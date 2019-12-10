Barbados Murder Statistics November 2019
The following is the monthly report tracking murders committed on the island compiled by Amit @caribbeansignal.com – David, blogmaster
November 2019 saw six murders taking place across Barbados. The victims were: Temario Holder (16), Denzil Obed Scarboro (29), Ken McDonald Yearwood (39), Cecil Webb (49), Lennox Jeffneil Browne (48) and Terry Small (late 40s).
Two deaths were shooting related (Scarboro and Yearwood), while the other four were stabbing/cutlass related. Three of the six murders took place on the same day in Walker’s St. Andrew (Webb, Browne, and Small). The other three took place in St. Lucy (Yearwood), St. Philip (Scarboro) and St. James (Holder) respectively.
With at least one murder in eight out of the eleven parishes, the total murder count for the year, up to the end of November, is at least 47 persons.
Since these Statistics are being presented as a count
I think it would be in the best interest of and for the people that the AG released information on those bodies found within the past 6 -8 months as to cause of death
I can count at 6 deaths where accountability by govt has not been given or forthcoming
Not to mention Natalie death which still remains shrouded in suspicion to truthfulness by govt
Also those deaths by fire and bodies found in grave
A govt who promised transparency lays low on things accountable to the people
The cause of death is determined by who or which department?
Well govt controls all depts and its is the responsibilty of the ministry(govt) in charge to follow up on all issues related to good governance
The fact that this issue remains like a revolving door states their is an uncontrollable lack of good governance coming from present govt
@ ManyPussy
You have to be very careful when you comment on dysfunctional systems in government
For example you said and I quote
“…The fact that this issue remains like a revolving door states their is an uncontrollable lack of good governance coming from present govt…”
“Revolving door”!!!
If an object revolves THAT MEANS PRIOR MOTION!
This is 2018 and “revolving” means 2017 WHEN YOUR SET OF IMPS were in RH power!
What was the death count during Adriel Slit Eyes Nitwit’s tenure again?
Shut to RH up dip shy$e on those topics you and your lot were complicit in!
Like Ms Ram, Hyatt, look most 98 % of the topics on BU!
Piece you are one miserable soul
You really need a PIECE of mind
Happy holidays Grinch
Piece i guess your misery comes from your lack of importance to BU
Lest i remind u that with all your so called intelligence you were used by the BLP foot soldiers including David BU
Then discarded to a pile of garbage like an old shoe
Don’t feel bad just suck it all up to experience
ARE STATE OWNED ENTERPRISES IN BARBADOS WIRE TAPPING EMPLOYEES PRIVATE TELEPHONE LINES AND CELLULAR PHONES.
You have a good reason for asking this question right?
Sometimes, when de ole man sees these things, it does mek me cry.
Reverend Joseph Atherley if you lose this election, you only have yourself to blame!!!
“…TAKING OATH: Robert Clark, centre, is sworn in as a senior superintendent of the TTPS during a ceremony in Port of Spain yesterday…”
De ole man WILL NOT MENTION where this proposal was made BECAUSE IT WILL ONLY CAUSE ADDITIONAL…
If you are prepared to listen, THEN YOU WILL SEE SUCCESS, but if you continue to have your strings pulled by…..YOU WILL FAIL!
The concept of IMPORTING SPECIALISED EXPERTISE IN CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION was and is THE ONLY WAY TO DESTROY AND DISRUPT THE DRUG BARONS.
1.The imported HR has no local allegiances.
2.Their job, reputation and compensation ARE ALL TIED TO ONE THING!
RH SUCCESS!
You Reverend Atherley will notice that EVERY SINGLE TOPIC THAT I GIVE YOU INSIGHTS ON, IS REMOVED FROM THE MOST VISITED LIST!
Because what I post WILL WORK!!!
I will continue to give you and the PdP information about how you can win the General Election in 2021 but, after a while, even such a commitment to Advancing Our Country Barbados, can waver, Joe.
I will persevere as long as I can.
Black A Kill Black
But it a go bounce right back
While it might seem to be “charlatan”, the PdP has to recognize what weighing in on specific topics of National Interest increase its Visibility.
For example you will notice that recently Senator Caswell Franklyn has been talking about ICAR AND THE MARIJUANA LAW
Dat is nuff votes
In the Western World do any of you people know what is the most wished for thing by bad boys?
“…let me live to see Old Years Night…?
People, throughout their lives, make these statements in their minds
I want to live to see my graduation
I want to live to see my first car
I want to live to see my first child or children graduate
I want to see my first grandchild…
Simple things really, nothing changes under the son.
But, in a country with a Prime Minister inviting druglords to Parliament, we can at least understand, even if we dont identify with it, the short term thoughts of these walking corpses DOOMED TO TAKE A FEW MORE BREATHS BEFORE 2020.
and this is why the People’s Party for Democracy and Development has to up its game and get busy with its message of Change and Hope!
People see the 53 deaths of The Mugabe Regime and every one of these youth “want to see more of life”
But the Mugabe Options, WHICH SHE LOCKS THEM UP FOR, THE SAME DRUGS SHE AND HER DRUGLORD FRIENDS ARE NOW PROTECTEDBY LAW TO GROW, are the very thing that is killing them!
“I WANT THE PdP TO GET UP AND DO THEIR JOB, so that our youth get options AND OUR SONS DONT GET MURDERED…”
Piece why is Atherley mout closed
He said he was boss man opposition
In 18 mths he has been useless to hearing the cries of the people
What de RH hetook on the job of opposition fuh
He just another scunt eating out the taxpayers trough
Nationnews
A man was shot and killed late last night in Eagle Hall, St Michael.
Police spokesman acting inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed the incident when contacted by Nation News moments ago.
This would bring the island’s total murders for 2019 to 48.
De ole man does be real frightened to comment pun did column causing dem already accuse me of tekking delight into these deaths.
To wit
“…Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Rondell Alexander, 27, of 1st Avenue Gills Gap, Black Rock, St Michael that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday…”
Among de tings de ole man is guilty of IN ADDITION TO SEDITION, is causing the murders
yes, apparently de ole man has bee accused of “thinking these homicides into being” an act which, in addition to the seditious acts against the Mugabe Regime will get de ole man 3 times the INCARCERATION period dat Agard get loss way in Dodds for!
Rondell Alexander, and 47 other people (unofficially 53) WILL NOT BE AMONG THOSE who “will live to see Old Years Night”
And while the apologists fight hard to decrease the numbers of the dead, the fact is that this administration is overseeing the very worst death rate in the history of Barbados WHERE BETS ARE UNOFFICIALLY BEING MADE ABOUT THE DATE IT WILL HIT 50!
@ ManyPussy
You had asked de ole man about the seeming cuteness of the Leader of the Opposition Reverend Atherley about these murders.
That he is quiet has been attributed, BY SOME, to be a sign that he is a Mugabe plant AND CAN ONLY TAKE HIS INSTRUCTIONS FROM HER!
De ole man WILL NOT GO THERE, but what I’d will say is that thes is a noticeable absence of other options as it relates to Crime and Murder and Violence coming from the PdP.
What is its message AND WHERE IT THAT MESSAGE AND COUNTER?
Missing In Action?
Oh dear dat spell MIA too!
You and your DLP imps like you are right about this matter
They need to come out and speak about this issue though
AND PROVIDE SOLUTIONS! otherwise people going mistake them for Grenville heheheheh
@ ManyPussy
There is something that you should notice here
Here is the US Travel Advisory for Barbados PRE THE GATHERING 2020!
“…BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Monday November 9, 2015 – Barbados is the latest Caribbean country to be hit with a travel advisory because of crime.
In a security message for American citizens, the Embassy based in Bridgetown today advised of “a recent surge in robberies involving the use of firearms and high levels of violence…”
and here is the UK one
“…there have been incidents of violent crime including armed robbery, sexual assaults and gang-related shootings.
2019 has seen an increase in the murder rate, primarily gang related and involving guns.
Some incidents have taken place in populated and public areas.
You should remain vigilant at all times and in all locations…”
The one for Canada reads
“…Safety and security
Crime
Petty crime, such as pickpocketing and purse snatching, occurs.
There are also incidents of violent crime, including armed robbery and sexual assault…”
De ole man will comment about Canada’s though.
I would figure that killings, violent assault, armed robbery and sexual assault would be mentioned before Purse snatching though.
But, as you are reading them, you get the message countries FROM WHICH SIGNIFICANT TOURISTS ARRIVE, are getting right?
@visionary
“But, as you are reading them, you get the message countries FROM WHICH SIGNIFICANT TOURISTS ARRIVE, are getting”.
🙂 How can you conflate crime with tourism? 🙂
Did you see big plans for new hotels? We welcome the new jobs (temporary/permanent) that will be created.
If tourism is our one egg in the basket, we have to figure out a way to make every Joe citizen realize how fragile this industry is. We have to provide opportunities to increase his direct participation so that he helps protect the product.
Have these new plans included the average Bajan?
How can I a simple Bajan put in his two pennies in this big project.
Is my only role to be that of hotel/tourism staff?
What I am saying is that the small man has to be invested in more than serving tourists.
Thezet big plans have to be more than just putting real money in a few pockets.
To a hungry man without any connection to tourism, a tourist may a ticket to a quick meal.
Let’s get all invested.
@ Commander Theophillus Gazerts
You continue to use you Gatling to destroy the horses of the enemy in your sector
You have recognised that, EVEN THOUGH ALL DEM TALKING BIG, the only place the lil man going be position in all dese fallacy tourism buildings WITH INVISIBLE TOURISESES IS AS MAIDS AND WATCHMEN!
De ole Man has achieved the status of the Most Disliked Man in Barbados
Many will ask how was this title achieved by de ole man.
And the answer is that it is not hard ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS KEEP EXPOSING THE TRUTH and pretty soon it adds up!
When de ole man predicted these deaths among de many people who jump pun my back was the Honourable Blogmaster
I remember that well as he start to talk bout how de ole man delighting in de deaths LIKE EFFIN I WAS DID KILLING DE PEOPLE!
And, for this entire 8 months after my prediction HE ENT SAY ONE WORD TO MUGABE MOTTLEY BOUT SHE “CONTRIBUTIONS” to the deaths!
Not one word!
In fact, far from decrying his saviour of the economy I believe that he gine have a 50ty death anniversary WHICH RECOGNISES MUGABE FOR HER STERLING CONTRIBUTIONS TO THIS ANARCHY
“…50th Anniversary Rewards Ceremony
50 instances of Murder is an accomplishment — a major accomplishment for Barbados that will be celebrated by Druglord families and friends of these Druglords AT PARLIAMENT BY MUGABE MOTTLEY AND HER WELL WISHERS.
Dress in Black is preferred AND YOU CAN COME STRAPPED WITH A GLOCK, just in case Attorney General Teets decide he gone pull he gun pun you to shoot you in Parliament yard.
We are where we are because we like it so, AND THE PdP leadership is coddling the Party in Power “cause, according to Atherley “they are doing a fine job or governing”!!!
https://barbadostoday.bb/2019/12/18/guarded-qeh-attack-on-hospital-worker-prompts-tough-measures/
“She explained that while it was no secret that the increase in violence in communities across the island was having an impact on the QEH, the hospital had also been alerted about pending scenarios where persons wanted to enter the hospital to get to patients who were being treated for gunshot wounds.
She added that in light of this development, the QEH would also be strengthening its internal security efforts, by placing extra security particularly at wards where there are patients who were connected to gun violence.”
A next source
https://barbadostoday.bb/2019/12/18/bloody-year-2019-record-for-murder/
