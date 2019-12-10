Barbados Murder Statistics November 2019

The following is the monthly report tracking murders committed on the island compiled by Amit @caribbeansignal.com – David, blogmaster

November 2019 saw six murders taking place across Barbados. The victims were: Temario Holder (16), Denzil Obed Scarboro (29), Ken McDonald Yearwood (39), Cecil Webb (49), Lennox Jeffneil Browne (48) and Terry Small (late 40s).

Two deaths were shooting related (Scarboro and Yearwood), while the other four were stabbing/cutlass related. Three of the six murders took place on the same day in Walker’s St. Andrew (Webb, Browne, and Small). The other three took place in St. Lucy (Yearwood), St. Philip (Scarboro) and St. James (Holder) respectively.

With at least one murder in eight out of the eleven parishes, the total murder count for the year, up to the end of November, is at least 47 persons.

Heat Map of Murders in Barbados – January to November 2019