from the public. At the root of the back and forth – two lawyers and a legal assistant in a fit of public civic mindedness drafted a 53 page document, the objective, to inform legislation affecting the elderly. A noble effort by any measure. It therefore boggles the mind why parties concerned have turned this into a battle royale.

Barbados with an ageing population that has the National Insurance Fund creaking under the weight of growing pension expense, makes it a no brainer policymakers and other stakeholders in civil society should be singing from the same hymn sheet. There is a popular saying attributed to Mahatma Gandhi ‘the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members’ of which the elderly is a large group.

It comes as little surprise the many examples of elder abuse exposed daily in Barbados. One example brought to BU’s attention is the following:

I am a senior living in Barbados, and I am concern[ed] about the high playing fees at the BGCC. First to qualify for the senior golf rate you must be 78 years old [see BU’s link]. The life expectancy in Barbados is 77 years, The life expectancy for most countries in Europe and Canada is 82 years. That means this policy benefits some groups more than others. The Barbados golf club was built to benefit all Barbadians. Please see the quote from the GM. BGCC. Jina Scheper, see web link below. See the 5th. paragraph. BU Source

The link provided by the source Barbados Golf Sports Club supports the expectation all players are welcome. The blogmaster does not know the basis for the Barbados Golf and Country Club establishing a qualifying age of 78 to qualify for the senior golf rate but on the surface it seems discriminatory. Some will say why should BU highlight this matter with several other pressing issues affecting the country? It is another example of abuse being manifested in a culture that is not supportive of the elderly in Barbados.

